99+ best Black Friday golf deals live right now - Pro V1, TaylorMade Qi10, Callaway Elyte and plenty of GPS watch deals
Black Friday is here and there are literally hundreds of good deals right now on golf gear including high ticket items like Pro V1's and 2025 golf clubs
best Black Friday golf deals live
Black Friday is officially here and I am pleased to report that there are plenty of fantastic deals on golf equipment right now. I have created a dedicated Black Friday golf deals hub where you peruse the best deals at your own leisure, or you can let us help guide you through the journey by keeping up to date with all the latest offers we have spotted with our Live Blog below. As mentioned there are some excellent deals out there already, including noticeable discounts on TaylorMade Qi10 clubs, and a whole range of golf shoe deals from top brands.
Additionally there are plenty of deals in the golf tech sector with plenty of rangefinder and launch monitor deals and I am very pleased to see that there is the return of the Titleist Pro V1 Holiday Box deal as well, of which you can find in the balls section below.
I have been combing through golf deals for several years now as Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor, and been working in the golf gear industry for more years on top of that as well. In short, I know good golf products, and I know good prices for said products.
Quick Links
- Amazon: Black Friday sale begins with hundreds of discounts
- Amazon balls: Discounts on Callaway, Srixon and TaylorMade golf balls
- PGA TOUR Superstore: 100's of discounts in Black Friday sale
- Scottsdale Golf: Gigantic Black November sale now live
- Callaway: $100 discounts on Elyte equipment
- Callaway Preowned: Up to 30% off golf clubs
- TaylorMade: Shop unique collections here
- Vessel: 20% off sitewide until December 1st
- PXG: $100 off Black Ops Drivers
- Carl's Golfland: Huge flash clearance sale
- Clubhouse Golf: Discounts on every category
My favorite deals
The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway is the perfect all-rounder, combining forgiveness and power to create a multi-use fairway wood that performs well from the tee and the fairway. One for golfers of all skill levels. There are several models on offer at the moment as well, with as much as 17% off.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review
A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
Legato might not be a familiar name, but don’t let that fool you because we found during testing that the LTX 3085 delivered impressive performance and competes strongly with more expensive balls in the mid-handicap category.
Read our full Legato LTX 3085 Golf Ball Review
Clubs
Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set is now 20% off at Amazon US right now and, given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.
You can also get the women's complete club set with an amazing 20% discount which is absolutely outstanding. We tested the Ultimate version which got 4.5 stars thanks to the user-friendly nature of the design and the overall performance.
The Callaway Elyte driver is a superb all-rounder that delivers a slightly lower spin profile than some competitors ‘standard’ models. That combined with impressive levels of forgiveness and a solid feel make this a very strong driver offering for 2025 that will suit a broad spectrum of players.
Read ou