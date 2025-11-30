I'm A Women's Golf Expert... These Are The 9 Cyber Monday Deals I'd Actually Buy

When it comes to Cyber Monday, it can take hours to scroll through the websites of your favorite brands to find the best offers, so I've done the hard work for you and selected 9 items I recommend. With a significant discount, these caught my eye - items that I would consider buying!

But don't just rely on my suggestions. If you're in the mood to shop, our Cyber Monday golf deals hub page also comes loaded with tons of golf gear.

The Srixon Soft Feel Lady delivers exactly what its name promises: a super-soft feel, like a knife sliding through butter, which we loved off the putter face. While soft balls can struggle on slow greens, sometimes having to give putts "more oomph" leads to a better, more committed stroke.

Despite the name, this ball isn't just about feel; it boosts distance too. Inside, the Fast Layer Core is soft in the centre and progressively firmer on the outside. This clever, proven formula works hard to increase launch angle, adding a crucial few yards that can be a real game-changer on tough driving holes. While the "Lady" label seems outdated, the pros outweigh the cons, and it hits the mark as one of the best golf balls.

The Olivera is a fashionable sneaker style shoe, and is another model for women to consider as one of the best spikeless golf shoes. It's very colorful, and while you might think this is a mishmash, the combination of colors work really well for a modern looking golf shoe. It’s made in premium soft leather with the tongue and toe box in durable material, immaculate stitching, plus it also comes with a waterproof bootie system.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly - Howard Boylan)

The midsole, outsole and sole is where the technology is packed into this shoe to deliver performance. You cannot help but notice the heel-strike at the back which juts out. This is designed to provide golfers with more stability when swinging and walking, while the toe counter at the front will protect the material on the top of the shoe through the downswing.

Ecco's Biom H5 features a rugged design, inspired by the wild nature of the Scottish Highlands. A unique feature is the seamless knit sock that replaces the tongue, promoting a secure and modern fit that molds to your foot.

(Image credit: Future)

Wearing the Biom H5 is like putting a glove on your foot. Thanks to Ecco’s Biom natural motion technology, the arch support is amazing, keeping your foot incredibly secure and stable. One of the most comfortable golf shoes for women, an absolute dream to play in and required zero breaking in. The Terra Traction System outsole provides fantastic grip, ensuring your foot stays comfortable and dry. These are the perfect shoes for superior performance and comfort all year round.

Save 30% G/FORE Hybrid Quilted Tech Stretch Jacket: was $255 now $178.50 at G/FORE This is a really soft jacket with down-feel insulation at the front for added warmth. The cut is very flattering and there's two hidden zipped pockets at the sides. Versatile to wear on and off the golf course, and with 35% off, you won't be disappointed.

The Paradym Ai Smoke Max Fast hybrid features the standout Ai Smart Face. This was created using real player data and machine learning to produce huge sweet spots all over the clubface, guaranteeing effective strikes even on mishits.

This hybrid has a beautiful dark grey matte finish (or 'smokey' look) complemented by a sharp turquoise accent. The grip feels buttery, soft, and comfortable and with a shallow profile, it sits perfectly flush behind the ball.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

Off the fairway and out of the light rough, it’s effortless to get the ball airborne. Shots flew a consistently good distance with a penetrating ball flight. Given I know I didn't strike the centre every time, the results prove this club is ultra-forgiving - the Ai Smart Face definitely works and it's one of the best women's hybrid clubs on the market.