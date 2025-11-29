Want To Copy The Best Putter On The PGA Tour? Now You Can With $50 Off His Chosen Flatstick

Being a good putter can be the difference between a good round and a great one, with the stats showing that a two-time Ryder Cup player tops the standings on the PGA Tour.

Sam Burns, who has five victories on the circuit, ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting during the 2025 PGA Tour season, gaining 0.983 strokes on the field.

The American has kept the same-style of putter in his bag for a number of years and, with it being his choice of wand, we're amazed to see it reduced this Black Friday!

Having tested the Ai-One range, we know they comfortably rank among the best golf putters anywhere on the market, with the #7 S providing a mallet design and a fang shape.

Like other Odyssey Ai-One putters, it's constructed with the help of Artificial Intelligence, specifically around the insert, where there's an aluminum backer that promotes consistent ball speeds no matter where struck.

Featuring different interchangeable front weights, there's plenty of adaptability on offer from the #7 S, with Burns using a dark blue/black colorway present.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Understandably, Burns loves the shape of the Odyssey #7 S, as he had the standard version in the bag prior to his switch to the Ai model. He put the Ai-One version in play after the 2023 Tour Championship.

Stats-wise, Burns' putting record is astonishing, with the American finishing inside the top 10 of the PGA Tour's Total Putting for the last five seasons. What's more, in Strokes Gained: Putting and Putting Average, he's finished outside the top 10 just twice.

If this putter is good enough for the world's best, it's surely going to improve your golf game, especially when it's now 17% off this Black Friday.