99+ best Black Friday golf deals live right now - Pro V1, TaylorMade Qi10, Callaway Elyte and plenty of GPS watch deals

(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday is officially here and I am pleased to report that there are plenty of fantastic deals on golf equipment right now. I have created a dedicated Black Friday golf deals hub where you peruse the best deals at your own leisure, or you can let us help guide you through the journey by keeping up to date with all the latest offers we have spotted with our Live Blog below. As mentioned there are some excellent deals out there already, including noticeable discounts on TaylorMade Qi10 clubs , and a whole range of golf shoe deals from top brands.

Additionally there are plenty of deals in the golf tech sector with plenty of rangefinder and launch monitor deals and I am very pleased to see that there is the return of the Titleist Pro V1 Holiday Box deal as well, of which you can find in the balls section below.

Deals Selected By Deals Selected By Sam Tremlett Senior E-commerce Editor I have been combing through golf deals for several years now as Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor, and been working in the golf gear industry for more years on top of that as well. In short, I know good golf products, and I know good prices for said products.

My favorite deals

Save $52.48 adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe: was $100 now $47.52 at Amazon A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly. Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

Clubs

Save $100 Strata Golf Club Set: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set is now 20% off at Amazon US right now and, given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.

Save $100 Strata Women's Golf Club Set: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon You can also get the women's complete club set with an amazing 20% discount which is absolutely outstanding. We tested the Ultimate version which got 4.5 stars thanks to the user-friendly nature of the design and the overall performance.