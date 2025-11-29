Winter Is Coming... And Now Is The Time To Work On Your Short Game With These Black Friday Putting Mat Deals
Putting mats are an easy way to improve your game on the greens and, right now, you can save up to 30% on a number of the best models
With winter here, and the off-season fully upon us, now is the perfect time to lock-in some solid hours working on your game with a putting mat.
Right now, it's Black Friday and, fortunately for you, I've scoured Amazon and the wider internet for the best deals on putting mats so you can grab a bargain and start improving your game.
Believe it or not, there's actually several things to take into consideration when purchasing a putting mat. These include the number of features, such as how realistic the surface is and, of course, your budget.
With that in mind, I've selected a range of deals on putting mats below, with some available with great discounts.
At the top of the list we have the PrimePutt putting mat, which we think is among the most realistic putting mats on the market. In testing, we found the synthetic nylon grass resembles a real green and the cups that slot in replicate the real thing very well.
Read our full PrimePutt Putting Mat Review
Featuring a premium wooden frame, we think the the Perfect Practice putting mat is one of the most aesthetically pleasing options on the market. The two holes make practice sessions more engaging and less monotonous.
Read our full Perfect Practice Putting Mat Review
This is a fantastic option for golfers looking for a solid putting mat that won't burn a hole in their pockets. We think the alignment features and good surface make this one of the better options at a cheaper price point.
Read our full PuttOut Putting Mat Review
Featuring multiple visual aids, two rolling speeds and an accompanying app, this Wellputt golf putting training mat has an excellent deal on for golfers who are serious about their practice and have enough space to accommodate the 13ft mat.
Read our full Wellputt Training Mat Review
This year's savings across the PrimePutt, Perfect Practice, PuttOut and Wellput mats are a fantastic opportunity for golfers looking to sharpen their game over the winter.
Offering tour-grade realism, clever visual feedback and a handy accompanying training app experience, there's a mat to suit every space and skill level.
If you're serious about levelling up your putting, these deals are absolutely worth snagging before they disappear.
