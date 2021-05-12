We test out Adidas' Ultimate365 Tapered Trousers on the golf course

Adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Trousers

Adidas’ Ultimate365 Tapered Trousers are a smart, comfortable option for golfers to wear out on the course.

They’re very flexible, having been made with a stretchy fabric that is also water resistant.

We loved the elasticated waistband, which offered up a very comfortable wear and the fit on the whole was very good.

The fit is described as regular with a tapered leg, but some may want a slightly more tapered fit.

They fitted like a dream around our waist but were perhaps slightly baggier than hoped on the leg.

If you like a skinny leg then you may be able to go down a waist size thanks to the elasticated waist band, with the adidas website reviews describing them ever-so-slightly on the loose side.

Either way, they were very comfortable and easy to play shots in.

The trousers come with four useful pockets and at first we loved the bright pink colour in the insides of the back pocket of the grey colour we were testing, however we did notice that this was frequently coming out when we were removing our glove.

This is most likely because the trousers are so lightweight and thin.

We would describe them more as a summer or warm weather trouser, as during the cold, winter months you would need some long johns or over-trousers to keep your legs warm.

During hot and mild days and even in showers, the Adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Trousers will serve you very well.

We also enjoyed the classic styling with the adidas logo above the right back pocket.

There are five colours to choose from, and coming in at £55 in the UK, we think these are very reasonably priced when you compare to some other prices in the market.