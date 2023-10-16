adidas Rain.Rdy Hooded Jacket Review
We review the brand new edition of adidas' Rain. Rdy Jacket but it has a new element, a hood.
I loved nearly everything this garment offered. It looks fantastic and can be used anywhere, has a lightweight feel, but most importantly protects in the rain with a sublime hood addition. The only thing holding it back is the thinness of the material which slightly hinders durability and warmth. That being said it does pair well with layers underneath.
Specifications
Sizes: XS-2XL
Colors: 2 (black, collegiate navy)
adidas Rain.Rdy Hooded Jacket Review
It was around this time last year that I got to test the adidas Rain.Rdy Jacket and as my review showed, it came oh so very close to a five star rating (the height of the collar was the slightest complaint from me). In that review I said it was one of the best golf rain jackets anywhere and concluded thus; ‘The protection from the wind and rain is fantastic, and we also love the comfort, stretch, durability and the overall look of the jacket. It can also be used off the golf course which is a big plus.’
Well I can also say that nearly all of that can be applied to the latest jacket from adidas, the Rain.Rdy Hooded model. Starting with the looks, I love the aesthetic of this jacket because whilst it looks relatively simple, there are a few design flourishes that elevate it. For example the two color design differentiates it from the standard jacket, and I like the subtle gold zip and three stripes on the back, along with the gold three stripes on the chest too. Ultimately I love golf apparel I can use anywhere, and this is definitely a model that can be. (I do wish there were more colors though!)
From a protection standpoint, it still delivered where I wanted it to - giving protection from wind and rain. Water beaded off nicely and I felt protected despite getting caught in some downpours during testing, and the addition of the hood was a game-changer here. I didn’t think I could properly swing with it up, but I could easily putt and hit shots from around the green. This protection comes despite it feeling a lot lighter and thinner than the standard model. As such this meant on those colder days I definitely needed another layer underneath, but this was also a benefit because it didn’t take up a lot of room in my bag, and added next to no weight.
I thought the comfort was good too, with little details like the elastic cuffs and front zippered pockets elevating the design. There was just enough stretch as well but I do think the durability of the jacket has been limited a touch because of the thinness of the material.
Overall though, I am extremely happy with this jacket. Once again it comes oh so close to getting a five-star rating and I am very impressed with the performance, especially when you consider it has a price around the $130/£110 mark. Getting a jacket like this that will last a long time and perform everywhere is a very attractive deal.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
