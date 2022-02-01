Srixon Soft Feel Lady Golf Ball Review

The Srixon Soft Feel Lady is a golf ball that does exactly what it says on the packet - it offers a super soft feel like a knife sliding through butter. We spent a few hours rolling the Soft Feel Lady on practice greens and loved the responsive feel off the putter face. This is ideal if your greens roll quick and true, but with the greens a little slow and bumpy, as they were when we tested the Soft Feel Lady in January, we occasionally struggled to get long lag putts all the way up to the hole. That said, having to give your putts a little more oomph could lead to a more committed, positive stroke.

Despite being named ‘Soft Feel’ this ball isn’t all about feel, it’s designed to boost distance too. Slice the ball in half and you’ll discover a Fast Layer Core similar to a caramel chocolate - soft in the centre and gradually firmer on the outside. This clever configuration works particularly hard to help increase your launch angle (height on your shots). If we’re honest, we’re only talking a few yards, but that’s the difference between carrying the trouble on a tough driving hole or catching the rough - a real game-changer. It’s a proven formula - this is the seventh generation of the Soft Feel Lady - a testament to the popularity of this ball.

Labelling a golf ball ‘Lady’ seems a little strange in this day and age. Should female golfers really only choose a ball that’s stamped with their gender? Does one style really fit all? In this instance, we feel that the pros outweigh the cons, as the Srixon Soft Feel Lady really is an excellent all-rounder. Even as a 3-handicapper, I enjoyed using it despite usually opting for one of the best premium golf balls. If you are a stronger lady golfer with a driver clubhead speed in excess of 90mph then you can read all about the other models in the Srixon golf ball range and find one to better suit your faster swing speed.

The dazzling pink packaging gives the Soft Feel real shelf appeal and most importantly makes it easy for ladies to spot. The ball itself just has a very simple Fuchsia pink alignment line to help you aim your putter precisely. This is definitely a trend we noticed when we reviewed our 'Best Golf Balls for Women' last year.

In our opinion the only downside to playing the Srixon Soft Feel Lady is that it has a very thin cover. Although this improves spin control and feel on short iron approach shots, pitches, chips and sand shots, we found it did scuff easily. So while you might make it round all 18 holes without losing a ball it will probably end up going in the bottom pocket of your golf bag for the practice net after. Mind you, at only £25 a dozen, it’s affordable enough for us not to care! That's undoubtedly why it features highly in our guide to the Best Golf Gifts for Women.