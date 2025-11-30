You Can Save 40% On Adidas Golf Apparel Using A Special Code This Cyber Monday
Adidas is worn by some of the most recognized golfers on the planet and, right now, you can grab various garments from the brand at reduced prices
Cyber Monday is almost upon us and we are still finding some excellent offers across some of the top golf brands.
Personally, I think it's a great opportunity to snag some rare deals on some premium golfing apparel, which is why I've been paying close attention to adidas discounts.
To keep things seasonally relevant, I've found some great deals on jackets, windbreakers and pants, but also T-shirts and polos.
Adidas are regarded for making some of the most iconic and easily recognizable garments in the game, which are worn by the likes of Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg, so we're thrilled to see that it's discounted over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Currently, there's an offer running until December 3, where if you use code CYBER at checkout you can save 40% on top of the original deal!
We tested the women’s version of this jacket, which features Adidas’ Climaproof+ technology. We can confidently say it’s among the most versatile and windproof fabrics we’ve ever used, as it's lightweight, breathable and has excellent waterproof protection. The spacious hood also stays up in gale force winds, only adding to the comfort.
Read our full Adidas Ultimate365 Tour CLIMAPROOF+ Anorak Jacket Review
The Go-To Full-Zip Windbreaker has a simple and understated aesthetic, which we are big fans of. The stylish look is perfect for both on and off-course wear and, crucially, it delivers plenty of warmth and water resistance for light showers and windy days on the course.
These are excellent golf joggers that provide next-level comfort thanks to the French terry fabric. The aesthetic blends a sporty style with everyday versatility, so these joggers can once again be worn both on and off the course.
The Ultimate365 Tapered Golf Pants are impressively lightweight and water resistant. The tapered fit also makes for a smart and stylish look, which is also matched by the comfort, making it perfect for wearing on mild days on the course.
Read our full Adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Trouser Review
The Go-To-Rise offers players a modern, casual look with a distinctive dotted background design. The fabric is soft and doesn't impede movement during the swing. It's perfect for summers days on the course and can just as easily be layered too.
The Ultimate365 Polo Shirts lightweight fabric is breathable, while the athletic fit doesn't distract from the enjoyment of the game. The allover print is stylish and looks great out on the course.
