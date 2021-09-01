In this FootJoy HydroTour Jacket review, we put it to the test on the course to assess every aspect of performance on offer

FootJoy HydroTour Jacket Review

For golfers who like to get their golfing fix all year round, having a waterproof jacket that’s able to withstand the winter weather is imperative. And they don’t come much better than the new FootJoy HydroTour.

The headline garment in FJ’s new HydroSeries range for 2021, this jacket ticks all the boxes, making it easily one of the best golf waterproofs on the market.

We tested the HydroTour in navy with black and bright red and were immediately taken by the style on offer. In particular, the red detail contrasts really nicely with the navy blue as well as the black chest panel for those who like to look the part on the course.

And an added benefit of the black chest panel means mixing this predominantly navy blue product with a pair of black trousers is no longer a big fashion faux pas.

Onto the all-important performance and it didn’t disappoint here either. It comes with a full zip so getting on and taking off is easy and it feels supremely comfortable on.

We wore the medium which offered a nice, snug fit without restricting the swing, while it also kept us warm at all times. Truth be told, that is probably the only drawback in that when the weather is warm and wet, something a little more lightweight would be more suitable.

We found the material to deliver a premium feel as well as provide golfers with no shortage of confidence to swing with total freedom. This key performance component is achieved thanks to the four-way stretch material used in construction.

An innovative feature worth mentioning is the DrySeal double collar system, which has a cinch cord on the inner layer to keep the rain out and two small holes on the outer layer that help the water run down the back of the jacket, thereby keeping the neck dry.

It’s a subtle detail but it definitely makes a difference, especially when the heavens really open.

As mentioned, we put the navy with black and bright red version of this jacket through its paces but it also comes in black with charcoal and lime, which we also expect to be popular.