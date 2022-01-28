TaylorMade Stealth Fairway Review
Our TaylorMade Stealth Fairway review, tested on course, with TrackMan and on the range
Stealth just broke cover. This fairway was the longest and straightest on test, looks sharp, feels and sounds great - the only let-down being its tight fitting headcover and lack of adjustability.
Serious distance with impressive accuracy
Very forgiving on off-centre hits
Versatile from different lies and situations
Non-adjustable for loft
Lack of custom shafts may put better players off
Headcover is tight and awkward to pull on and off
TaylorMade Stealth Fairway Review
TaylorMade’s new Stealth product line has created a huge amount of noise and buzz in the game. Most of it around the new carbon faced Stealth Driver. Quietly, even stealthily, TaylorMade has launched new Stealth fairways and hybrids as part of this new carbon inspired product line.
There are two new fairways, the Stealth and Stealth Plus. In this review, we tested out the 15° Stealth Fairway, with a larger 190cc head, designed to appeal to golfers who want distance and forgiveness. It replaces the TaylorMade SIM2 Max fairway, whereas the Stealth Plus is a more direct replacement for the more powerful TaylorMade SIM2 Ti fairway.
First thing you’ll notice at address is the premium looks, up there with the very best TaylorMade fairway woods. Like the Stealth Rescue, the fairway will stand out racked in the pro shop and turn heads when you tee up with friends on the weekend.
The red black Stealth color story starts with its Lamkin Crossline grip, runs through the stock Fujikura Ventus shaft to a striking carbon coated head. Examine it more and you’ll find all the trusted TaylorMade tech, including V Steel sole, Twist Face and the Speed Pocket.
Two things stand out immediately. Stealth fairway is non-adjustable, unlike the 175cc Stealth Plus, and it has a new laser-etched alignment aid on the top of the clubface which makes it easy to line up.
Like all the best fairway woods, you may not use them much in a round but when you do they have to perform. Hitting a tight tree-lined fairway or helping you reach a par-five in two.
I tested this club around The Hunting Course at Slaley Hall, a former European Tour venue in Northumberland and on a TrackMan at Brancepeth Castle Golf Club. Head sat flush to the turf and square. The matt black 3D Carbon Crown is new compared to the colour contrast design of TM fairway heads for most of the last decade. It was fun to hit, felt lively off the face and the sound is a clean crack.
A major downside was the headcover. Its neck is too small and it’s hard to pull on and off without using lots of force. Small detail but one that wastes time on the course. On TrackMan, testing proved that the Stealth fairway is long and forgiving.
It was the longest of all the new release fairway woods tested that day with an average total distance of 252 yards, five yards longer than its nearest competitor and 18 yards longer than the Cobra LTDx Max. Important to say, the Cobra shaft was too light and spinny for my swing and would have performed far better with a different Project X HZRDUS shaft.
Stealth was a clear winner across a number of data categories including clubhead speed (103.7 mph), ball speed (150.9 mph) and spin rate (3780 rpm). It even outperformed Stealth Plus. These distance results were achieved with an average smash factor of 1.45, one of the lowest on test, indicating that Stealth fairway doesn’t lose distance when you don’t quite hit the sweetspot.
Long is good but straight is what helps you score. Stealth Fairway also had the tightest dispersion and smallest grouping around Trackman’s centre line target. TaylorMade’s SIM2 fairway woods were among the best-selling of 2021 and highly rated in last year’s test. Stealth seems to have raised the bar again, providing a highly desirable combination of long straight hitting with lots of forgiveness.
The Stealth Fairway retails at £279 and is offered in lofts of 3/15°, 3HL/16.5°, 5/18°, 7/21° and 9/24°.
