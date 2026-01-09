Brooks Koepka Reapplies For PGA Tour Membership After Leaving LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka has reapplied for PGA Tour membership after leaving LIV Golf last month, the PGA Tour has confirmed.

The five-time Major champion, who has four other PGA Tour victories, left LIV after four seasons having been one of the first big names to join in the inaugural season.

Koepka left LIV "amicably" according to CEO Scott O'Neil, with a statement from the former World No.1's team stating "he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home."

The 35-year-old officially applied for his PGA Tour membership to be reinstated on Friday, ESPN first reported, with a disciplinary process set to follow. ESPN sources said the review will consist of "thoughtful input from the board, including player directors."

It is unknown whether he will be allowed to return immediately, be dealt with a 12-month suspension or face longer on the sidelines.

"Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success," a PGA Tour statement read immediately after the news broke that he was leaving LIV Golf last month.

"The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness," the statement finished.

Koepka is qualified for all four men's Majors this season after winning the 2023 PGA Championship, and he could also play in DP World Tour events on invites.

If a 12-month suspension is implemented, he would not be allowed to play until September due to his last LIV start being in late August.

His last regular PGA Tour start came in March 2022 at the Valspar Championship. He has made 186 PGA Tour appearances in his career, with nine victories and 13 runners-up finishes.