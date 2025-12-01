Top 5 Golf Movies Of All Time - How To Watch For Cheap Thanks To This Cyber Monday Streaming Deal

Black Friday is over for another year, but Cyber Monday is here, and here at Golf Monthly HQ, we’ve been fighting over the TV remote and discussing the best golf movies to keep us amused as we hunt down all the best Cyber Monday golf deals to round out the big shopping weekend.

A trustworthy VPN is almost essential for all your streaming viewing, and also means you can work online with total confidence, download content, and access all your usual services without worry – just as you would at home.

In terms of our list, my top choice goes to Seve The Movie, the biographical docudrama on in my opinion the greatest golfer of all time. Seve fueled my passion for the game of golf after I witnessed his unforgettable birdie putt and iconic celebration on the 18th green at St Andrews, as he clinched the 1984 Open Championship.

Any golfer worth his swing will have seen Happy Gilmore with Adam Sandler as the hot-tempered hockey player who discovers he has a talent for hitting a golf ball, but which is better, the original or Happy Gilmore 2? Below you’ll find all our selections, and just be sure to secure the remote for a golfing-themed festive TV binge...

Watch Seve: The Movie on Apple TV for just $5.99 a month.

The Five best golf movies and how to watch them

1. Seve: The Movie (Apple TV)

Seve: The Movie Official Trailer (2014) - Golfing Docu-Drama Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Seve: The Movie is a biographical docudrama about the life of the legendary Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros, focusing on his rags-to-riches story from humble beginnings on a Spanish farm to becoming one of the best golfers of all time. The film combines dramatic recreations of his life with archival footage and interviews to show the adversity he faced and his charismatic, creative playing style that changed the sport forever.

Stream Seve: The Movie on Apple TV for just $5.99 a month.

2. Happy Gilmore 1 and 2 (Apple Tv and Netflix)

Happy Gilmore 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Happy Gilmore 1, released in 1996, stars Adam Sandler as a failed hockey player who discovers a talent for golf and joins the pro tour to save his grandmother's house from foreclosure. Sandler reprised his role in Happy Gilmore 2 in 2025, and sees the middle-aged Happy return to golf to fund his daughter's education after a personal tragedy and financial hardship. Both films feature a blend of slapstick humor, wild golf antics, and a host of cameo appearances, with the sequel especially focusing on a who's who of golf with appearances from Scottie Scheffler, John Daly, Rory McIlroy and legends such as Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples, and Lee Trevino.

Stream Happy Gilmore 1 on Apple TV for just $5.99 a month.

Stream Happy Gilmore 1 and 2 on Netflix for just $7.99 a month.

3. Tin Cup (Disney+)

Trailer HD | Tin Cup | Warner Archive - YouTube Watch On

Tin Cup is a romantic comedy about a talented but self-sabotaging golf pro, Roy "Tin Cup" McAvoy, who tries to win the US Open to prove himself and win back his rival's girlfriend. Working as a driving range pro in West Texas, McAvoy enters the qualifying tournament to compete against his college rival, David Simms, who is now a successful pro and dating the woman McAvoy loves, Dr. Molly Griswold. The film follows his journey as he must balance his own impulsive nature with the need for discipline to succeed on the professional golf circuit.

Watch Tin Cup for just $2.99 on Disney+.

4. Caddyshack (Netflix)

Caddyshack (1980) Official Trailer - Chevy Chase Movie - YouTube Watch On

An 1980s classic movie, Caddyshack is a comedy film about a young golf caddie named Danny Noonan trying to win a golf scholarship to college while working at the upscale Bushwood Country Club. The plot follows his various antics and entanglements, including dealing with the eccentric groundskeeper Carl Spackler, whose main goal is to exterminate a gopher infestation, and navigating the conflict between the club's stuffy members and the boisterous new owner.

Stream Caddyshack on Netflix for $7.99 a month.

5. The Greatest Game Ever Played (Disney+)

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005) Official Trailer #1 - Shia LaBeouf HD - YouTube Watch On

The Greatest Game Ever Played is a 2005 movie about the true story of amateur golfer Francis Ouimet's underdog victory at the 1913 U.S. Open against his idol and golf's first superstar, Harry Vardon. The film depicts Ouimet as a talented, working-class youth who battles class prejudice to compete against the best in the world, ultimately winning the US Open championship and becoming the first amateur to do so.

Stream The Greatest Game Ever Played on Disney+ for just $2.99 a month.

