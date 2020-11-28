Best Cyber Monday Golf Shoes Deals
We collate together some of the best golf shoes deals we have spotted for the Cyber Monday weekend
By Sam Tremlett
We collate together some of the best golf shoes deals we have spotted for the Cyber Monday weekend
Best Cyber Monday Golf Shoes Deals
In the market for a new pair of golf shoes? Are your current gamers looking a bit worse for wear? Well this is the time of year to think about updating your golf shoes because there are plenty of awesome deals to be had from some of the best brands in the game.
JUMP STRAIGHT TO THE DEALS YOU WANT…
Cyber Monday Golf Shoe Deals US
Cyber Monday Golf Deals US: Quick Links
- Amazon: Callaway and Garmin reductions
- Golf Galaxy: Massive range of discounted products
- Walmart: Distance Measuring Devices, Full Sets and many more!
- Worldwide Golf Shops: 1,237 products on offer!
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Have you checked their offers out?
- Ebay: Always fantastic discounts
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Titleist balls, Callaway Drivers, TaylorMade Putters
- Rock Bottom Golf: Some monster % drops
Black Friday Golf Deals - Apparel & Shoes US
Feature a lightweight EVA midsole which has been designed to provide optimum underfoot comfort when playing your round of golf
Designed with Fine Tuned Foam meaning more supple cushioning and a perimeter weighted outsole design. Combining to give you increased stability and superior comfort and feel.
A firm favourite on tour, the shoe features an all new Puremotion outsole with 8 Thintech EXP cleats and X-Traxion secondary lugs for superior grip demanded by the world's best players.
ARC XT, featuring Advanced Responsive Cushioning, is a tremendous new shoe designed for the player seeking a very durable, easy-care, comfortable golf shoe.
Give you a close-to-the-ground feel and secure footing for a powerful swing. Enjoy lightweight stability in a wide fit for full-round comfort.
A full-length IGNITE foam midsole, wrapped in SoleShield for added durability, provides unparalleled comfort and energy return to help you feel and play your best all day long.
Save $34 on the excellent XT-SL shoes form adidas. These have a very modern styling but don't compromise on great performance either as the grip and stability is right up there thanks to the X-shaped traction system.
You can also save $36 on the Boa version too. The Boa fit system is conveniently located on the tongue for easy, customisable adjustment so you will always get a comfortable fit.
Featuring highly breathable, seam-sealed protection from the elements, they're designed with a premium leather upper for extra comfort and a locked-in feel as you attack pins. Sounds great right? well it gets better because you can save $50 a pair right now.
Built to provide casual style with performance that matches the best courses, these golf shoes have enhanced cushioning for comfort on and off the golf course. This makes them great value because you ca use them anywhere, and this is heightened further by the $57 you can save on the adidas website.
These are a shoe with a classic golf look designed for the elements. Made with a leather upper and lining to give you protection from rain, wind and snow, these golf shoes feature Boost to return energy with every swing. Like the model above you can also save $57 on a pair today.
The Tour S may be a design from last season but it is still a quality shoe and you can get a pair now with $140 off! Stock is running very low so sizes 7, 7.5 and 8 are now only available.
Save $60 on these adidas shoes! Climastorm provides breathable water-repellent protection to keep you dry and comfortable
Not a lot needs to be said about the Pro/SL because it has been one of the most popular models of golf shoe worldwide for a few years now. It's performance is top notch and with $70 off we think that is an unbelievable bargain.
If you want a pair of shoes for on and off the course, then the Crossknit 3.0's are an excellent choice, especially given the $50 saving on them right now.
Spieth may be struggling form wise at the moment but one thing that never has are his shoes. We loved these Spieth 3's during testing and we are confident you will too.
Cyber Monday Golf Shoe Deals UK
Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links
- Amazon: GPS, Bags and Balls
- American Golf: 40% off Puma Clothing and Shoes, plus much more
- Scottsdale Golf: Titleist wedges, Garmin and Callaway drivers
- Jam Golf: 5% off site wide
- Sports Direct: £20 voucher for every £100 you spend
- Decathlon: FootJoy shoes and Odyssey putters
- Golf Gear Direct: Titleist balls offers
- Ebay: Every base covered
- Adidas: Up to 50% off
This shoe is excellent in every way. It provides top of the range grip, waterproofing and comfort whilst also looking great too. This wide model also will suit those who need a little more room and comes with 20% off right now.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Superstar footwear, adidas created a version of the Superstar built for the golf course. So if you want to stand out from the crowd these shoes are a great choice and currently have 30% off on the adidas website too.
