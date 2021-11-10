Peter Millar Hyperlight Merge Hybrid Jacket Review

Peter Millar is one of golf’s more fashion influenced brands, and the Merge Hybrid jacket typifies what you can expect from the range – premium styling and great attention to detail.

Only a fellow golfer who knew the Peter Millar brand would know that this was a golf garment, and it’s sure to attract a few comments – positive ones.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium, so long as not too fitted.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Made from a premium performance fabric, this garment offers superb comfort and lightweight warmth.

It’s wind and water-resistant, and although you might need to pull on a fully waterproof jacket when the heavens really open, it does offer decent protection from wind and showers.

The sleeve length was perfect, too, so I didn’t experience any annoying bunching up of material when standing over a shot.

Another nice touch is the double zip, which gives you a little extra room if you need it.

This is another example of how Peter Millar pays great attention to all the details that are important for golfers.

Any extra details you notice?

The Camo print on the inside is a cool touch.

Zips always get my full attention, and these are high quality and the fact you can unzip from the bottom when it’s zipped up means you can get a little more room around the waist if you need it.

I also like the Peter Millar logo on the back (neck) and across the shoulder.

It’s by no means over the top, but let’s people know you’re wearing a premium product.

Can you wear it off the course?

Yes absolutely.

The hybrid style - padded body and fabric arms - is very on trend.

Only a fellow golfer who knew the Peter Millar brand would know that was principally a golf garment.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

As per the brand’s instructions, I machine washed it with like colours.

It can go in the tumble dryer, although it should not be ironed or dry cleaned.

