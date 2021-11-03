Best Black Friday Walmart Deals

Looking for some great golfing deals? Then check out these offers available at Walmart right now.

Cover Image Walmart Black Friday
(Image credit: Walmary)
Matt Cradock

By

Walmart is one of the largest and most recognised retailers in the world, with millions and millions of products being sold and distributed every single day.

Among those millions of products sold, there is a whole plethora of golfing items available, with some absolutely cracking bargains set to be had with Black Friday and Christmas on the horizon .

Here, we take a look at the best ones we have found.

Image

GolfBuddy AIM-L10 Rangefinder | WAS $299.99 | NOW $199.99 | SAVE $100 The GolfBuddy rangefinder offers superb visibility and range, with Standard, Scan and Pin targeting modes giving you confidence and knowing you have the correct yardage with your shots.

View Deal
Image

Vice Golf Force Stand Bag | WAS $249.97 | NOW $197 | SAVE $52.97 A stylish bag from Vice is now over $50 off, with the Force Stand Bag offering supportive shoulder straps and an easy club release system. This bag is a superb choice.

View Deal
Image

Nitro Golf Club Set - Ladies | WAS $197 | NOW $147 | SAVE $50 | Also Available In Men's Available in both Men's and Women's, the Nitro set is perfect for those just starting the game and not wanting to spend a lot of money. Features a driver, woods, irons and putter.

View Deal
Image

TaylorMade Project A Golf Balls | WAS $34.99 | NOW $28 | SAVE 20% One of the most recognised and best-value golf balls on the market is the TaylorMade Project A's, with the three-layer design giving superb greenside control, as well as spin on longer clubs.

View Deal
Image

IZZO Swami Golf GPS Watch | WAS $149.99 | NOW $94.03 | SAVE $55.96 | 38,000 + Preloaded Golf Courses  GPS Watches are getting more and popular and, now under $100, this IZZO is an absolute bargain, with the lightweight, sleek finish, featuring 38,000+ courses already preloaded.

View Deal
Image

Net Playz Quick Set Up 10x10ft Practice Net | WAS $119.99 | NOW $84.16 | SAVE $35.83 Perfect for setting-up in your garden, the practice net offers a superb 10-foot coverage, with the quick set-up taking under a minute!

View Deal
Image

Tour Edge TGS 3-Piece Wedge Set (52, 56 & 60 degree) | WAS $299.97 | NOW $121.99 | SAVE Nearly $180 Featuring an innovative sole design, this deal gives you three superb performing wedges for just over $120!

View Deal
Image

IZZO Swami Kiss Handheld Golf GPS | WAS $129.99 | NOW $88.20 | SAVE Over $40 This portable GPS comes with no subscription or download fees, meaning you can update it free of charge. Provides yardages to the front, middle and back of the green.

View Deal
Image

Bridgestone E12 Golf Balls | WAS $42 | NOW $29.97 | SAVE Nearly 30% With a softer core, allowing for faster compression and longer distance, the E6 also has a seamless cover allowing for more spin and controllability. 

View Deal
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.