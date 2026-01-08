Why TaylorMade Qi4D Could Be The Hottest Product Launch This Decade

TaylorMade makes impressive products in every area of the bag but I would argue it prides itself the most on its metalwoods, a category where it has regularly shown ground-breaking innovation at various points over the last 30 years.

While the Qi35 driver was certainly no dud, it failed to capture the attention of some of its highest-profile athletes. There has been no such issue, it would seem, with Qi4D - a family that the immediate take up and success - which suggests it has addressed any concerns tour players had over its looks or performance while maintaining suitability for the everyday golfer.

What's The Technology?

The name Qi4D refers to what TaylorMade is calling the four dimensions of speed: Club face, club head, shaft and fitting. Starting with the clubface, which is made of 60 layers of carbon fiber, features a new roll radius said to produce more consistent spin across vertical impact locations.

The clubhead boasts a re-engineered profile that should increase club and ball speed via improved aerodynamics developed through advanced simulations, balancing both distance output and forgiveness.

In terms of fitting, all the driver models feature adjustable weights of some kind to alter launch and spin as well as the 4° adapter sleeve, which can be used to adjust loft, lie and face angle for optimized flight.

Finally, one of the biggest pieces of the Qi4D puzzle is the new stock Reax shaft family, which has been developed exclusively in partnership with Mitsubishi. Based on 11 million shots captured over 20+ years, golfers can quickly identify their rotation rate and play a shaft that matches their unique swing profile, which should lead to more centered contact, increased speed, distance, and accuracy. There are three models of shaft - the LR (Low Rotation, white), MR (Mid Rotation, blue) and HR (High Rotation, red).

Many of these technologies carry over into the fairway woods and rescues, notably the Reax shaft matrix as well as improved shaping and aerodynamics.

Two new Qi Max irons will also be launching this year with a big focus on improving the sound and feel as well as the consistency of ball speed.

This stems from a new internal stability bar underneath the badge and ECHO Damping material placed higher up in the head, which has been strategically positioned to support the topline and the face and reduce vibrations, delivering a more premium feel in a game improvement iron.

What are the Models?

DRIVERS

There are four new driver models in total as well as the option of a head with fitting markers in each. The majority of golfers will end up in the core Qi4D driver. It boasts a slightly more pear shaped, tour-inspired profile than the Qi35 core driver with a softer topline creating better aerodynamic properties. It has four moveable weights (2x 9g, 2x 4g) to adjust flight and spin and there’s a new 8° loft option for right handers.

Image 1 of 5 The four new TaylorMade Qi4D drivers (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Qi4D Max driver has more tucked in heel and toe sections in terms of the address profile versus the Qi35 Max driver and there’s also the addition of interchangeable 13g and 4g weights so golfers can dial in there ball flight. An aluminum collar houses a larger weight at the back to drive up MOI, making it the most forgiving driver in the family.

There’s also the option of the Qi4D Max Lite driver, distinguished visually by the aluminium front piece. It comes in 30g lighter in total build weight to help slower swinging golfers achieve more distance.

Finally there’s the Qi4D LS driver, which now only has two moveable weights versus the three in Qi35 but is said to offer more speed via the lifted rear skirt. This is the lowest spinning model in the range built for high speed golfers or those who generate excessive spin.

FAIRWAY WOODS

TaylorMade has built a sterling reputation in this area of the bag achieving unprecedented success with its Qi10 fairway wood, which included a clean sweep of all four majors for 2025.

Image 1 of 3 The three new TaylorMade Qi4D fairway woods (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

For 2026’s Qi4D range, the same models carry over from Qi135 fairway. The core model comes in at 185cc and features an added TAS weight for easier swingweight adjustments. The lie angle sits 0.8° flatter while the face sits 0.5° more open based on tour player feedback. There’s also a new 16.5° HL version and a 24° 9-wood option for right handers only.

For better players there’s the 170cc Tour head, the lowest-spinning option in the range. The weight track from Qi35 has been replaced by a three weight system with two 4g weights and a 15g weight coming as standard so that launch, spin and ball flight can be altered. A 65g tungsten mass pad, which takes up 34 percent of the total head weight, should aid both launch and forgiveness.

For those seeking more forgiveness, there’s the Max fairway wood which TaylorMade is calling its mini mini driver. This comes in larger at 200cc and has the rear weight pushed right back to maximise MOI. The 7-wood and 9-wood feature fixed hosels while the 3- and 5-wood are adjustable.

RESCUES

In terms of Rescues, three options are available. The core Rescue is designed to hit desired carry yardages while maintaining a steep landing angle from any lie. It features a new dash alignment graphic and features a 3° loft sleeve, coming in 2-5 base loft options.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Max Rescue features a strategically positioned TAS weight back for enhanced forgiveness. This, coupled with an ultralight carbon crown and a larger head size, ensures maximum peak trajectory and stability. TaylorMade worked closely with KBS to create a line of REAX shafts designed specifically to enhance hybrid performance with superior feel.

Finally, the Max Lite Rescue offers the same forgiving performance in a lighter weight for force-limited players.

IRONS

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

In irons there are two game improvement models to pick from. The Qi Max irons come in a little smaller than the Qi irons but still offer powerful performance via the aforementioned technologies.

For golfers that need assistance with launch and stopping power there’s the new Qi Max HL iron, which has around 2.5° higher lofts on average through the set as well as more offset, a thicker topline, a slightly bigger overall head and a lighter swing weight. A SuperStroke Crossline Lite 360 grip and KBS Max Lite shaft come as standard.

Who’s using it on tour?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take up on tour of Qi4D has been almost immediate, most notably with Rory McIlroy putting a full compliment of Qi4D metalwoods in play at the Abu Dhabi championship before ending the season as DP World Tour player number 1. Other players to put the Qi4D driver in the bag include World Number 1 Scottie Scheffler (with a custom blue face), Tommy Fleetwood and Nelly Korda among many others, notably Jayden Schaper with back-to-back DP World Tour wins to send the season with his Qi4D LS.

By the end of the 2025 season, the Qi4D had recorded four wins, three runner up finishes and 13 top tens on the DP World Tour.

What TaylorMade says

Brian Bazzel VP of Product Creation

“Today, more than ever, golfers are looking for a driver that’s fit for them and gives them speed off the tee. The Qi4D family of drivers has been engineered to deliver on both those fronts. From finely tuned aerodynamic heads, to faces with improved roll radii and the use of the lightest weight materials in construction, we’ve created our fastest family of drivers.

Coupled with cutting-edge REAX shafts and our industry-leading fitting capabilities that allow fitters and everyday golfers alike to quickly find the perfect head and shaft combination for their unique swing, Qi4D drivers allow golfers to realise their full potential off the tee.”

Our first impressions

Joel Tadman Deputy Editor

"It appears no stone has been left unturned to make Qi4D a success and my initial impressions, having been fitted for the Qi4D core driver and used it for two rounds on the course, are very positive. It's long but the distance seems easy to control too. Overall the visuals hit all the right notes through the range and I think we'll see lots of Qi4D HL irons entering golfers' bags in 2026 due to the combination of speed, spin and stopping power."

Pricing, Specs & Availability

The Qi4D range will be available for preorder on Jan 8th and available at retail locations on Jan 29th globally with the following RRPs:

Drivers: £549/$649.99. Launch Monitor Enabled driver £579/$699.99

Fairways: £319/$379.99, Tour model £379/$449.99

Rescues: £269/$299.99

Irons: £143 per iron steel/$1,099, £157 per iron graphite/$1,199