You Can Save 40% On Adidas Golf Apparel Using A Special Code This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is almost upon us and we are still finding some excellent offers across some of the top golf brands.

Personally, I think it's a great opportunity to snag some rare deals on some premium golfing apparel, which is why I've been paying close attention to adidas discounts.

Adidas Ultimate365 Tour CLIMAPROOF+ Anorak Jacket
Adidas Ultimate365 Tour CLIMAPROOF+ Anorak Jacket: was $350 now $189 at Adidas US

We tested the women’s version of this jacket, which features Adidas’ Climaproof+ technology. We can confidently say it’s among the most versatile and windproof fabrics we’ve ever used, as it's lightweight, breathable and has excellent waterproof protection. The spacious hood also stays up in gale force winds, only adding to the comfort.

Read our full Adidas Ultimate365 Tour CLIMAPROOF+ Anorak Jacket Review

Adidas Go-To Full-Zip Windbreaker
Adidas Go-To Full-Zip Windbreaker: was $120 now $62.04 at Adidas US

The Go-To Full-Zip Windbreaker has a simple and understated aesthetic, which we are big fans of. The stylish look is perfect for both on and off-course wear and, crucially, it delivers plenty of warmth and water resistance for light showers and windy days on the course.

Adidas Beyond Golf Joggers
Adidas Beyond Golf Joggers : was $100 now $39.19 at Adidas US

These are excellent golf joggers that provide next-level comfort thanks to the French terry fabric. The aesthetic blends a sporty style with everyday versatility, so these joggers can once again be worn both on and off the course.

Adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Golf Pants
Adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Golf Pants: was $90 now $41.88 at Adidas US

The Ultimate365 Tapered Golf Pants are impressively lightweight and water resistant. The tapered fit also makes for a smart and stylish look, which is also matched by the comfort, making it perfect for wearing on mild days on the course.

Read our full Adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Trouser Review

Adidas Go-To-Rise Print Polo Shirt
Adidas Go-To-Rise Print Polo Shirt : was $75 now $31.18 at Adidas US

The Go-To-Rise offers players a modern, casual look with a distinctive dotted background design. The fabric is soft and doesn't impede movement during the swing. It's perfect for summers days on the course and can just as easily be layered too.

Adidas Ultimate365 Polo Shirt
Adidas Ultimate365 Polo Shirt: was $70 now $33.81 at Adidas US

The Ultimate365 Polo Shirts lightweight fabric is breathable, while the athletic fit doesn't distract from the enjoyment of the game. The allover print is stylish and looks great out on the course.

