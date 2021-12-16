Stix Golf Complete Set (14 pieces) review

Stix Golf Complete Set video review

The Stix Golf Complete Set contains 14 clubs from driver through to putter. The set comprises a driver; 3- and 5-woods; 4 hybrid; 5-iron through to pitching wedge; three wedges – 52° 56° and 60° – and a putter. I tested them on the range and by playing nine holes with them at West Hill Golf Club.

The big standout performer in this package set is the driver. It felt and performed like one of the premium models in our best golf drivers guide. The video with this review shows what you can expect.

The driver tested was in a 10.5° loft with the standard stiff graphite shaft. The ball was popping up in the air on quite an aggressive flight – so a little bit lower than I am used to – but the ball was hanging in the air a long time and it wasn’t spinning up (which, for me, is always a slight concern with package set woods). The shaft was doing a good job and the club was providing plenty of distance.

The 3-wood is fairly bulky down behind the ball - I preferred the more compact 5-wood, which, with the extra loft on offer, was also a very impressive performer.

The irons continue this sleek look and hot feel, so they are quite firm through the ball and the flight is very strong, which is again a little lower than I am used to. This is partly because they are very strong in terms of loft – for example the 7-iron is only 28°. As this would suggest, they are geared more towards distance but there is also plenty of forgiveness in there.

They have a confidence-inspiring look behind the ball because the top line is fairly thick yet that black finish ensures they still look sleek and inviting.

The wedges have a more 'specialist' look to them which I loved. The lofts are well-spaced and should help golfers with a vast array of different shots around the greens.

Likewise, the putter has been cleverly designed. It is a compact mallet with the same, signature black finish that looks very smart both in the bag and behind the ball. It also has high quality grip which helps with the overall feel on offer.

On to the main downside with this set – the black finish. It looks great out of the box, but how will it look in six months? After three shots from bunkers with the 60° wedge you could already see wear marks appearing on the toe.This will undoubtedly frustrate some and it is also worth saying that for the set I tested, there were no headcovers for protection on the woods.

However, the overall performance you get from this 14-club set is superb.