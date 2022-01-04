Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver Review

See how the new Rogue ST Max driver for 2022 compares with 2021's Epic Max

It’s fair to say that the looks of Callaway’s two most recent driver ranges - Mavrik and then Epic 21 - haven’t set the world on fire, despite the performance being right up with the best golf drivers on the market. For 2022, Callaway’s new driver range is the Rogue ST and ST stands for Speed Tuned, partly because of how the brand has extended its use of A.I. to optimise its Flash Face for launch and spin as well as ball speed.

The Rogue ST Max is one of four models in the line up, which also includes the Rogue ST Max D, Rogue ST LS (low spin) and a new Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS. Limited and last minute sample availability meant we’ve only had the chance to test the Rogue ST Max out on the course but we conducted a brief yet real-world test against last year’s Epic Max by hitting five drives with each in the same loft and shaft and seeing where the shots finished.

Epic Max versus Rogue ST Max Drivers Image 1 of 5 How the sole view of the Epic Max (left) and new Rogue ST compare (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Image 2 of 5 The Rogue ST Max (left) and Epic Max drivers at address (Image credit: Howard Boylan) Image 3 of 5 We experienced a more stable flight with the Rogue ST Max (Image credit: Howard Boylan) Image 4 of 5 The Callaway Rogue ST Max driver (Image credit: Howard Boylan) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Future)

Down at address, the Rogue ST Max has a new matte crown which we really liked, although we didn’t care much for the clock-style graphics at the rear. The face looks flatter and is lighter in color, making it more visible and therefore easier to align. The Rogue ST Max will likely have the longest profile from front to back to inspire maximum confidence while the Rogue ST LS and Triple Diamond LS will have taller faces.

During the testing, we noticed a quieter, more dense ‘thud’ sound of the Rogue ST Max versus the louder, more metallic acoustics of the Epic Max and we really liked this change. Observing the ball flight, the Rogue ST Max also had a far more neutral trajectory. We could still draw and fade it if we want to (it has semi draw bias built in) but overall the ball flight was much more stable and certainly seemed to curve offline less when we missed the middle.

This is likely to be down to the 11.5g tungsten weight positioned at the very rear of the clubhead, which is also to improve spin and ball speed consistency - something we expect a launch monitor will tell us in time.

Down on the fairway, the two best shots were hit one each with the Rogue ST Max and Epic Max. But, four of the five shots hit with Rogue ST Max finished in the fairway, whereas with Epic Max it was just one, with two others finding the semi rough and the other two ending up in the deeper stuff. Our hunch would tell us we struck the Rogue ST Max slightly better, and because we hit it second we might have been swinging more freely, but it was noticeable how much straighter the Rogue ST Max was flying and how much better it felt.

We’ll have full reviews of all the Rogue ST drivers as soon as we can, as well as a comparison test between all four but if the on-course performance of the Rogue ST Max is anything to go by, there’s a lot to be excited about.