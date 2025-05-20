These Are The 6 Editor's Choice Products I Would Actually Buy

Every year we’re tasked with narrowing down the best golf products of 2025 for Editor’s Choice to 150, which is a lot harder than it sounds let me tell you. But of all great gear on the market, which products would we actually recommend parting with your hard-earned cash for? Which ones truly stood out above the rest and would make the biggest difference to your game? Well I’ve picked out six that, if you’re serious about improving your game, you should absolutely consider.

(Image credit: Future)

PuttOut Air Break Putting Mat

If you live somewhere where the winter can be a little bleak for golf, then having a good putting mat to keep on top of your stroke is crucial to ensure you’re on top form come the start of the season. Among the best putting mats, there are few as realistic as the PuttOut Air Break putting mat. While a standard flat putting mat is fine for honing in your stroke with the addition of a mirror, realistically we face very few dead-straight putts on the course, so the ability to practice breaking putts like on the Air Break putting mat is priceless.

While it’s a fairly large piece of kit, it’s very easy to unfold and set up and then alter the break via the foot pumps that run underneath and down the side of the mat. The clever mat allows you to practice puts with an 8 percent sideways slope and 3 percent slope from front to back and Vice Versa. If you’re serious about your practice and want to continue to get better from the comfort of your home or office, then this is the putting mat I would personally spend my money on.

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin Approach S50 Watch

Garmin undoubtedly makes some of the best golf watches and the Approach S70 is arguably top of the pile. But if you want an experience close to what the Approach S70 offers without the super premium price tag, the Approach S50 is a compelling proposition. The display on this feature-packed watch is bright, clear and responsive and the information it provides is like having a caddie on your wrist. The hole maps allow you to see what lies ahead on holes you’re not familiar with and it even factors in Slope for greater accuracy. The unique fabric strap, versatile looks and extensive feature suite mean it works just as well off the course as well.

(Image credit: Future)

Adidas Originals Convertible Hooded Jacket

More and more golfers are looking for apparel they can wear on and off the course with the emergence of more fashion and streetwear brands satisfying this desire. One brand that has stood the test of time in this regard is adidas with its popular Originals range, which bridges the gap between sport, performance, lifestyle and culture. A garment we’ve particularly enjoyed is the Convertible hooded jacket, which has a distinctive aesthetic that retains the classic adidas DNA with some subtle branding, including the familiar and historic trefoil logo. The overall design is super clean, offering a modern silhouette that's versatile enough to pair with various casual outfits - just like many of the best golf tops. The convertible feature, allowing the hood to be detached, adds to its adaptability, transitioning from a sporty look to something a little more refined.

(Image credit: PAYNTR Golf)

Payntr Eighty Seven SC Shoes

Payntr has truly established itself as one of the best golf shoe brands in the market over the past year or so, and with golfers such as Jason Day and Justin Rose playing some of their best golf wearing them. The Eighty Seven SC shoe has a sleek, low profile silhouette, which I really like, and the white base color with gold accents looks superb. I love that these shoes boast a classic aesthetic yet feature modern technology to help them perform well in any conditions. The underfoot cushioning and 3D moulded footbed offer extreme comfort, while the seven spikes on the sole provide the traction and stability needed to harness energy from the ground to bolster distance from the tee. If you’re after a shoe that looks great and performs well all year round, this is the shoe you should be considering.

(Image credit: Future)

Cobra DS-Adapt hybrid

Despite higher lofted fairway woods growing in popularity at the professional level, I believe the versatility of a hybrid is something that can’t be replicated. Out of all of the best golf hybrid clubs I've tested this year, the Cobra DS-Adapt hybrid is undoubtedly the one I would spend my money on. Boasting a new FutureFit33 hosel configuration, the DS-Adapt can be precisely tuned to the game of the golfer, changing loft, lie and face angle, adding further to its versatility. For me, I like a hybrid that mimics the flight of the long iron it is replacing, as I would typically use it as an alternative to my driver on tighter tee shots, and that’s exactly what this hybrid offers. The H.O.T. face technology helped produce fast ball speeds, rivaling every other hybrid on the market and as standard produced a medium-high flight and launch.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The beauty of having so many hosel settings is that if you’re a golfer who hits a hybrid regularly from the fairway into greens, you can easily create the height and flight required to have the ball land softly within a couple of clicks of a wrench. Aside from its outstanding performance, the Cobra DS-Adapt hybrid offers a premium aesthetic with its black and gray tones and while somewhat compact from the leading edge to the rear, the blade length is fairly long, offering a confidence-inspiring look down behind the ball. The combination of looks and performance is exactly the reason I would be purchasing this hybrid out of all the models on the market this year.

(Image credit: Future)

Hackmotion Pro Swing Analyser

I’ve tested numerous training aids over the last year and while some feel a little gimmicky or are targeting only one specific part of the golf swing, the Hackmotion Pro device can iron out many lingering swing flaws and provide you with immediate feedback through a clever, live-motion sensor. While the Hackmotion pro is on the more expensive side of the best golf training aids, I found it offers more in-depth feedback than any other training aid on the market, giving you a live 3D image of your wrist and its specific angles throughout your swing.

As someone who gets a little bowed at the top, I could easily see if my angles were improving using the parameters shown on the app on my smartphone. The thing I loved about the Pro version of this device was the ability to compare my wrist angles at various points in my swing to PGA Tour players and the addition of the putting analysis. The wrist angles are often an overlooked art of the golf swing and have a big say in where the clubface is aiming, If I were purchasing any training aid this year, the Hackmotion Pro would be at the top of my list.