FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes Are Less Than $100 This Black Friday
The 2020 model of the Pro SL golf shoe is available for under $100 this Black Friday
FootJoy Pro SL 2020 Golf Shoes | Save $70 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)
Was $169.99 Now $99.99
One of the best golf shoes of 2020 is now on sale for less than $100. The spikeless Pro SL is an iconic golf shoe franchise that offers sporty looks, excellent grip and lots of support during the golf swing. This deal from Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab) has seven different colorways on offer and there are a good amount of sizes still available.
FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes Are Less Than $100 This Black Friday
Not all Black Friday golf deals are created equal. It's rare to find such a great product - with so much availability - in the holiday sales. The FootJoy Pro SL is one of the most iconic shoe franchises ever made. Since it first launched in 2016, it has become one of the most popular golf shoes for Tour players and amateurs alike thanks to its sleek looks and excellent performance. Aesthetically, it's not all that different from the most recent Pro SL 2022, and the outsole between the two is almost identical.
The Pro SL 2020 still has one of the best spikeless outsoles on the market too, offering excellent grip on multiple conditions, making it a shoe that can be worn all year round. Not only is this a fantastic deal on one of the best golf shoes of the last few years, but it is available in no less than seven different colorways with plenty of sizes available.
In our review, our Technical Editor Joel Tadman was very impressed. "The extra perimeter stability is immediately obvious. You can feel it when you swing, but also see it thanks to the new shape of the Infinity outsole, which is more noticeable in the heel area. The grip is excellent thanks to the extra contact points with the ground, even in wet conditions you can go after your drives with no fear of slipping or excess movement."
Deals are flying in already this Black Friday. If you're looking for some of the other best golf deals this holiday season, check out our guides to the best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals, and more...
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specialising in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes for the website and magazine with his current favourite pair being the Ecco Biom C4. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His best day in golf so far was shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