The CodeChaos Sport shoe builds upon a lot of the original CodeChaos shoe specifications, but adidas has gone a little bit further by creating a wide foot specific version here. At the moment they are 20% off and will undoubtedly keep your feet comfortable round after round.
Women can set themselves apart with these shoes because as the name suggests, aesthetically and design-wise, Codechaos is unlike anything else on the market. Get them for less than £100 too.
Are you a fan of Rickie Fowler or do you know a golfer who is? Well these shoes will help you or them do the perfect impression of him out on Tour! With over £60 these shoes are a bargain and perform excellently thanks to its comfort, stability, aesthetics and grip. Available in sizes 8, 9 and 10.
Another fantastic offer on a Puma shoe, you can save just over £30 on these NXT’s. We love the snug and comfortable fit of these shoes whilst the super strong and lightweight TPU saddle provides excellent support and stability throughout your swing.
Save £15 now at American Golf on these Stuburt Urban shoes that have that modern look that is common in golf in 2020. Pick them up in sizes 7-10.
We love the Flex XP shoes from FootJoy because they have the perfect blend of lightweight comfort and traction, combined with a fully waterproof upper. We love it even more when they are 20% off too which they are at the moment.
If you want a simple and comfortable golf shoe, look no further than these Contour shoes from FootJoy, which also have £20 off at the moment.
Get over £50 off a pair of FootJoy Fury golf shoes from ClickGolf. Available in sizes 6.5, 7, 7.5 and 9.5.
If you have a wider foot then these CodeChaos shoes, with nearly £40 off, will suit you nicely. The original CodeChaos shoe has proven extremely popular and this wide version has many of the same technologies, but it gives extra room too so that your feet can remain comfortable for the entirety of the round and beyond.
Alternatively we also recommend these HOVR Shoe Wide Fit shoes from Under Armour if you need a bit more room. We particularly liked the cushioning on offer in these shoes during testing.
The colour above is available in sizes 8, 9.5 and 10 currently. Save over £30 on the RRP of £140.
Golf Monthly is covering Black Friday very closely - why not check out the best deals we have spotted so far at the links below.
To keep up to date with all the latest offers follow Golf Monthly on our social media channels and sign up to our newsletter
For all the latest from the golf world, follow our social media channels Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Have you thought about taking out a subscription to Golf Monthly magazine?
Subscriptions are available in both print and digital editions through our official online shop Magazines Direct and all postage and delivery costs are included.
- Golf Monthly is packed with all the information you need to help improve your game.
- Take your game to the next level with tips, drills and advice from top Tour Pros and the UK’s top coaches.
- Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest equipment will ensure you buy the best whatever your budget
- If you are looking to venture away with friends Golf Monthly will give you plenty of ideas of where to play and stay.
Sam Tremlett is one of our Digital Writers and has been part of the team since February 2018 and writes for Golf Monthly and Rugby World brands. Sam graduated with First Degree Honours in History and American Studies whilst studying at Swansea University. During that time he spent a year in the United States. In terms of Golf Monthly he writes a variety of stories for the brand including news pieces, course and gear reviews and pretty much anything else that occurs in the world of golf. He also contributes to the magazine regularly with features, tour news and other facets of the game. Currently he is not a member of any club but he used to be one at Old Thorns Country Club in Liphook, Hampshire where he got down to a handicap of three. He once shot 69 around Old Thorns and he has had two holes in one, the most recent being in October of 2018 at West Byfleet Golf Club. From a golfing standpoint, Tiger Woods is his idol and counts Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy as his favourite golfers. Due to his breadth of knowledge across many sports, Sam has also written for Rugby World and World Soccer magazines. For both brands he creates news stories, conducts interviews and helps run their social media accounts. A huge sports fan, Sam follows a variety of sports from American football, to rugby, to golf. He writes about each of them regularly in his blog which you can take a look at here. His contact email address is sam.tremlett@futurenet.com
-
Best Titleist Black Friday Deals
We route around the internet to find you the best golf deals on Titleist gear.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Best Black Friday Callaway Deals
Best Black Friday Callaway Deals
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday TaylorMade Deals
Best Black Friday TaylorMade Deals
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday American Golf Deals
Best Black Friday American Golf Deals
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday Golf Set Deals
Best Black Friday Golf Set Deals
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday Golf Cart Deals
Some of the best deals on golf carts this Black Friday.
By Dan Parker •
-
Scottsdale Golf Black Friday Deals
We pick out some of our favourite Black Friday deals available with UK retailer, Scottsdale Golf
By Andy Wright •
-
Black Friday Golf Deals 2021
Black Friday is the busiest time for shoppers to find great deals on the web
By Tom Clarke •