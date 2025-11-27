Jump to category:
99+ best Black Friday golf deals live right now - Pro V1, TaylorMade Qi10, Callaway Elyte and plenty of GPS watch deals

Black Friday is here and there are literally hundreds of good deals right now on golf gear including high ticket items like Pro V1's and 2025 golf clubs

Sam Tremlett's avatar
By
last updated
Best Black Friday Golf Deals

Sam Tremlett

I have been combing through golf deals for several years now as Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor, and been working in the golf gear industry for more years on top of that as well. In short, I know good golf products, and I know good prices for said products.

Quick Links

My favorite deals

TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood
Save $50.01
TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood: was $299.99 now $249.98 at Amazon

The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway is the perfect all-rounder, combining forgiveness and power to create a multi-use fairway wood that performs well from the tee and the fairway. One for golfers of all skill levels. There are several models on offer at the moment as well, with as much as 17% off.

Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review

View Deal
adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe
Save $52.48
adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe: was $100 now $47.52 at Amazon

A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly.

Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

View Deal
Legato LTX3085 Golf Balls
Save $17.60
Legato LTX3085 Golf Balls: was $39.99 now $22.39 at Amazon

Legato might not be a familiar name, but don’t let that fool you because we found during testing that the LTX 3085 delivered impressive performance and competes strongly with more expensive balls in the mid-handicap category.

Read our full Legato LTX 3085 Golf Ball Review

View Deal

Clubs

Strata Golf Club Set
Save $100
Strata Golf Club Set: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set is now 20% off at Amazon US right now and, given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.

View Deal
Strata Women's Golf Club Set
Save $100
Strata Women's Golf Club Set: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

You can also get the women's complete club set with an amazing 20% discount which is absolutely outstanding. We tested the Ultimate version which got 4.5 stars thanks to the user-friendly nature of the design and the overall performance.

View Deal
Callaway Elyte Driver
Save $120
Callaway Elyte Driver: was $619.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

The Callaway Elyte driver is a superb all-rounder that delivers a slightly lower spin profile than some competitors ‘standard’ models. That combined with impressive levels of forgiveness and a solid feel make this a very strong driver offering for 2025 that will suit a broad spectrum of players.

Read ou