What Happens If There's A Tie At PGA Tour Q-School?
The final stage of Q-School offers PGA Tour cards for the top five finishers, but what happens if there's a tie?
For many hopefuls at PGA Tour Q-School, there is one big incentive – the chance to claim a card on the big US-based circuit for the 2026 season.
In total, 176 players started the final stage, which is taking place at Sawgrass Country Club and Dye’s Valley in Florida. However, cards are only available to the top five on the leaderboard following the fourth and final round. So, what happens in the event of a tie?
For the previous two editions, it was quite straightforward, with the cards going to all of the top five and ties.
A year ago, Lanto Griffin, Hayden Buckley and Takumi Kanaya took the top three spots, but there was a three-way tie for fourth, handing cards to Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler and Matthew Riedel too.
It’s not quite as generous this year, though. In 2025, if there’s a tie for the fifth and final qualifier, the players will face the nerve-shredding prospect of a hole-by-hole playoff to decide the final spot.
Any playoff will take place at Dye's Valley’s par-4 18th. Players will repeat the hole until the top five are confirmed, although if there’s a third playoff hole, a new pin location will be cut.
Ahead of the final round of 2025 PGA Tour Q-School, a playoff remained a very real possibility with a tight leaderboard featuring 20 players within three shots of the top five.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Among the notable players within touching distance of a card were Tosti, who finds himself back at Q-School after finishing 137th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, Ben Kohles, who finished 142nd in the standings, and Frankie Capan III, who came 127th.
It’s not just the battle for the five PGA Tour cards that is at stake during the final round in Florida.
Beneath the top five, the next 40 players and ties will secure Korn Ferry Tour status for the 2026 season. Even then, there is an incentive to finish as high as possible within that group.
They will be subject to a reshuffle during the Korn Ferry Tour season, which reorders player eligibility based on performance. For the first 25 and ties in the category, it comes after the 14th event of the 2026 season, while the rest will face a reshuffle after just the 10th event.
All remaining finishers earn conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2026, with a reshuffle after the sixth event. They also secure PGA Tour Americas membership, again with a reshuffle after the sixth event.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.