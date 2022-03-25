PXG 0211 Driver Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to reviewing drivers, price is always an important factor. For many of the most popular models on the market today you’ll be looking at spending over $500 (£450). One brand that stands out for bucking this trend is PXG with the introduction of its 0211 driver.

With a recommended retail price of £205 ($299 in the US), PXG is claiming it has cut its own margin to try and convince more golfers to give the brand a try. We wanted to see exactly how well the PXG 0211 performs so we arranged a fitting and then, once our fitted sample arrived, we tested it on a launch monitor at Kings Golf Studio up against one of the best golf drivers of 2022, using Titleist Pro V1x balls.

(Image credit: Future)

The first thing to talk about is the looks. It has a simple, but modern look down behind the ball. PXG has resisted the temptation to complicate the address aesthetics. There is a triangular section that highlights the carbon fibre area of the crown (which also helps frame the ball neatly) but other than that, it is all quite understated.

Perhaps more importantly, the head size is generous. The 0211 has a large footprint down behind the ball - the PING G425 Max would be a good comparison - which is confidence-inspiring without being too big. It also sits beautifully square at address unlike many of the offset drivers at this lower price-point. As you can probably tell, we love the way this looks at address.

We would describe the feel, and sound through impact, as lively. It is certainly not as muted through the ball as the likes of the Callaway Rogue ST and the Cobra LTDx, these are two of the lowest pitched drivers we’ve tested this year. Both the Callaway and the Cobra felt more powerful but, the impact sound of the PXG makes it feel easy to hit. For those golfers in search of a driver that feels easy to launch and forgiving, we think this fits the bill nicely.

So that leads us to the all important question - how does the PXG 0211 driver perform? Below is the data from our testing session. Both the PXG and the TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver were custom-fitted for my game.

(Image credit: Future)

Taken in isolation I would have been very happy with the performance of the PXG 0211. The flight was strong without ballooning too much and for me, the spin rate was consistently good. The overall average distance was impressive too. Perhaps more importantly, this felt easy to hit both during the fitting and in the testing session.

However, it would be fair to say the TaylorMade Stealth Plus came out on top in this head-to-head. Specifically, we noticed a jump of 2mph in clubhead speed. This might not sound huge but clearly the aerodynamic work TaylorMade has done here helps the club move through the air a little quicker. The result was a jump in ball speed and, coupled with a nicely controlled spin rate, distance.

(Image credit: Future)

Whilst the performance of the PXG 0211 was impressive, it is worth pointing out that this is not the brand’s Tour-played driver. The model used by the likes of Zach Johnson and Patrick Reed is the more expensive 0811 model. Whilst the performance of the 0211 might not be quite as high, the drop off is hardly drastic.

And this brings us back to the price. The difference between the PXG 0211 and the TaylorMade Stealth Plus is around £300 (or almost $400 in the US). When you consider that PXG also offers a comprehensive custom-fitting, the brand has certainly given golfers something to think about. This is clearly one of the best budget drivers on the market today.

(Image credit: Future)

Is the PXG 0211 for high handicappers?

We wouldn’t necessarily characterise the 0211 specifically as a high handicap driver. However, the forgiveness and consistency in the performance combined with the generous address view and the easy-to-hit feel would suggest this could be happily used by higher handicappers. Ultimately, we think this is a driver that has plenty to offer a broad spectrum of golfers, especially if you get the right spec for your game.

With the 0211, PXG is clearly offering a product to entice golfers in. The performance might not be quite at the level of the leading premium-priced drivers but it’s not far behind. When you factor in the smart looks, lively feel and aspirational branding, the 0211 is without question one of the best value for money products on the market in 2022.