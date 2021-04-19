We take a look at some of the best golf hoodies out there right now.

In 2020 golf’s fashion debate was stirred up considerably by hoodies starting to make an appearance on the golf course. Tyrrell Hatton for example won the BMW PGA Championship in a hoodie that made our list of the best golf tops too.

However, there is a balance that must be adhered to when it comes to golf hoodies and thankfully more and more brands are designing garments that not only look good and modern on the golf course, but can be used off it too. Many are also simple and finished in classic colours to make sure they are acceptable in all manner of golf clubs as well.

The game of golf is changing and to make sure you be a part of it, below we have taken a look at some of our favourite golf hoodies.

Additionally for more buying advice we also recommend taking a look at our guides on the best golf jumpers, best golf wind jackets, or best golf waterproofs.

Best Golf Hoodies

Adidas Cold.Rdy Hoodie

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 3

The model worn out on Tour by adidas professionals Tyrrell Hatton and Collin Morikawa, the Cold-Rdy Hoodie from adidas is one of the best models out right now.

We think the best golf hoodies have their own style and this model is a case in point. It is a smart, comfortable and soft garment with Cold.Rdy technology which insulates and manages moisture to make sure you are prepared to play.

Galvin Green Darcy

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 2

The Darcy is a versatile hoodie constructed from Galvin Green’s high-quality INSULA technology which features tiny air chambers that are built into the fabric to help retain body heat and keep you warm in colder weather. It gets better because it is also made from 90% recycled polyester and Bluesign approved materials which shows Galvin Green is doing its bit for sustainable manufacturing.

Finally it is finished with drawcord adjuster hood and Azalea inspired Galvin Green branding in the centre as well.

G/FORE Tech Pullover Hoodie

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1

This Tech Pullover design from G/FORE has a unique look with the Skull & T’s logo and black and white colour-way. You don’t have to worry about performance either because it makes excellent use of a fleece lined fabrication which keeps you warm, whilst the soft feel is very nice indeed. Also two more things we really like here – the versatility in that it can be used on and off the course, and the two convenient pockets.

Original Penguin Fleece Popover Hoodie

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 6

The Fleece Popover Hoodie is brand new this season from Original Penguin. Perfect for range days or relaxing in off the golf course, this hoodie has a soft brushed interior, drawstring hood and a handy front kangaroo pocket.

FootJoy Lightweight Hoodie

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 3

One of our favourite looking hoodies is the Lightweight model from FootJoy. The three colours look fantastic and it is a premium design thanks to double stitched seams, and the antimicrobial finish helps to eliminate odour. The pockets are also useful but the star of the show here is the comfort. Made from 100% polyester it is so soft that at no point do you want to take it off.

Under Armour Storm SweaterFleece Hoodie

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 2

The Under Armour Storm SweaterFleece Hoodie is a good example of making hoodies understated and therefore perfect for what could be the strictest of dress codes. It offers a stylish and casual aesthetic without limiting the technical specifications which often differentiates Under Armour from every other brand.

Constructed with Under Armour Storm tech, the hoodie is water repellant and retains excellent levels of breathability and it also benefits from a soft brushed interior.

We also think it works perfectly as a midlayer, and an outer layer so it is incredibly versatile.

Puma Runway Hoodie

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 3

We love this brand new mid layer style which takes on a more lifestyle inspired silhouette. I recently used this in a range session and despite being slightly chilly, the warmCELL technology, and soft fabric kept me warm so I could focus on my practice. The raglan sleeves and hemline give a comfortable fit and another thing I noticed was the size of the pockets which are excellent.

Nike Therma Golf Hoodie

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 3

When the weather turns cold you need to stay warm because if not, golf can be a trying experience. Well this hoodie from Nike addresses that issue with a soft and plush Therma fabric which helps keep the core of your body warm by trapping heat. Not only that but it has been specifically designed for golf in that it will not interfere with the swing in anyway, despite having a stretchy feel.

Also if you are a big fan of Nike, be sure to check out our guides on the best Nike golf shoes, and best Nike golf shirts as well.

J. Lindeberg Stretch Fleece Hoodie

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 2

Keep things simple with this Stretch Fleece design from J. Lindeberg. It has a soft, brushed interior which is ideal for warmth and comfort whilst the little details here – the kangaroo style pocket, drawstring hood and JL logo – really add to the overall quality of the garment.

TravisMathew Wanderlust Hoodie

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 2

Made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex, the Wanderlust Hoodie is designed to offer maximum comfort and added warmth. The fabric is quick-drying, wrinkle resistant and offers a 4-way stretch that is great for the golf swing. The understates design and two colourways make it ideal to transition seamlessly from the course to the concrete.

Greyson Koko Hoodie

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 6

Greyson is a growing name in the world of premium golf apparel and with models like the Koko it isn’t hard to see why. It has a minimalist design that has a premium blend of wool and cashmere to give a casual, soft and comfortable feel. We also like the ribbed sleeves and lightness of the garment too.

