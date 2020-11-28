We collate together some of the best golf shoes deals we have spotted for the Cyber Monday weekend

Best Cyber Monday Golf Shoes Deals

In the market for a new pair of golf shoes? Are your current gamers looking a bit worse for wear? Well this is the time of year to think about updating your golf shoes because there are plenty of awesome deals to be had from some of the best brands in the game.

Cyber Monday Golf Shoe Deals US

Image FootJoy Men's Sport LT Golf Shoes $109.99 $89.99 at Golf Galaxy

Feature a lightweight EVA midsole which has been designed to provide optimum underfoot comfort when playing your round of golf

Image FootJoy Men's 2019 Pro/SL Golf Shoes $159.99 $109.98 at Golf Galaxy

Designed with Fine Tuned Foam meaning more supple cushioning and a perimeter weighted outsole design. Combining to give you increased stability and superior comfort and feel.

Image adidas Men's TOUR360 XT Golf Shoes $199.99 $148.98 at Golf Galaxy

A firm favourite on tour, the shoe features an all new Puremotion outsole with 8 Thintech EXP cleats and X-Traxion secondary lugs for superior grip demanded by the world's best players.

Image FootJoy Men's ARC XT Golf Shoes $109.99 $89.99 at Golf Galaxy

ARC XT, featuring Advanced Responsive Cushioning, is a tremendous new shoe designed for the player seeking a very durable, easy-care, comfortable golf shoe.

Image adidas Men's Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes $64.99 $54.98 at Golf Galaxy

Give you a close-to-the-ground feel and secure footing for a powerful swing. Enjoy lightweight stability in a wide fit for full-round comfort.

Image PUMA Men's IGNITE NXT Golf Shoes $119.99 $99.99 at Golf Galaxy

Image adidas Tour360 XT-SL Golf Shoes $170 $136 at adidas

Save $34 on the excellent XT-SL shoes form adidas. These have a very modern styling but don't compromise on great performance either as the grip and stability is right up there thanks to the X-shaped traction system.

Image adidas Tour360 XT-SL Boa Wide Golf Shoes $180 $144 at adidas

You can also save $36 on the Boa version too. The Boa fit system is conveniently located on the tongue for easy, customisable adjustment so you will always get a comfortable fit.

Image adidas Tour360 XT Golf Shoes $200 $150 at adidas

Featuring highly breathable, seam-sealed protection from the elements, they're designed with a premium leather upper for extra comfort and a locked-in feel as you attack pins. Sounds great right? well it gets better because you can save $50 a pair right now.

Image adidas Adipure SP Knit Spikeless Golf Shoes $190 $133 at adidas

Built to provide casual style with performance that matches the best courses, these golf shoes have enhanced cushioning for comfort on and off the golf course. This makes them great value because you ca use them anywhere, and this is heightened further by the $57 you can save on the adidas website.

Image adidas Adipure SP 2.0 Golf Shoes $190 $133 at adidas

These are a shoe with a classic golf look designed for the elements. Made with a leather upper and lining to give you protection from rain, wind and snow, these golf shoes feature Boost to return energy with every swing. Like the model above you can also save $57 on a pair today.

Image FootJoy Tour S Shoes $249.99 $99.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

The Tour S may be a design from last season but it is still a quality shoe and you can get a pair now with $140 off! Stock is running very low so sizes 7, 7.5 and 8 are now only available.

Image adidas Adipower 4orged Golf Shoes $139.99 $79.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Save $60 on these adidas shoes! Climastorm provides breathable water-repellent protection to keep you dry and comfortable

Image FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes $159.99 $89.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Not a lot needs to be said about the Pro/SL because it has been one of the most popular models of golf shoe worldwide for a few years now. It's performance is top notch and with $70 off we think that is an unbelievable bargain.

Image adidas Crossknit 3.0 Spikeless Shoes $149.99 $99.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

If you want a pair of shoes for on and off the course, then the Crossknit 3.0's are an excellent choice, especially given the $50 saving on them right now.

