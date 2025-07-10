How Many 1-Putts Does The Average PGA Tour Player Make Per Round?

Walking off the green after a 1-putt, whether it be for a miraculous birdie or a much-needed par, offers a feeling of elation that is difficult to replicate for amateur golfers.

We recently did some research into the distance where a 3-putt becomes more likely than a 1-putt for an amateur golfer, but how often do PGA Tour players actually convert their chances first time?

Using the latest Shot Scope data, as well as statistics from the PGA Tour, we are now able to closely compare the performance of the average club golfer to the elite talent on the PGA Tour - and the figures are very interesting...

How Many 1-Putts Does The Average PGA Tour Player Make?

In the 2025 season so far, The average PGA Tour player has a 1-putt percentage of 39.72%.

Some of the strongest putters on tour, like Taylor Montgomery and Harry Hall, have been able to reach the lofty heights of 45% - but only 85 of the 174 players measured make a 1-putt more than four in ten attempts.

Unsurprisingly, following their Major success and dominant performance on the PGA Tour, Scheffler and McIlroy can also be found in the top-20 players.

Towards the lower end of this particular statistical table, you will see the likes of Steven Fisk, Rico Hoey, Will Gordon, Rasmus Hojgaard and Victor Perez - each of which have been unable to break the 35% mark.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, this is the stat that instantly peaked my interest. Champion Golfer of The Year for 2024, Xander Schauffele, has a 1-putt percentage of just 36.99% in 2025. After struggling with the flatstick of late, that puts him less than 3% above some amateur golfers.

Xander Schauffele has struggled with the putter this season, holing less than four in ten attempts first time on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

How Many 1-Putts Does The Average Amateur Golfer Make?

Considering the pedigree of some of those names mentioned, including a two-time Major Champion and two multiple DP World Tour winners, it's interesting to note that the gap between them and the most competent amateur golfers isn't that wide.

In fact, the average scratch golfer has a 1-putt percentage of 34%, as does a the average 5-handicapper, which is remarkably similar to the likes of Hojgaard et al.

a 25-handicapper falls some way short, at around 26%, but the average club golfer sits somewhere around the 30% mark.

While I am aware the greens that PGA Tour players are putting on cannot be compared to surfaces you'd expect to see at your midweek medal or Sunday stableford, I was still shocked by the data.

By improving the consistency with which you are able to hole your first putt, amateurs can close the gap on more accomplished players and slash their handicap in the process.

The average amateur golfer makes almost as many 1-putts as some PGA Tour professionals (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)