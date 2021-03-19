Browse our selection of the best golf jumpers, any of which will improve your golf wardrobe. What look will you go for this season?

Best Golf Jumpers

We all have our favourite golf clothing because golf is a game supposed to be played in all weathers. When the sun comes out we have our favourite shorts, when the rain hits we have the best golf waterproofs to deal with it. And many of us also have a favourite jumper or sweater that gets used the most when it gets chilly on the links.

However, that old favourite might be in need of an upgrade, especially when you consider the performance you might be missing out on. A good golf jumper is worth it’s weight in gold, whether it’s a 1/4 or 1/2 zip, lambswool or merino, short sleeved or long, it’s an essential piece of clothing that you’re guaranteed to get regular use from for a few years.

Importantly, many garments these days are constructed with modern and technologically-advanced fabrics to make sure they are stretchy, warm, water repellent, durable and also look great. Most brands design golf jumpers that fit into all of these areas so to narrow down your choice, below we have highlighted some of the best golf jumpers currently on the market.

Best Golf Jumpers – Best Golf Sweaters

FootJoy Camo Floral Half Zip Mid-Layer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4 (Black, Storm Blue, Grey, Navy)

+ Excellent all-round performance

+ Light, comfortable and stylish

– Some may prefer a lower profile collar



Brand new this season, this midlayer is part of FootJoy’s Geneva Collection and is sure to make you stand out at your local club thanks to the tonal camofloral design on the sleeves, shoulder and collar. Performance is not just limited to the aesthetics though because the material is super smooth giving a premium feel and it is stretchy too, allowing you total freedom of movement throughout your round.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £84.50

Galvin Green Dominic

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 3 (White, Navy, Black)

+ Soft and stretchy

+ Top-notch technology

– Premium price may deter some



This jumper may look reasonably simple on the outside but it has a fascinating construction. Of course it delivers outstanding thermal insulation, and it has a soft, stretchy, durable and breathable feel to it. But more interestingly it is made with an Insula fabric that is 90% recycled polyester so you can do your bit for the environment too. Each of the three colours look great as well.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £149

Adidas Go-To Crewneck Sweatshirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Black, Green, Navy)

+ Versatile to use on and off the course

+ Simple aesthetic

– More colour choice would be great

Over the past few years adidas has really started to move things forward when it comes to sustainability, and one avenue it has had huge success in is in golf apparel. Take this sweatshirt for example which is made from recycled materials and is part of the Go-To collection which looks to move the brand closer to its goal of using recycled polyester in all of its products by 2024.

This is not the only reason you should consider this jumper as part of your golf attire though because the performance is top-quality too. It is extremely soft with the thick cotton blend giving a lovely feel on the skin to the point where you could quite easily wear it all day. In fact the design is versatile enough that that is a huge plus point.

US Buy Now at adidas for $75

UK Buy Now at adidas for £50

Ping Edison Midlayer

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 6 (Marl, White, Blue Marl, Oxford Blue, Red, Greystone)

+ Sure to keep you warm

+ Highly breathable

– Perhaps lacks significant shelf appeal

Engineered to help you face any weather on the golf course, this Ping Edison midlayer has been constructed with Ping’s SensorWarm technology which is a thermal layer to trap warm air and resist wind-chill, keeping you warm with minimal weight. This fabric is also breathable and stretchy for added comfort, and finally the design has several colours to choose from to suit all fashion tastes.

UK Buy Now at American Golf from £44.99

Puma Cloudspun Stlth 1/4 Zip Pullover

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 5 (Peacoat, Thyme, Black, Digi Blue, Quiet Shade)

+ Good versatility on and off the course

+ Low profile collar is a nice touch

– Limited protection from the elements

Constructed with Puma’s Cloudspun fabric, this pullover delivers an extra soft feel whilst also delivering good performance when it comes to moisture-wicking and four-way stretch. It is also UV-resistant and has several colour ways that can be used both on and off the golf course. Rickie Fowler may be struggling with his game at the moment but his attire is also excellent, and one such example is this pullover which he has worn on a number of occasions.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £59.99

Under Armour Storm Evolution Daytona 1/2 Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4 (White, Black, Navy, Pink)

