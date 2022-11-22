Get 24 TaylorMade Golf Balls For Just £22.99 This Black Friday

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 4% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £23.99 Now £22.99 24 golf balls for less than £1 per ball? That sounds good right, especially because we thoroughly enjoyed the performance on offer from this golf ball. The reduction of 4% is meaningless to us as the deal was awesome to start with, and we can save an extra £1 with this Black Friday offer.

One of the best Black Friday golf deals so far is for TaylorMade's RBZ Soft 2022 golf ball. Right now, you can get 24 golf balls for just £22.99, meaning you can get 24 golf balls for just less than £1 per ball! You can also get one dozen for £13.49 when they usually retail for £20, meaning you can get 12 quality golf balls for just over £1 per ball. The perfect deals to stock up!

You would think with this kind of deal the performance is less than ideal, but having personally tested this ball, I think this is definitely not the case. Ranked as some of the best value golf balls, the RBZ Soft's are aimed at those in the higher handicap range, alongside the Distance+ from TaylorMade.

When we tested the ball, in the long game the RBZ Soft could compete with the best premium golf balls, with a penetrating ball flight being useful in both windy and non-windy days. What's more, because of the react core and low compression of the ball, it is relatively low spinning, providing added distance.

It isn't just off the tee where you will be impressed with the performance as, around the greens, there is a noticeable amount of spin and control with pitches and chip shots. That brings us to the durability, which is superb because, when the inevitable errant shot comes in, it doesn't cut or scratch easily, making it a golf ball you could use for a long time.

Overall, the TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 offers superb value for money and is overall one of the best Black Friday Amazon golf deals right now. Given the undeniable performance on offer, we cannot recommend this offer enough.

Was £19.99 Now £13.49 If you don't want three dozen, you can also get one dozen for 30% off as well!

