Wilson D9 Forged Iron Review
In this Wilson D9 Forged iron review, Joel Tadman puts it to the test on the course to uncover its performance package
The D9 Forged is a mightily impressive iron that performs in every area, offering a tight dispersion with competitive distance and a soft, solid feel. The flight is a touch on the low side, but the consistency of the trajectory from a small yet powerful iron means the appeal reaches a fairly wide handicap range.
Looks stunning in the bag
Offers a soft but lively feel
Tight dispersion
Slower swingers may struggle with launch
Shiny finish could put off some
Wilson D9 Forged Iron Review
Watch Joel Tadman test the new D9 Forged iron from Wilson at Burghley Park Golf Club
Wilson continues to make excellent golf clubs that sneak under the radar, particular in the best golf irons category, but one model that club golfers should certainly consider is the new D9 Forged.
The premise has been to increase ball speed, and the consistency of it, versus the outgoing D7 Forged while maintaining a soft feel at impact. It does this partly through the Power Holes on the sole and using computer modelling software, Wilson was able to test hundreds of iterations and settled on a three-hole system with a wider hole in the heel side of the club.
With a 7-iron loft of 30.5°, it pits itself agains the TaylorMade P790 and Ping i525 amongst others as a compact distance iron - essentially offering competitive ball speed in a refined, players-like package.
At address, the size and shape strikes the perfect balance of looking inviting to hit without being cumbersome or chunky like many of the best Wilson golf clubs. The mirror chrome finish is especially noticeable in the playing position, reflecting the grass in front of the face and making the head seem smaller and arguably making alignment more difficult - although you soon get used to it.
We hit the D9 Forged iron on the Trackman launch monitor at AF Golf in Peterborough and the numbers told us this club was a steady, reliable performer with the dispersion in particular really standing out. Shots had a soft draw but never seemed to turn over too much and the distance was long enough without blowing us away.
Our first takeaway after hitting a few shots outdoors to a hole at Burghley Park Golf Club was how good the feel was. Lively but controlled with a fairly dense sound, it had all the attributes were we looking for from the impact experience. Observing the flight, the apex was lower than where our 7-iron typically hits, although it didn’t seem to have much on effect on the ability to stop the ball on the green.
We came away from our testing session finding it difficult to find any major flaws with this iron. The flight might be on the low side for a low-speed player but the forgiveness this club offers off-center bolsters the appeal of this club to mid-to-high handicappers that want to play an iron with a streamlined chassis that also looks great in the bag and doesn’t break the bank.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
