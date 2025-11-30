You Can Save 40% On Adidas Golf Apparel Using A Special Code This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is almost upon us and we are still finding some excellent offers across some of the top golf brands.

Personally, I think it's a great opportunity to snag some rare deals on some premium golfing apparel, which is why I've been paying close attention to adidas discounts.

To keep things seasonally relevant, I've found some great deals on jackets, windbreakers and pants, but also T-shirts and polos.

Adidas are regarded for making some of the most iconic and easily recognizable garments in the game, which are worn by the likes of Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg, so we're thrilled to see that it's discounted over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Currently, there's an offer running until December 3, where if you use code CYBER at checkout you can save 40% on top of the original deal!

Save 48% Adidas Go-To Full-Zip Windbreaker: was $120 now $62.04 at Adidas US The Go-To Full-Zip Windbreaker has a simple and understated aesthetic, which we are big fans of. The stylish look is perfect for both on and off-course wear and, crucially, it delivers plenty of warmth and water resistance for light showers and windy days on the course.

Save 52% ($36.19) Adidas Ultimate365 Polo Shirt: was $70 now $33.81 at Adidas US The Ultimate365 Polo Shirts lightweight fabric is breathable, while the athletic fit doesn't distract from the enjoyment of the game. The allover print is stylish and looks great out on the course.