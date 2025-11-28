Stock Up On Golf Balls Right Now With 13 Of The Best Deals This Black Friday
Black Friday is the ideal time to stock up on golf balls with plenty of deals available on top models.
If we were to rank the most exciting golf products to buy, golf balls might be at the bottom of the list. Hitting your first opening tee shot with a new driver is exhilarating, whilst using a new stand bag or rangefinder for the first time is exciting too. Opening a new sleeve of Pro V1 golf balls is the opposite - in my head I'm thinking, "Conor, please don't lose this on the first tee shot".
Negative thinking, I know, but part of that dread comes from the price we have to pay for golf balls combined with how easy they are to lose. I play the Titleist Pro V1 pretty religiously, meaning I'm paying upwards of $50 per dozen balls. A few wayward tee shots per round can prove costly, both to my score and bank account, which is why I like to stock up during sales events like Black Friday.
Every year, our Black Friday Golf Ball Deals live hub is one of our most popular pages on our site as other like-minded golfers look to do the same. It's a stress-free, easy way to save money in the long term - money in which you can invest in other parts of your game. Stocking up also means you won't be buying golf balls every week, instead you'll have a nice arsenal of the best golf balls ready and waiting for each round. In this piece, I've selected 13 of the best deals I've seen thus far.
There's only one place to start in this golf ball roundup and that's with the best ball money can buy - the Pro V1 from Titleist. Given its popularity, it's very rarely on sale, so when we see a discount like this in the run up to the holidays we encourage you to act upon it! This special holiday pack features two dozen golf balls and is available for the Pro V1, the Pro V1x and the Pro V1x Left Dash.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2025 Golf Ball Review
We see a lot of golf ball discounts over throughout the year, but I think this is the best one I've seen in all of 2025. To be able to get one of the best premium golf balls for $30 is an opportunity that shouldn't be passed up. What makes it even more appealing is how this ball performed in testing, providing incredible spin control in the iron and wedge department, while its innovative dimple pattern helped to keep it straight in windy conditions.
Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Review
As the softer, higher-spinning sibling to the TP5x, the TP5 provides a superb balance of distance and control along with a truly standout feel. It's trusted by major champions, including Rory McIlroy, offering strong reassurance that its performance will satisfy the needs of any serious golfer. Pleasingly, the TP5x also shares the same discount.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
PXG has delivered an impressive upgrade with the Xtreme Tour. This ball produces less spin than its sibling, the Xtreme Tour X, which is a major advantage for golfers who frequently encounter windy conditions. Despite having a slightly firmer feel than other premium balls, the Xtreme Tour boasted outstanding ball speed during our testing.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Ball Review
The 2022 Tour B RXS golf ball performed exceptionally well in our testing, making it a strong contender among Bridgestone's premium offerings despite lower attention. You can now get one dozen for $50, with a better deal available - two dozen for $90.
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RXS Golf Ball Review
Legato have delivered a very budget-friendly ball that flirts around the tier of being a premium golf ball. During testing we were impressed by how it performed, especially in terms of the distance numbers on offer. We'd particularly recommend this ball to mid-handicappers.
Read our full Legato LTX 3085 Golf Ball Review
The Chrome Tour is a ball designed for high speed, high spin golfers who also want a lovely soft feel to help with their short game and putting. We loved this ball during testing and highlighted the consistency of the stability of flight as well as spin rates as the main performance positives. The Chrome Tour's brother, the Chrome Soft, is also on sale at the same price.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Ball Review
This eye catching golf ball features an alignment aid the entire way around the ball, meaning it's great for those who struggle on the greens or want to use a specific ball that might help with their alignment when they practice their putting. It also offers strong distance, impressive greenside spin and control, making it one of the best golf balls in that middle tier of golf ball pricing.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
The AVX is a brilliant low spin ball from Titleist that comes in slightly lower than the Pro V1 and Pro V1x in terms of price. It delivers one of the softest, most responsive feels of any other golf ball in this guide.
Read our full Titleist AVX Golf Ball Review
The only ball in our Srixon ball tests that received a five out of five star review. At this price, it gives outstanding performance for just $1.38 a ball. Featuring low compression and a responsive cover, this is a quality, softer ball and is perfect for the mid-to-high handicappers that tend to lose a ball or two during a round.
Read the full Srixon Soft Feel Review.
Smart golfers know that stocking up for winter is a simple, effective way to save money long-term. If you are a mid-to-high handicapper prone to losing a few balls per round, you can take advantage of this deal - two boxes of Callaway Warbird Golf Balls for just $35. That works out to just over $1 a ball, with the Warbird one of the best distance balls that can certainly offer yardage gains.
Read our full Callaway Warbird Ball Review
This popular ladies' golf ball offers a super soft feel and decent spin control without compromising on distance. In her review, Carly Cummins loved everything from the packaging to the performance and the appealing price point, which in this Black Friday ball deal is even more appealing.
Read the full Srixon Soft Feel Lady Review.
Bridgestone's top-seller features a new, larger, softer core for faster compression and more distance. This great-value two-piece ball offers the premium feel of an expensive multi-layer model. Two boxes (24 balls) for less than $40 is a great deal.
Read our full Bridgestone e6 Golf Ball Review
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
