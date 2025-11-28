I'm A Golf Tech Nerd, And These 13 Black Friday Deals Are Too Good To Ignore

When I played golf as a youngster, I genuinely don't know how I did it. 13 year-old Conor would arrive at his ball, look at the flag and just guess the yardage. How I ever got the correct yardage, I simply do not know - it probably didn't happen very often!

Fast forward 15 years and thanks to the progression of golf technology in terms of the best rangefinders, simulators, GPS and more, I very rarely get yardages wrong - although I did fly the 1st green at Turnberry last year by about 100 yards after shooting a bush behind the flag...

Nevertheless, I never hit the links without my trusty rangefinder. I often have one of the best golf watches on my wrist as well, whether I'm testing it or simply using it for extra information. Thanks to my launch monitor, my yardages are pretty dialed. Ultimately, because golf tech has become so much better (and more affordable), I truly have no excuses if I make a poor club selection on the course, even though I still try and find some. So let's get to my top picks then, and for a full list of the deals, be sure to check out our best Black Friday golf deals live hub.

Lasers

Save $59.01 Pinned Prism+ Rangefinder: was $259 now $199.99 at Carl's Golfland The Prism+ is a brilliantly fun device currently on offer with a discount of up to roughly $60. Available in various colors, the level of customization and ability to express yourself here is the stand out feature, complemented by a premium carry case that help it truly shine in the market. Read our full Pinned Prism+ Rangefinder Review

Save 33% ($200) Mileseey GenePro G1: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon An impressive, premium device that combines a highly accurate rangefinder with a vibrant and detailed integrated touchscreen GPS. The GPS screen is bright and offers solid levels of detail, while the rangefinder is fast, accurate and responsive. If you want a device that truly does a bit of everything, it's worth considering. Read our full MILESEEY GenePro G1 Rangefinder Review

Watches

Save $50 Garmin Approach S12 Watch: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The Garmin Approach S12 is the perfect choice for users seeking a simple, high-performing device. It provides accurate, well-displayed yardages on its basic, black-and-white screen and looks very stylish while doing so. Already the most affordable Garmin watch, it offers even greater value with a current 25% discount and when you consider you can wear it both on and off the course. Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review

Launch Monitors

Save $500 Garmin Approach R50 Launch Monitor: was $4,999 now $4,499 at Amazon Quite simply a brilliant piece of golf kit that highlights how far golf tech has come, but also shows how it can still be affordable. The R50 is a brilliant launch monitor than is simple to set up and use, showing all the metrics you could want on a detailed, clear screen. Thanks to the accuracy of the numbers coupled with the simulator experience, it's a leading option for those looking for an indoor setup. Read our full Garmin Approach R50 review

Save $200 Garmin R10 Launch Monitor: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon The R10 is an enjoyable and highly accurate launch monitor that places a vast amount of data right at your fingertips. Beyond the basics like ball speed and total distance, it provides in-depth club path analysis, covering metrics such as face-to-path, launch direction, club face angle, attack angle, launch angle, and spin axis. This is made all the more impressive considering the size of this device! Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review

Accessories