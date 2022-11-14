Don't Miss Out On This Amazing Srixon Z-Star Black Friday Deal
Snap up this bargain on one of the best golf balls on the market
As we creep towards Black Friday, some deals are already starting to appear, including this one on Srixon Z-Star golf balls. The shopping event of the year is the ideal time to snap up a bargain as we approach the festive season.
In this deal, you can get your hands on a dozen free Srixon Z-Star golf balls when you subscribe to Golf Monthly (opens in new tab) from just £23.50 - a saving of nearly 50%. For that, you can enjoy insights from a host of prominent figures within the game - including some of the world's best players, coaches and course experts - and you'll be able to stock up for next season.
The Srixon Z-Star is one of the best golf balls on the market for players of all levels. It's a true all-rounder, delivering impressive long-game performance and bags of spin around the greens.
It has a FastLayer Core that is soft in the centre and firmer around the edges to improve ball speed and distance while keeping spin low, meaning golfers will be able to maximise distance and flight the ball based on the conditions.
The greenside spin on offer is fantastic and even with well-used wedges, we noticed plenty of grab and stop on the second bounce. In terms of durability, we were impressed that it showed little signs of wear, even after many rounds of use - exactly what you'd expect from one of the best premium golf balls available.
It's a three-piece golf ball that offers tremendous feel on all shots and with every club, and is available in white or yellow.
Black Friday Srixon golf ball deal
Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription | Subscribe from £23.50 (opens in new tab) plus FREE Srixon Z-Star Golf Balls
Subscribe to Golf Monthly from just £23.50 and you can also get a dozen free Srixon Z-Star golf balls worth £39.99.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1