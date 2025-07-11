I Hit 60 Putts From 6ft Using Three Different Putting Grips... But Which Worked Best?

Ever since I learned how to grip a putter, I have always stuck with the conventional style. However, after a barren spell on the greens, I decided to switch things up and try something new.

After flitting between the claw grip for putting, which some of the best players in the world use, and the left hand low grip - I really couldn't settle on any particular contender.

So, in the spirit of diligent research, I headed down to the practice putting green at Sand Moor Golf Club to carry out a little experiment. Armed with my putter and five golf balls, I hit 60 putts from six feet... and two grip styles ran a very close race!

Putting Grip Experiment: Which Style Works Best For Me?

I am a big believer that (perfect) practice makes perfect, and that this popular notion couldn't be more true for putting.

So many amateurs neglect this area of the game as part of their pursuit for progress, but you'll often see me cycling through the best putting tips and drills on the practice green.

This time is an ideal opportunity for a little experimentation with the grip, especially as it felt like I hadn't holed anything of note for ages.

After trying a few on the course, including the reverse overlap grip (which I quickly discounted), I decided to put the final decision in the hands of the data - in the hope that this process might help me to finally break 90 in golf.

Conventional Grip

In this test, I hit 60 putts from six feet - broken down into 20 putts per grip.

As you can see in the video below, the putts were all hit from the same spot on the green and using the same putter, so I was confident I had considered the variables when preparing the test.

Obviously, after the first few putts it becomes clear that I had a decent idea of the line, but as you can also see that didn't necessarily help me too much!

A post shared by Baz Plummer (@bazplummergolf) A photo posted by on

I started with the conventional grip. The old faithful performed admirably, to my surprise, and I actually felt quite confident about my stroke with that style.

I holed 14 of 20 putts using this grip, leaving me stumped as to why I couldn't produce those types of figures before I decided playing around with my grip in the first place.

The conventional grip is the one most used by new golfers, but was also wielded perfectly by Tiger Woods (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)

How Do I Do The Conventional Putting Grip? This is a style used to great effect by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, but it's also the one most golfers start out using when new to the game. Place the left hand towards the top of the grip with the right hand below. Allow the grip to sit in your palms, rather than in the fingers like you would for the perfect golf grip with irons or driver. The shoulders should rock, allowing the arms to move like a pendulum with very little interference from the wrists.

Left Hand Low Grip

Proceedings continued in a similarly positive fashion when I adopted the left hand low grip.

I was very pleased with how often I was finding the bottom of the cup on a sloping left to right six-footer, which is a putt that would usually leave me a little shaky on the course.

I made 13 of 20 putts with the left hand low style, and while it didn't quite match the success of the conventional grip... I won't be totally discounting it at this stage.

The left hand low grip was a close second in my experiment, but I liked certain aspects of the feel (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)

How Do I Do The Left Hand Low Putting Grip? Place your right hand at the top of the grip, with palm facing towards from the target, and place your left hand below the right with the back of your hand facing the target (for right-handed golfers) The shoulders should feel a little bit more square, allowing the club to move more efficiently along the target line.

Claw Grip

The final 20 balls would be attempted with the claw grip, which is a style that has become very fashionable of late.

This is likely due to an apparent rise in usage on the elite tours in world golf, with the style even being adopted by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

I actually love this technique, which is why I was so encouraged to see the first few balls fly straight into the hole.

A dry spell in the third set of five balls meant the claw grip only converted nine of 20, and quickly fell by the wayside in this particular competition, but there were elements I really liked.

The claw grip might be back on the shelf for another year or so, but will definitely be revisited the next time the flat stick goes stone cold.

The claw grip is used by some of the best players in the world, but it didn't work too well for me in this particular experiment (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)

How Do I Do The Claw Grip? Place the putter grip in the lifelines of your left hand (for right-handed golfers) and ensure the back of your left hand faces the target. Make a claw shape between the thumb and index finger of your right hand and place it lower down the grip in a pincer style action. Tuck the left elbow into your side a little more, and feel most of the pressure in your left hand. This should take the right-hand almost completely out of play in the stroke.

Which Putter Grip Do You Prefer?

This is very much a matter of personal preference, so I would love to hear which grip you use?

Have you experimented with other styles or are you someone who has faithfully stuck to one grip throughout your golfing life.

Send me a comment below and share your experience.