In this Ping G425 drivers review, Joel Tadman tests the new models up against his trusty G410 to see if the performance has improved

Ping G425 Drivers Review

The combination of high ball speeds and forgiveness with relatively low spin meant the G410 Plus driver kept its place in our bag for most of 2020.

Our testing showed it was one of the fastest and most consistent of all the best drivers on the market, so we were keen to see how its replacement in the new G425 Max compared.

Down at address, the G425 Max certainly has a more rounded profile than the G410 Plus, which to some people will look more user friendly.

Those seeking a more traditional, pear-shaped look can opt for the G425 LST, which at 445cc does look significantly smaller and more workable.

Strike a few shots away and the feel remains just as powerful as before with the same booming sound we loved on G410.

Testing in the same loft and shaft (8°, Ping Tour 65) on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor showed us that the headline numbers were very similar and that we didn’t get any more distance out of G425, if anything because it was spinning a touch more.

As a result, it was the G425 LST version that unlocked extra distance for us by knocking off around 200rpm of spin. Interestingly, this still wasn’t a super low spin driver and we found it to be surprisingly forgiving and consistent given its smaller size.

We took all three out on the course and hit shots down a hole. On well struck shots, the G410 again kept up with G425 but there were more shots that finished in the rough – it seemed that G425 was generally straighter, lost less distance and curved less on mishits.

This was in its neutral weight setting too – golfers wanting to negate or encourage a gentle curve of their flight can do so by moving the adjustable weight either into fade or draw.

The G410 set such a high bar that beating it for distance was always going to be tough – if you’ve got one, there’s no need to rush to upgrade to G425. But what Ping has created here is a range of drivers that can fit for every player type to maintain distance while finding more fairways. Ask yourself what is more important to you – distance or accuracy – and the G425 will likely become an enticing prospect.

The forgiveness on offer in the G425 LST will draw in more better players this year while slicers have the option of the G425 in its draw setting or the G425 SFT.

The inclusion of Arccos Smart grips as standard as well as the £450 price tag for a tour-played premium driver undoubtedly makes this an appealing package for golfers seeking more consistency.