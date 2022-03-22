Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 Putter 2022 Review

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 Putter updates the highest MOI design from Titleist

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 Putter
(Image credit: MHopley)
Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 putter is a face balanced design that is light to use and provides excellent forgiveness in a high MOI shape.

    High MOI design feels light to use

    Better alignment design

    All metal face design

    No choice of hosel options

The Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 putter is the flagship model of the range as it offers the highest MOI of the Titleist mallet putters. The 2022 version is the only model to continue from the previous range with a black 6061 aluminium face that wraps over the front of the putter and continues down through the centre section to the rear of the head. This version of the Phantom X12 features a stepped design to the edge of the centre section to make it look a little smaller.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 2022 Putter

(Image credit: MHopley)

This lighter aluminium section is then supported by heavier silver 303 stainless steel sections on each side that increase the resistance to twisting at impact. In the rear corners are two steel wings that add 18g of additional weight to the standard head shape to increase the MOI even further, making it one of the best mallet putters around for stability.

The whole design is topped off by a single long white line which contrasts well with the black background and provides a better alignment tool and a classier look than the previous neon yellow dots and lines.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 2022 Putter

(Image credit: MHopley)

At address this is the largest head in the 2022 Phantom X range, but behind the ball the two tone colour scheme gives it a manageable look. The mid-bend stepless shaft effectively creates a face balanced head, even if Titleist prefer to call it one that minimises face rotation. This is the only configuration now as the Phantom X 12.5 low bend shaft option is lost from the previous range.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 2022 Putter

(Image credit: MHopley)

To distinguish it further from the previous version, the X on the front of the face is replaced with the words 'Scotty Cameron'. The Phantom X 12 comes with a Pistolero Plus grip that features an ‘axe handle’ shape and the new yellow colour scheme. Scotty Cameron worked with Golf Pride to create this shape to help keep your upper hand in place during the stroke and the overall feel it provides instantly makes it one of the best Scotty Cameron putters of recent times.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Pistolero Putter Grip

(Image credit: MHopley)

The Phantom X 12 is lighter to use than it looks and for its size was very manageable through the stroke. Having used  a lot of face balanced, sorry low face rotation, putters in the past, the Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 delivered in a very natural way from short and mid range. Sometimes from long range these high MOI putters can struggle as they head struggles to rotate with the longer stroke, but with the Phantom X12 it was easier than most to get the pace and direction, something you only experience with the best putters.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 2022 Putter

(Image credit: MHopley)

Whilst there have only been a few tweaks to the previous version, the 2022 Phantom X12 is definitely a step up. The visuals are a lot better and provide a clearer alignment tool and retaining the aluminium face delivers an excellent high MOI mallet for extra forgiveness.

