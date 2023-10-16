Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Specifications Sizes: XS-2XL

Colors: 2 (black, collegiate navy)

adidas Rain.Rdy Hooded Jacket Review

It was around this time last year that I got to test the adidas Rain.Rdy Jacket and as my review showed, it came oh so very close to a five star rating (the height of the collar was the slightest complaint from me). In that review I said it was one of the best golf rain jackets anywhere and concluded thus; ‘The protection from the wind and rain is fantastic, and we also love the comfort, stretch, durability and the overall look of the jacket. It can also be used off the golf course which is a big plus.’

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Well I can also say that nearly all of that can be applied to the latest jacket from adidas, the Rain.Rdy Hooded model. Starting with the looks, I love the aesthetic of this jacket because whilst it looks relatively simple, there are a few design flourishes that elevate it. For example the two color design differentiates it from the standard jacket, and I like the subtle gold zip and three stripes on the back, along with the gold three stripes on the chest too. Ultimately I love golf apparel I can use anywhere, and this is definitely a model that can be. (I do wish there were more colors though!)

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

From a protection standpoint, it still delivered where I wanted it to - giving protection from wind and rain. Water beaded off nicely and I felt protected despite getting caught in some downpours during testing, and the addition of the hood was a game-changer here. I didn’t think I could properly swing with it up, but I could easily putt and hit shots from around the green. This protection comes despite it feeling a lot lighter and thinner than the standard model. As such this meant on those colder days I definitely needed another layer underneath, but this was also a benefit because it didn’t take up a lot of room in my bag, and added next to no weight.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

I thought the comfort was good too, with little details like the elastic cuffs and front zippered pockets elevating the design. There was just enough stretch as well but I do think the durability of the jacket has been limited a touch because of the thinness of the material.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Overall though, I am extremely happy with this jacket. Once again it comes oh so close to getting a five-star rating and I am very impressed with the performance, especially when you consider it has a price around the $130/£110 mark. Getting a jacket like this that will last a long time and perform everywhere is a very attractive deal.

