Shot Scope Pro ZR Laser Rangefinder Review

Shot Scope has been producing laser rangefinders for some time now with the Pro L1 and Pro L2 receiving 4 and 4.5 stars respectively in our previous testing, so I was keen to see what the Pro ZR had to offer.

When looking to sit amongst the best golf rangefinders and aiming a product at the premium market, it is important that the small details are thought about, and out of the box I felt that the Pro ZR achieved that. Packaging has a very premium feel and the contents of the box is well thought out. In addition to the laser and protective case, just a simple carabiner, nice compact cleaning cloth and a user manual are present.

(Image credit: Future)

Just a word on the user manual, as Shot Scope has got this spot on for me. So often when you pull out a manual for tech products like this, you are greeted with a novel-sized book full of useless technical specifications, when all you really want is a brief overview of the features and how to use them. That is exactly what you get here. The pages aren’t rammed with tiny font either, just nicely explained paragraphs with relevant accompanying pictures.

Also within the box is a QR code which allows you to download the Shot Scope app and provides free GPS maps of a huge number of courses, which is a nice touch for those who like to do a little homework before a round.

(Image credit: Future)

The case feels really premium and sturdy which is always reassuring, and when you remove the laser, this feeling of sturdiness remains. Shot Scope has equipped the Pro ZR with ‘DuraShield Hardshell’ which is designed to withstand all sorts of punishment from both player and nature, and even just handling the product gives me every confidence that it will do so.

The Pro ZR is a little weightier than many of its competitors which is something I really liked. I may be old fashioned, but for some reason that feeling of weight gives off durable and reliable vibes to me! At 340g it is far from heavy, but I did enjoy the extra stability this provided when shooting yardages in the wind. For context the Bushnell Tour V6 comes in at around 250 grams.

(Image credit: Future)

I was very impressed with the aesthetic of this rangefinder. The overall grey is sleek, and the blue accents of the buttons are a nice touch. Furthermore, the little flashes of chrome give a really premium feel to the finish. There is a nicely thought out ribbed rubber grip area which provides a comfortable hold also.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

In terms of features, it is packed. A reported range of 1500 yards is impressive, although I am struggling to think of a scenario where I would need that?! The images are crystal clear and the rapid-fire detection provides yardages exceptionally quickly without that slight drag you get on some lasers.

I like the dual optics option which allows you to switch the text and numbers between red and black depending on light conditions or even just your preference. It is as simple as clicking the R/B button on the top of the rangefinder.

(Image credit: Future)

As is fairly standard for any premium rangefinder nowadays, the Shot Scope Pro ZR comes with the slope option. This is activated via a nice, solid feeling switch on the side to allow you switch it on and off depending on whether you are playing recreationally or competitively. Like most things on the Pro ZR, this switch feels built to last and that is important to me as I have had some issues with flimsy slope switches on even the best rangefinders with slope before.

(Image credit: Future)

For those who like to stick their rangefinder to their cart, there is a nice strong magnet on the side that doesn’t feel like it will let you down at any point.

Overall, I was extremely impressed with the Shot Scope Pro ZR. Extremely well built, sturdy, and packed with features, this rangefinder is extremely well priced at $299.99/£299.99.