In this Stewart Golf Q Follow electric trolley review, Joel Tadman takes the unique model out for a spin to test out the plentiful features on offer

Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolley Review

The popularity of Stewart Golf X9 Follow never really waivered since its launch way back in 2014 because how its truly unique design and functionality.

But it was by no means the perfect trolley and given the British company’s passion for golf and engineering know-how, it comes as no surprise that the Q Follow elevates the user experience even further.

It boasts a completely new frame design that allows it to fold down much more compactly and using just two buttons, it’s very easy to do so while keeping the battery in place and the handset clipped on securely.

RELATED: Best Electric Trolleys

It will also now store vertically, which many golfers will find to be more convenient for the space they have available, and while the Q Follow is still very heavy compared to most other electric trolleys the new integrated carry handle makes it much easier to lift into your car.

We love the marble effect on the frame and the carbon fibre details. They add a touch of class to what is already an elegant and high sophisticated looking electric trolley.

RELATED: Best Compact-Folding Trolleys

In practice, the Follow mode remains the show-stopping feature whereby the trolley will follow behind you at a safe distance matching your walking pace, even when going down slopes.

The X9 Follow was a little jerky on occasions when making sharp turns, but the Q Follow is much smoother and it leaves your hands completely free to do other things like take a drink of water or simply soak up your surroundings.

Depending on the course design, you should be able to use the Follow mode for the majority of your round, switching to the Remote mode in situations where you need to take more direct control – like going over narrow bridges – or if you simply want to see the trolley in front of you.

The Remote mode also comes in handy when sending your trolley towards the next tee or directing it to meet you after looking for your ball in the rough: saving you time and energy in the process.

The Q Follow is also smoother when going up hills thanks to the new stabiliser design that incorporates two wheels to also stop the trolley from tipping over.

The big thing we noticed with the Q Follow was how much more stable it seemed. The wider front wheel base and overall design means it seems to hug the ground much better, to the point that you really don’t need to worry about it tipping over or going somewhere it shouldn’t – provided you don’t use the Follow mode in risky situations.

Pairing the trolley with a Stewart Golf cart bag will certainly help, as the base of the bag slots into the trolley perfectly to stop it twisting, helped by the tacky texture of the silicone bag straps.

It’s also the attention to detail that impressed us, like the 10cm higher handle height and the feature-packed handle console, which stores a scorecard and pencil. We also like how you can pair the battery to a smartphone app via Bluetooth to see exactly how much power is left and whether a top up is required.

Our testing showed the efficiency of the Q Follow has greatly improved on the X9 Follow, which means you should comfortably get 36 holes out of it regardless of how hilly the courses are.