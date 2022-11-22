Get 24 TaylorMade Golf Balls For Just £22.99 This Black Friday
You can get two dozen TaylorMade golf balls for the price of less than £1 per golf ball with Amazon right now.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 4% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £23.99 Now £22.99
24 golf balls for less than £1 per ball? That sounds good right, especially because we thoroughly enjoyed the performance on offer from this golf ball. The reduction of 4% is meaningless to us as the deal was awesome to start with, and we can save an extra £1 with this Black Friday offer.
Get 24 TaylorMade Golf Balls For Just £22.99 This Black Friday
One of the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) so far is for TaylorMade's RBZ Soft 2022 golf ball. Right now, you can get 24 golf balls for just £22.99, meaning you can get 24 golf balls for just less than £1 per ball! You can also get one dozen for £13.49 (opens in new tab) when they usually retail for £20, meaning you can get 12 quality golf balls for just over £1 per ball. The perfect deals to stock up!
You would think with this kind of deal the performance is less than ideal, but having personally tested this ball, I think this is definitely not the case. Ranked as some of the best value golf balls, the RBZ Soft's are aimed at those in the higher handicap range, alongside the Distance+ from TaylorMade.
When we tested the ball, in the long game the RBZ Soft could compete with the best premium golf balls, with a penetrating ball flight being useful in both windy and non-windy days. What's more, because of the react core and low compression of the ball, it is relatively low spinning, providing added distance.
It isn't just off the tee where you will be impressed with the performance as, around the greens, there is a noticeable amount of spin and control with pitches and chip shots. That brings us to the durability, which is superb because, when the inevitable errant shot comes in, it doesn't cut or scratch easily, making it a golf ball you could use for a long time.
Overall, the TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 offers superb value for money and is overall one of the best Black Friday Amazon golf deals (opens in new tab) right now. Given the undeniable performance on offer, we cannot recommend this offer enough.
TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 33% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £19.99 Now £13.49
If you don't want three dozen, you can also get one dozen for 30% off as well!
When the deals start flowing in we also have a lot of other specific hub pages as well so if you want something specific then make sure you regularly check our guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals and more...
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!
As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
-
-
Black Friday Golf Deals 2022 - 100s Of Early Offers Already Live
Black Friday is coming up soon and we will update this page with all the best deals when they go live.
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Best Golf Courses In Palm Springs
Our round up of the best golf courses in San Diego
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Black Friday Golf Deals 2022 - 100s Of Early Offers Already Live
Black Friday is coming up soon and we will update this page with all the best deals when they go live.
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Cyber Monday Golf Deals 2022
The Cyber Monday golf sales are here - and they're brilliant! Here are the best deals to to advantage of now...
By Tom Clarke • Published
-
Grab A Bargain On The Most Fashionable, Coolest Puma Golf Shoes Out Right Now
Grab a bargain on the fashionable Puma GS-Fast Golf Shoes during Black Friday.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Best Black Friday Golf Set Deals
A golf set is one of the best and cheapest ways to introduce someone new to the game. Here, we check out some of the best deals this Black Friday...
By Matt Cradock • Published