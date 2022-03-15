Wilson D9 Forged Iron Review

Watch Joel Tadman test the new D9 Forged iron from Wilson at Burghley Park Golf Club

Wilson continues to make excellent golf clubs that sneak under the radar, particular in the best golf irons category, but one model that club golfers should certainly consider is the new D9 Forged.

The premise has been to increase ball speed, and the consistency of it, versus the outgoing D7 Forged while maintaining a soft feel at impact. It does this partly through the Power Holes on the sole and using computer modelling software, Wilson was able to test hundreds of iterations and settled on a three-hole system with a wider hole in the heel side of the club.

With a 7-iron loft of 30.5°, it pits itself agains the TaylorMade P790 and Ping i525 amongst others as a compact distance iron - essentially offering competitive ball speed in a refined, players-like package.

(Image credit: Future)

At address, the size and shape strikes the perfect balance of looking inviting to hit without being cumbersome or chunky like many of the best Wilson golf clubs. The mirror chrome finish is especially noticeable in the playing position, reflecting the grass in front of the face and making the head seem smaller and arguably making alignment more difficult - although you soon get used to it.

We hit the D9 Forged iron on the Trackman launch monitor at AF Golf in Peterborough and the numbers told us this club was a steady, reliable performer with the dispersion in particular really standing out. Shots had a soft draw but never seemed to turn over too much and the distance was long enough without blowing us away.

(Image credit: Future)

Our first takeaway after hitting a few shots outdoors to a hole at Burghley Park Golf Club was how good the feel was. Lively but controlled with a fairly dense sound, it had all the attributes were we looking for from the impact experience. Observing the flight, the apex was lower than where our 7-iron typically hits, although it didn’t seem to have much on effect on the ability to stop the ball on the green.

We came away from our testing session finding it difficult to find any major flaws with this iron. The flight might be on the low side for a low-speed player but the forgiveness this club offers off-center bolsters the appeal of this club to mid-to-high handicappers that want to play an iron with a streamlined chassis that also looks great in the bag and doesn’t break the bank.