+ A top performer

+ Cutting edge construction and technology

– Ribbed arm design won’t be for everybody

This is the type of top you can keep on all day which explains its inclusion on this best golf jumpers list. Under Armour’s Storm Evolution Daytona is an insulated garment with Storm technology which repels water without sacrificing breathability. It is also wind resistant and shields you from the elements – designed to adapt to the temperature keeping you warm when its cold and cool when the temperature increases. Constructed with a natural stretch that allows you to move freely providing the optimum comfort when you swing, we also think it looks great in several different colours.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $90

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £74.99

G/FORE Tech Pullover Hoodie

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1 (Onyx)

+ Premium feel

+ Excellent warmth

– Skull design may put some off

The game of golf is changing in terms of apparel with more brands designing hoodies for the golf course. One such example is this Tech Pullover design from G/FORE which has a unique look with the Skull & T’s logo and black and white colour-way. You don’t have to worry about performance either because it makes excellent use of a warm fleece lined fabrication which keeps you warm, whilst the soft feel is very nice indeed. Also two more things we really like here – the versatility in that it can be used on and off the course, and the two convenient pockets.

US Buy Now at G/FORE for $185

UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £189

Kjus David Midlayer Half Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 11

+ Good layer for most conditions

+ Great colour choice

– Snug feel might require going up a size

Offering comfortable warmth, the versatile David Half-Zip has a lightly brushed moisture-absorbing and fast-drying fabric. It also has been designed specifically to be ale to add a warming layer when the temperature is cold, but also act as a cooling layer when it is hot as well. Also, as with all Kjus products, we have found it to have excellent stretch capabilities which is of paramount importance during the swing.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £129

Original Penguin Pete’s Birdseye Crew Neck Sweater

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Navy, Teal Blue)

+ Classic design

+ Simple performance

– Only two colours to choose from

Penguin is well known for its unique designs that always draw admiring looks out on the golf course, and we think this sweater continues that trend. It has classy styling along with a polyester fabric construction to keep you warm out on the links.

UK Buy Now at Penguin for £74.99

Ocean Tee Silvertip Midlayer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1

+ Sustainability in its construction

+ Male and female designs

– One colour choice

Ocean Tee continues to knock it out of the park when it comes to golf apparel, with garments like this Silvertip Midlayer. Of course sustainability is at the forefront of its construction, it is made from a blend of 94% GOTS certified organic cotton, and 6% biodegradable elastane which is the only elastane worldwide to be certified as non-Eco toxic under the Hohenstein Institute. It comes in a very appealing blue colour and importantly there is a model specifically designed for both men and women as well.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £64.99

Peter Millar Crown Soft Quarter Zip Sweater

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 12

+ Premium fabrics

+ Versatile

– Price may put some off

Another excellent inclusion on this list is this Quarter Zip from Peter Millar. It is made with a premium blend of wool, nylon, silk and cashmere to give a sublime feel and the designers have shown restraint with it to the point that we think it is the kind of jumper that can literally be used everyday, both on the golf course and off it. Not only that but the sheer array of colours on offer means there is a model for everyone.

US Buy Now at Peter Millar for $165

Mizuno Quick Dry Breeze 1/4 Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Bluebell, Mint, Navy)

+ Tailored fit

+ Elastic cuffs prevent distractions

– Limited shelf appeal

Both elegant and simple, the quick-dry breeze top looks excellent with its simple design and aesthetically pleasing colourways. It has been constructed with Move-Tech fabrics which have been anatomically patterned to allow for four-way stretch, whilst the Quick Dry technology keeps you cool when needed, and warm when needed also. We think it is perfect for those brisk mornings when you don’t want to wear a proper jacket, but need a garment to keep the nippy conditions at bay.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £73.95

Callaway 1/4 Zip Merino Sweater

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 6 (Burgundy, Black, Blue, Navy, Griffin Grey, Dark Grey)

+ Premium sweater

+ Minimal swing restriction

– Perhaps a bland aesthetic compared to others on this list

If you want a simple sweater then Callaway has you covered here. Aesthetically not a lot is going on although we do like the Callaway logo stitched into the arm, but there is more than meets the eye here. It is made from merino wool that has thermal properties which act as an added thermal layer to keep you warm and comfortable out on the golf course.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £64.95

Under Armour Storm SweaterFleece 1/2 Zip

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 4 (Navy, Black, Blue, Red)

