Stix Golf Complete Set (14 pieces) review
How the Stix Golf Complete Set performed throughout the whole bag of 14 clubs – and why our reviewer loved one club in particular
A complete set which has an impressive driver and some strong, forgiving irons. Although we suspect the clubs' good looks will fade rapidly, their good performance will remain.
Driver performs like a premium driver, but without the high price-tag
Irons provide strong flight and plenty of forgiveness
The black finish looks great when new but gets easily scuffed
Limited custom options
Set we received had no headcovers
By Neil Tappin published
Stix Golf Complete Set video review
The Stix Golf Complete Set contains 14 clubs from driver through to putter. The set comprises a driver; 3- and 5-woods; 4 hybrid; 5-iron through to pitching wedge; three wedges – 52° 56° and 60° – and a putter. I tested them on the range and by playing nine holes with them at West Hill Golf Club.
The big standout performer in this package set is the driver. It felt and performed like one of the premium models in our best golf drivers guide. The video with this review shows what you can expect.
The driver tested was in a 10.5° loft with the standard stiff graphite shaft. The ball was popping up in the air on quite an aggressive flight – so a little bit lower than I am used to – but the ball was hanging in the air a long time and it wasn’t spinning up (which, for me, is always a slight concern with package set woods). The shaft was doing a good job and the club was providing plenty of distance.
The 3-wood is fairly bulky down behind the ball - I preferred the more compact 5-wood, which, with the extra loft on offer, was also a very impressive performer.
The irons continue this sleek look and hot feel, so they are quite firm through the ball and the flight is very strong, which is again a little lower than I am used to. This is partly because they are very strong in terms of loft – for example the 7-iron is only 28°. As this would suggest, they are geared more towards distance but there is also plenty of forgiveness in there.
They have a confidence-inspiring look behind the ball because the top line is fairly thick yet that black finish ensures they still look sleek and inviting.
The wedges have a more 'specialist' look to them which I loved. The lofts are well-spaced and should help golfers with a vast array of different shots around the greens.
Likewise, the putter has been cleverly designed. It is a compact mallet with the same, signature black finish that looks very smart both in the bag and behind the ball. It also has high quality grip which helps with the overall feel on offer.
On to the main downside with this set – the black finish. It looks great out of the box, but how will it look in six months? After three shots from bunkers with the 60° wedge you could already see wear marks appearing on the toe.This will undoubtedly frustrate some and it is also worth saying that for the set I tested, there were no headcovers for protection on the woods.
However, the overall performance you get from this 14-club set is superb.
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 2-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
