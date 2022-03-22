Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 Putter 2022 Review
Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 Putter updates the highest MOI design from Titleist
Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 putter is a face balanced design that is light to use and provides excellent forgiveness in a high MOI shape.
-
+
High MOI design feels light to use
-
+
Better alignment design
-
+
All metal face design
-
-
No choice of hosel options
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 putter is the flagship model of the range as it offers the highest MOI of the Titleist mallet putters. The 2022 version is the only model to continue from the previous range with a black 6061 aluminium face that wraps over the front of the putter and continues down through the centre section to the rear of the head. This version of the Phantom X12 features a stepped design to the edge of the centre section to make it look a little smaller.
This lighter aluminium section is then supported by heavier silver 303 stainless steel sections on each side that increase the resistance to twisting at impact. In the rear corners are two steel wings that add 18g of additional weight to the standard head shape to increase the MOI even further, making it one of the best mallet putters around for stability.
The whole design is topped off by a single long white line which contrasts well with the black background and provides a better alignment tool and a classier look than the previous neon yellow dots and lines.
At address this is the largest head in the 2022 Phantom X range, but behind the ball the two tone colour scheme gives it a manageable look. The mid-bend stepless shaft effectively creates a face balanced head, even if Titleist prefer to call it one that minimises face rotation. This is the only configuration now as the Phantom X 12.5 low bend shaft option is lost from the previous range.
To distinguish it further from the previous version, the X on the front of the face is replaced with the words 'Scotty Cameron'. The Phantom X 12 comes with a Pistolero Plus grip that features an ‘axe handle’ shape and the new yellow colour scheme. Scotty Cameron worked with Golf Pride to create this shape to help keep your upper hand in place during the stroke and the overall feel it provides instantly makes it one of the best Scotty Cameron putters of recent times.
The Phantom X 12 is lighter to use than it looks and for its size was very manageable through the stroke. Having used a lot of face balanced, sorry low face rotation, putters in the past, the Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 delivered in a very natural way from short and mid range. Sometimes from long range these high MOI putters can struggle as they head struggles to rotate with the longer stroke, but with the Phantom X12 it was easier than most to get the pace and direction, something you only experience with the best putters.
Whilst there have only been a few tweaks to the previous version, the 2022 Phantom X12 is definitely a step up. The visuals are a lot better and provide a clearer alignment tool and retaining the aluminium face delivers an excellent high MOI mallet for extra forgiveness.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
-
Six Big Names Missing The WGC-Match Play
Rory McIlroy is one of a host of the world's top players absent from this week's event in Austin
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Why Is Phil Mickelson Skipping The Masters?
Lefty will be absent from The Masters for the first time since 1994, and there are a number of potential reasons why
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'It's Still Too Early' - Tiger Woods Undecided On Masters Comeback
A source close to Tiger Woods has said 'it's still too early' to decide his 2022 Masters status
By James Hibbitt • Published