+ Feature packed

+ Storm treatment works well

– High collar may be off putting



Water-resistant, lightweight, warm, and you can wear it everywhere – that sounds like a winning combination. Under Armour has given this sweater the Storm treatment which adds an invisible layer of protection that makes water bead up and fall away. Add to that a stretchy, comfortable feel that doesn’t restrict movement and you have a sweater that is right up there in terms of performance.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £59.99

Inesis Cold Weather Fleece Sweatshirt

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 3 (Black, Navy and Green)

+ Sufficient wind protection

+ Excellent value

– Not many colour choices

If you think the best golf jumpers are very expensive, think again. This sweatshirt from Inesis is a lightweight design that keeps you warm thanks to the fleece fibres which trap air in nicely. It is also windproof and has a couple of water repellent panels on the shoulders which are a nice touch. Did we mention it is also stretchy and doesn’t hamper movement too? Great value.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £24.99

Nike TW Merino Knit Crew Jumper

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (White, Red, Black)

+ Incredibly soft on the skin

+ Great looking jumper

– Slim fit may require going up a size



The Tiger Woods line of clothes from Nike are some of the most popular garments in golf and it is easy to see why because they are always high-quality, look great, and have little details that you know Tiger would have had some input on. This jumper has been made using premium fabrics to give a luxurious feel that feels great on the skin. The little details we like the most include the rib knit detail at the shoulders and the engineered stretch under the arms, while the ventilation stretch insert down the spin further enhances flex where you need it most. Let’s not forget the subtle TW branding too.

UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £99

Glenmuir Balloch Sweater

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Ascot Blue, Navy, Light Grey)

+ Soft cotton is comfortable

+ Excellent lightweight option

– Stripe design may put some off



If you’re expecting it to get a little chilly on the golf course, but not enough to go for a full, multi-layer approach, you can look good and still protect yourself in this premium, warm, combed cotton sweater. It acts as the perfect lightweight layer to pull over your golf shirt whilst still giving you warmth when needed. As far as the looks go, we like the stripe design on the arms but they may not be to everyone’s taste.

UK Buy Now at Glenmuir for £70

FootJoy Heather Colour Block Chill Out Pullover

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Lime, Coal, Lagoon)

+ Stretchy, comfortable fabric

+ Design looks great

– Not overly warming



A great looking top, this Colour Block Chill-Out is made from an easy care fabric to minimise wrinkling and it also has moisture wicking technology too. This fabric has four-way stretch and in terms of looks, we think it is versatile enough to be used off the golf course with the colour block design giving an understated and yet modern look.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £59.95

Sunderland Aspen

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 7 (White/Navy/Red, Silver/Gunmetal, Blue/Black, Black/Grey, Gunmetal/Ultraviolet, Silver/Navy, Navy/Citrus)

+ Good overall performance

+ Lots of choice in size and colour

– Garish colours on several designs may put some off

This lightweight Aspen golf mid-layer is showerproof thanks to its Teflon DWR finish, designed for resisting wind, water and dirt without bulk. It is extremely soft and the jersey fabric has been combined with a mesh inner to add to the breathability here so it can be worn in all conditions without getting too hot or too cold.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £55.24

Ellesse Loti Mid Layer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1 (Navy)

+ Moisture wicking

+ Sun protection too

– Lack of colour choices

Designed with performance in mind, the Loti allows full freedom of motion to keep you comfortable and playing at your best. This is offered in the form of stretch elements to ensure you have a full range of movement in your swing along with anti-bacterial properties, moisture wicking technologies and a UPF of 50.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £49.99

ProQuip Lined Merino Sweater

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 2 (Black and Blue)

+ Value to be had here

+ Soft, snug feel

– Quite a heavy, bulky feel



A stylish half zip sweater made from finest Merino wool and treated with nano-technology to provide water repellency against light rain and showers.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £39.99

Stromberg Fairway Mid Layer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Anthracite, Smoked Pearl)

+ Lightweight feel

+ No compromise on warmth

– Doesn’t fit as well as others in this list



This lightweight ¼ zip mid layer offers full range of movement whilst retaining its lightweight fit. The elasticated hem and cuffs are two nice features too which truly add to your ability to make the garment comfortable to you.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £39.99

