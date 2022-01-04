Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver Review
In this Callaway Rogue ST Max driver review, Joel Tadman puts it up against the Epic Max model on the course
The Rogue ST Max (RRP $499/£479) is a worthy follow up to impressive original Rogue and Mavrik, seemingly delivering high levels of stability and consistency while maintaining competitive distance. The overall look is more premium while the performance will appeal to a range of player types.
More premium, elegant look
Better sound and feel than Mavrik
Produces a very stable ball flight
Clock-style graphic on the crown are unnecessary
Questions over product availability
By Joel Tadman published
It’s fair to say that the looks of Callaway’s two most recent driver ranges - Mavrik and then Epic 21 - haven’t set the world on fire, despite the performance being right up with the best golf drivers on the market. For 2022, Callaway’s new driver range is the Rogue ST and ST stands for Speed Tuned, partly because of how the brand has extended its use of A.I. to optimise its Flash Face for launch and spin as well as ball speed.
The Rogue ST Max is one of four models in the line up, which also includes the Rogue ST Max D, Rogue ST LS (low spin) and a new Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS. Limited and last minute sample availability meant we’ve only had the chance to test the Rogue ST Max out on the course but we conducted a brief yet real-world test against last year’s Epic Max by hitting five drives with each in the same loft and shaft and seeing where the shots finished.
Epic Max versus Rogue ST Max Drivers
Down at address, the Rogue ST Max has a new matte crown which we really liked, although we didn’t care much for the clock-style graphics at the rear. The face looks flatter and is lighter in color, making it more visible and therefore easier to align. The Rogue ST Max will likely have the longest profile from front to back to inspire maximum confidence while the Rogue ST LS and Triple Diamond LS will have taller faces.
During the testing, we noticed a quieter, more dense ‘thud’ sound of the Rogue ST Max versus the louder, more metallic acoustics of the Epic Max and we really liked this change. Observing the ball flight, the Rogue ST Max also had a far more neutral trajectory. We could still draw and fade it if we want to (it has semi draw bias built in) but overall the ball flight was much more stable and certainly seemed to curve offline less when we missed the middle.
This is likely to be down to the 11.5g tungsten weight positioned at the very rear of the clubhead, which is also to improve spin and ball speed consistency - something we expect a launch monitor will tell us in time.
Down on the fairway, the two best shots were hit one each with the Rogue ST Max and Epic Max. But, four of the five shots hit with Rogue ST Max finished in the fairway, whereas with Epic Max it was just one, with two others finding the semi rough and the other two ending up in the deeper stuff. Our hunch would tell us we struck the Rogue ST Max slightly better, and because we hit it second we might have been swinging more freely, but it was noticeable how much straighter the Rogue ST Max was flying and how much better it felt.
We’ll have full reviews of all the Rogue ST drivers as soon as we can, as well as a comparison test between all four but if the on-course performance of the Rogue ST Max is anything to go by, there’s a lot to be excited about.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
