Which 10 Golfers Earned The Most Money In 2025?

There is a colossal amount of money in professional golf these days, with seven-figure checks up for grabs every week on a multitude of different tours.

It's not only the PGA Tour which offers vast riches anymore, though, the LIV Golf League, the LPGA Tour, the DP World Tour and also the Asian Tour put up multi-million dollar purses at their tournaments.

On the PGA Tour in 2025, there was a grand total of $550,400,000 in prize money available which helped the average PGA Tour member earn more than $2.3 million.

In the women's game, a grand total of $133.2 million saw the average LPGA Tour player bank in excess of $700,000. The highest on-course earner was Jeeno Thitikul with $8.27 million, but Nelly Korda scooped the most money overall after winning almost $3 million and collecting endorsement payouts of $11 million.

Meanwhile, the LIV Golf League puts up $260 million for individual competition which was equally distributed among its 13 annual tournaments.

Unsurprisingly, as a result, three of the top-10 highest earners across all of golf emerged from LIV. The other seven played the majority of their 2025 schedule on the PGA Tour.

The leading figure - and this should surprise no one - was men's World No.1, Scottie Scheffler with more than $50 million in total. That includes over $27 million in on-course earnings and a healthy $23 million worth of bonus money.

Trailing some $15 million behind in second place was Rory McIlroy with just under $36 million overall. McIlroy actually finished third on the PGA Tour's official money list this year but saw his tally topped up by $15.5 million in bonus money and an excellent run on the DP World Tour to end his season.

Third on the overall list but first in terms of the highest-earning LIV Golfers of 2025 was Jon Rahm, despite the fact he failed to win an individual event outright all year.

The Spaniard ultimately picked up more than $33 million thanks to his second LIV Golf League individual championship title and the $18 million check that comes with it. Otherwise, a couple of top-10s at Majors and some respectable showings at DP World Tour events led to Rahm's extremely healthy level of income.

Rahm's season victory forced Joaquin Niemann - who claimed a remarkable five individual titles throughout the most recent LIV campaign - into fourth on the list of golf's highest earners in 2025 and second in regards to the PIF-backed circuit.

The Chilean has to count himself unlucky that he did not emerge with the season-long prize, but perhaps potential changes to the points system might help him out in 2026. Either way, he left 2025 with an incredible $31 million all told.

Tommy Fleetwood completes the top-five in this particularly lucrative table, with his awesome FedEx Cup victory not only banishing any PGA Tour ghosts but also ensuring his yearly earnings were boosted by $10 million.

The popular Englishman endured a slightly disappointing run at the Majors, but a white-hot run of form which began after The Open considerably boosted his earning power and left him on almost $25.5 million.

Russell Henley was the only other player in world golf to finish the season with more than $20 million in prize money ($20.86 million), and he sits fifth on the list ahead of US Open champion JJ Spaun with $19.11 million.

A two-win season on the PGA Tour and a whole heap of bonus money for Sepp Straka put him eighth with $17.64 million, just ahead of the final LIV Golf representative, Bryson DeChambeau.

The American's limited schedule somewhat capped his on-course earning power, but a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship and a great week at The Masters at Open Championship helped DeChambeau to a little over $17 million in total.

The 10th and final player to make this list was America's Ben Griffin. The popular Ryder Cup star won three PGA Tour titles in 2025 - including his first alongside Andrew Novak to kick things off - and ended the year having earned $16.66 million on the course.

Below is a full list of the top-10 highest earners in golf this season.

