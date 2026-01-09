Brooks Koepka Reapplies For PGA Tour Membership After Leaving LIV Golf

The five-time Major champion has applied to rejoin the PGA Tour following his departure from LIV Golf last month

Brooks Koepka has reapplied for PGA Tour membership after leaving LIV Golf last month, the PGA Tour has confirmed.

The five-time Major champion, who has four other PGA Tour victories, left LIV after four seasons having been one of the first big names to join in the inaugural season.

