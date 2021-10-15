In this Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors review, Joel Tadman tests this shot tracking system to see what performance trends it can uncover

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Review

Arccos is a pioneering company trying to help golfers understand their own games to a much greater level.

It’s bread and butter is the Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors, which screw into the top of your clubs – or you can purchase Arccos Smart grips which already have the sensors embedded.

The process of setting up your Arccos account and pairing the sensors with the relevant clubs is a breeze and when you arrive at the course, all you need to do is open the Arccos app on your smartphone or Apple watch and select the course you’re about to play.

Typically, you will need to keep your phone in your left pocket (for a right-handed player) for the sensors to work, but you can purchase the Arccos Caddie Link, which clips on to your belt and removes the need for having your phone in your pocket if this is too uncomfortable.

Once you’ve logged a few rounds, you’ll then have access to the Arccos Caddie rangefinder, an A.I powered tool on the app that gives you a huge amount of information to make the right decision on every single shot on course. Never before have so many factors been taken into consideration without having a professional caddie by your side.

The system gives you information on how far you hit each club. It also provides real-time yardages taking slope, wind speed, temperature, humidity and altitude into the equation. The caddie advice, powered by your data, shows your likely shot outcome and recommends a club for you to hit based on your previous performance.

So the system impresses on the course, but it really comes to life when you get back in the clubhouse. You gain access to a whole host of interesting stats. Aside from how far you actually hit each club, it also tells you how many strokes you gained compared to typical performance of the same handicap.

This is then broken down into different areas of the game for a deeper dive into where you excelled and where you need to improve. On that – the app will also provide coaching tips from leading professionals based on where you struggled, giving you something to work on next time out.

The level of detail is arguably too much for many, but those who love their stats will really enjoy the wealth of information available – it truly provides a tour pro experience.

The ease of use is pretty good – some shots do go undetected, which requires editing after the round but this isn’t too time consuming.

The average new Arccos Smart Sensors user reduces their handicap by 5.02 strokes in the first year, so it clearly works in helping players understand where they need to improve, and we’ve really enjoyed the insights it has provided.