Best Black Friday Walmart Deals
Looking for some great golfing deals? Then check out these offers available at Walmart right now.
By Matt Cradock
Walmart is one of the largest and most recognised retailers in the world, with millions and millions of products being sold and distributed every single day.
Among those millions of products sold, there is a whole plethora of golfing items available, with some absolutely cracking bargains set to be had with Black Friday and Christmas on the horizon .
Here, we take a look at the best ones we have found.
GolfBuddy AIM-L10 Rangefinder | WAS $299.99 | NOW $199.99 | SAVE $100 The GolfBuddy rangefinder offers superb visibility and range, with Standard, Scan and Pin targeting modes giving you confidence and knowing you have the correct yardage with your shots.
Vice Golf Force Stand Bag | WAS $249.97 | NOW $197 | SAVE $52.97 A stylish bag from Vice is now over $50 off, with the Force Stand Bag offering supportive shoulder straps and an easy club release system. This bag is a superb choice.
Nitro Golf Club Set - Ladies | WAS $197 | NOW $147 | SAVE $50 | Also Available In Men's Available in both Men's and Women's, the Nitro set is perfect for those just starting the game and not wanting to spend a lot of money. Features a driver, woods, irons and putter.
TaylorMade Project A Golf Balls | WAS $34.99 | NOW $28 | SAVE 20% One of the most recognised and best-value golf balls on the market is the TaylorMade Project A's, with the three-layer design giving superb greenside control, as well as spin on longer clubs.
IZZO Swami Golf GPS Watch | WAS $149.99 | NOW $94.03 | SAVE $55.96 | 38,000 + Preloaded Golf Courses GPS Watches are getting more and popular and, now under $100, this IZZO is an absolute bargain, with the lightweight, sleek finish, featuring 38,000+ courses already preloaded.
Net Playz Quick Set Up 10x10ft Practice Net | WAS $119.99 | NOW $84.16 | SAVE $35.83 Perfect for setting-up in your garden, the practice net offers a superb 10-foot coverage, with the quick set-up taking under a minute!
Tour Edge TGS 3-Piece Wedge Set (52, 56 & 60 degree) | WAS $299.97 | NOW $121.99 | SAVE Nearly $180 Featuring an innovative sole design, this deal gives you three superb performing wedges for just over $120!
IZZO Swami Kiss Handheld Golf GPS | WAS $129.99 | NOW $88.20 | SAVE Over $40 This portable GPS comes with no subscription or download fees, meaning you can update it free of charge. Provides yardages to the front, middle and back of the green.
Bridgestone E12 Golf Balls | WAS $42 | NOW $29.97 | SAVE Nearly 30% With a softer core, allowing for faster compression and longer distance, the E6 also has a seamless cover allowing for more spin and controllability.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
