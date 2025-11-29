Winter Is Coming... And Now Is The Time To Work On Your Short Game With These Black Friday Putting Mat Deals

With winter here, and the off-season fully upon us, now is the perfect time to lock-in some solid hours working on your game with a putting mat.

Right now, it's Black Friday and, fortunately for you, I've scoured Amazon and the wider internet for the best deals on putting mats so you can grab a bargain and start improving your game.

Believe it or not, there's actually several things to take into consideration when purchasing a putting mat. These include the number of features, such as how realistic the surface is and, of course, your budget.

With that in mind, I've selected a range of deals on putting mats below, with some available with great discounts.

This year's savings across the PrimePutt, Perfect Practice, PuttOut and Wellput mats are a fantastic opportunity for golfers looking to sharpen their game over the winter.

Offering tour-grade realism, clever visual feedback and a handy accompanying training app experience, there's a mat to suit every space and skill level.

If you're serious about levelling up your putting, these deals are absolutely worth snagging before they disappear.