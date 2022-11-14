Don't Miss Out On This Amazing Srixon Z-Star Black Friday Deal

As we creep towards Black Friday, some deals are already starting to appear, including this one on Srixon Z-Star golf balls. The shopping event of the year is the ideal time to snap up a bargain as we approach the festive season.

In this deal, you can get your hands on a dozen free Srixon Z-Star golf balls when you subscribe to Golf Monthly (opens in new tab) from just £23.50 - a saving of nearly 50%. For that, you can enjoy insights from a host of prominent figures within the game - including some of the world's best players, coaches and course experts - and you'll be able to stock up for next season.

The Srixon Z-Star is one of the best golf balls on the market for players of all levels. It's a true all-rounder, delivering impressive long-game performance and bags of spin around the greens.

It has a FastLayer Core that is soft in the centre and firmer around the edges to improve ball speed and distance while keeping spin low, meaning golfers will be able to maximise distance and flight the ball based on the conditions.

The greenside spin on offer is fantastic and even with well-used wedges, we noticed plenty of grab and stop on the second bounce. In terms of durability, we were impressed that it showed little signs of wear, even after many rounds of use - exactly what you'd expect from one of the best premium golf balls available.

It's a three-piece golf ball that offers tremendous feel on all shots and with every club, and is available in white or yellow.

Black Friday Srixon golf ball deal