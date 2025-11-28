Stock Up On Golf Balls Right Now With 13 Of The Best Deals This Black Friday

If we were to rank the most exciting golf products to buy, golf balls might be at the bottom of the list. Hitting your first opening tee shot with a new driver is exhilarating, whilst using a new stand bag or rangefinder for the first time is exciting too. Opening a new sleeve of Pro V1 golf balls is the opposite - in my head I'm thinking, "Conor, please don't lose this on the first tee shot".

Negative thinking, I know, but part of that dread comes from the price we have to pay for golf balls combined with how easy they are to lose. I play the Titleist Pro V1 pretty religiously, meaning I'm paying upwards of $50 per dozen balls. A few wayward tee shots per round can prove costly, both to my score and bank account, which is why I like to stock up during sales events like Black Friday.

Every year, our Black Friday Golf Ball Deals live hub is one of our most popular pages on our site as other like-minded golfers look to do the same. It's a stress-free, easy way to save money in the long term - money in which you can invest in other parts of your game. Stocking up also means you won't be buying golf balls every week, instead you'll have a nice arsenal of the best golf balls ready and waiting for each round. In this piece, I've selected 13 of the best deals I've seen thus far.

Save $10 Titleist Pro V1 Holiday Pack: was $109.98 now $99.98 at Amazon There's only one place to start in this golf ball roundup and that's with the best ball money can buy - the Pro V1 from Titleist. Given its popularity, it's very rarely on sale, so when we see a discount like this in the run up to the holidays we encourage you to act upon it! This special holiday pack features two dozen golf balls and is available for the Pro V1, the Pro V1x and the Pro V1x Left Dash. Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2025 Golf Ball Review

Save 30% ($30) Srixon 2025 Z-Star Diamond (24-Pack): was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon We see a lot of golf ball discounts over throughout the year, but I think this is the best one I've seen in all of 2025. To be able to get one of the best premium golf balls for $30 is an opportunity that shouldn't be passed up. What makes it even more appealing is how this ball performed in testing, providing incredible spin control in the iron and wedge department, while its innovative dimple pattern helped to keep it straight in windy conditions. Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Review

Save $10 Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Balls: was $54.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Chrome Tour is a ball designed for high speed, high spin golfers who also want a lovely soft feel to help with their short game and putting. We loved this ball during testing and highlighted the consistency of the stability of flight as well as spin rates as the main performance positives. The Chrome Tour's brother, the Chrome Soft, is also on sale at the same price. Read our full Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Ball Review

Save $11 TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls: was $45.99 now $34.99 at Amazon This eye catching golf ball features an alignment aid the entire way around the ball, meaning it's great for those who struggle on the greens or want to use a specific ball that might help with their alignment when they practice their putting. It also offers strong distance, impressive greenside spin and control, making it one of the best golf balls in that middle tier of golf ball pricing. Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review

Save $15 Srixon Soft Feel (24-Pack): was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon The only ball in our Srixon ball tests that received a five out of five star review. At this price, it gives outstanding performance for just $1.38 a ball. Featuring low compression and a responsive cover, this is a quality, softer ball and is perfect for the mid-to-high handicappers that tend to lose a ball or two during a round. Read the full Srixon Soft Feel Review.