Image Under Armour Spieth 3 Shoes $199.99 $149.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Spieth may be struggling form wise at the moment but one thing that never has are his shoes. We loved these Spieth 3's during testing and we are confident you will too.

Cyber Monday Golf Shoe Deals UK

Image adidas Tour360 XT Wide Golf Shoes £159.95 £127.96 at adidas

This shoe is excellent in every way. It provides top of the range grip, waterproofing and comfort whilst also looking great too. This wide model also will suit those who need a little more room and comes with 20% off right now.

Image adidas Superstar Spiked Golf Shoes £84.95 £59.47 at adidas

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Superstar footwear, adidas created a version of the Superstar built for the golf course. So if you want to stand out from the crowd these shoes are a great choice and currently have 30% off on the adidas website too.

Image adidas CodeChaos Sport Wide Golf Shoes £109.95 £87.96 at adidas

The CodeChaos Sport shoe builds upon a lot of the original CodeChaos shoe specifications, but adidas has gone a little bit further by creating a wide foot specific version here. At the moment they are 20% off and will undoubtedly keep your feet comfortable round after round.

Image adidas CodeChaos Women's Golf Shoes £119.95 £95.96 at adidas

Women can set themselves apart with these shoes because as the name suggests, aesthetically and design-wise, Codechaos is unlike anything else on the market. Get them for less than £100 too.

Image Puma Golf Ignite Proadapt Shoes £150 £89.99 at American Golf

Are you a fan of Rickie Fowler or do you know a golfer who is? Well these shoes will help you or them do the perfect impression of him out on Tour! With over £60 these shoes are a bargain and perform excellently thanks to its comfort, stability, aesthetics and grip. Available in sizes 8, 9 and 10.

Image Puma Ignite NXT Disc Shoes £110 £79.99 at American Golf

Another fantastic offer on a Puma shoe, you can save just over £30 on these NXT’s. We love the snug and comfortable fit of these shoes whilst the super strong and lightweight TPU saddle provides excellent support and stability throughout your swing.

Image Stuburt Urban Flow Spikeless Shoes £49.99 £34.99 at American Golf

Save £15 now at American Golf on these Stuburt Urban shoes that have that modern look that is common in golf in 2020. Pick them up in sizes 7-10.

Image FootJoy Flex XP Shoes £119 £94.99 at Golf Gear Direct

We love the Flex XP shoes from FootJoy because they have the perfect blend of lightweight comfort and traction, combined with a fully waterproof upper. We love it even more when they are 20% off too which they are at the moment.

Image FootJoy Contour Shoes £119 £99 at Golf Gear Direct

If you want a simple and comfortable golf shoe, look no further than these Contour shoes from FootJoy, which also have £20 off at the moment.

Image FootJoy Fury Shoes £149.95 £95 at Click Golf

Get over £50 off a pair of FootJoy Fury golf shoes from ClickGolf. Available in sizes 6.5, 7, 7.5 and 9.5.

Image adidas CodeChaos Sport Wide Fit Shoes £109.95 £69.99 at Discount Golf Store

If you have a wider foot then these CodeChaos shoes, with nearly £40 off, will suit you nicely. The original CodeChaos shoe has proven extremely popular and this wide version has many of the same technologies, but it gives extra room too so that your feet can remain comfortable for the entirety of the round and beyond.

Image Under Armour HOVR Show SL GTX Wide Fit Shoes £140 £119.99 at Discount Golf Store

Alternatively we also recommend these HOVR Shoe Wide Fit shoes from Under Armour if you need a bit more room. We particularly liked the cushioning on offer in these shoes during testing.

Image Puma Golf Mens Ignite PWRadapt Pro-Clip Waterproof Leather Golf Shoes £140 £109.95 at Ebay

The colour above is available in sizes 8, 9.5 and 10 currently. Save over £30 on the RRP of £140.

