I'm A Golf Tech Nerd, And These 13 Black Friday Deals Are Too Good To Ignore
The Black Friday tech deals are excellent this year so I've picked out my 13 favorite discounts ranging from lasers to launch monitors.
Sam Tremlett
When I played golf as a youngster, I genuinely don't know how I did it. 13 year-old Conor would arrive at his ball, look at the flag and just guess the yardage. How I ever got the correct yardage, I simply do not know - it probably didn't happen very often!
Fast forward 15 years and thanks to the progression of golf technology in terms of the best rangefinders, simulators, GPS and more, I very rarely get yardages wrong - although I did fly the 1st green at Turnberry last year by about 100 yards after shooting a bush behind the flag...
Nevertheless, I never hit the links without my trusty rangefinder. I often have one of the best golf watches on my wrist as well, whether I'm testing it or simply using it for extra information. Thanks to my launch monitor, my yardages are pretty dialed. Ultimately, because golf tech has become so much better (and more affordable), I truly have no excuses if I make a poor club selection on the course, even though I still try and find some. So let's get to my top picks then, and for a full list of the deals, be sure to check out our best Black Friday golf deals live hub.
Lasers
The Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder scored a flawless review after Joel Tadman's testing, highlighted by its brilliant accuracy, clear optics, and seamless slope functionality. Already named our best overall laser in our best golf rangefinders guide, it's now available with a rare discount matching one of the cheapest prices we've ever found.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
I love the performance of Blue Tees' Series 3 Max+ that it's my weapon of choice when I play, both casual rounds with friends and more serious competition rounds. This is thanks to the premium build, excellent accuracy (with the slope feature) and crystal clear display. In my eyes, it's the best value golf rangefinder you can buy.
Read our full Blue Tees Series 3 Max+ Review
The Prism+ is a brilliantly fun device currently on offer with a discount of up to roughly $60. Available in various colors, the level of customization and ability to express yourself here is the stand out feature, complemented by a premium carry case that help it truly shine in the market.
Read our full Pinned Prism+ Rangefinder Review
Offering a range of features at a great price, the Laser Fit Rangefinder from Voice Caddie delivers a minimalist design that is easy on the eye. Though it lacks full waterproofing, its lightweight and features a superb triangulation feature makes it highly appealing to golfers who often play cart path-only rounds.
Read our full Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder Review
An impressive, premium device that combines a highly accurate rangefinder with a vibrant and detailed integrated touchscreen GPS. The GPS screen is bright and offers solid levels of detail, while the rangefinder is fast, accurate and responsive. If you want a device that truly does a bit of everything, it's worth considering.
Read our full MILESEEY GenePro G1 Rangefinder Review
The Laser 2S Pro from GolfBuddy is another great budget model, currently available with $30 off. It includes all the functionality you realistically need, featuring three different modes, slope-adjusted distances, and the same useful triangulation feature that we see on the Voice Caddie Laser Fit.
Read our full GolfBuddy Laser 2S Pro Rangefinder Review
Watches
The Garmin Approach S12 is the perfect choice for users seeking a simple, high-performing device. It provides accurate, well-displayed yardages on its basic, black-and-white screen and looks very stylish while doing so. Already the most affordable Garmin watch, it offers even greater value with a current 25% discount and when you consider you can wear it both on and off the course.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
A premium GPS watch loaded with every imaginable feature. If you prioritize simplicity, look elsewhere. But if you want one of the brightest and most feature-rich models, the T11 Pro Watch from Voice Caddie is a top contender on the market.
Read our full Voice Caddie T11 Pro Golf GPS Watch Review
Launch Monitors
Quite simply a brilliant piece of golf kit that highlights how far golf tech has come, but also shows how it can still be affordable. The R50 is a brilliant launch monitor than is simple to set up and use, showing all the metrics you could want on a detailed, clear screen. Thanks to the accuracy of the numbers coupled with the simulator experience, it's a leading option for those looking for an indoor setup.
Read our full Garmin Approach R50 review
One of the best early deals we've seen so far on Black Friday week, Tiger Woods uses this launch monitor and it's now got $1000 off over at PGA TOUR Superstore. The accuracy is as good as anything else on the market and the overall user experience couldn't be easier.
Read our full Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor Review
The R10 is an enjoyable and highly accurate launch monitor that places a vast amount of data right at your fingertips. Beyond the basics like ball speed and total distance, it provides in-depth club path analysis, covering metrics such as face-to-path, launch direction, club face angle, attack angle, launch angle, and spin axis. This is made all the more impressive considering the size of this device!
Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review
Functioning as both a GPS and a launch monitor, the G80 is a standout hybrid device. With an excellent $200 saving (similar to the R10), the value proposition is hard to beat. Plus, being a Garmin device, it ensures high quality and longevity, guaranteeing you get plenty of usage out of your investment.
Read our full Garmin Approach G80 GPS Review
Accessories
Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors deliver tour-level data via ‘strokes gained’ analytics and coaching tips. Currently, you can get up to $75 off the green finish sensors, with discounts also applied to the black models.
Read our full Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Review
