In this Therabody Theragun Mini review, we test out how this excellent fitness device can help you recover quicker and play better golf more often.

Therabody Theragun Mini Review

Taking care of your fitness and wellbeing can make a huge difference to your golfing performance.

If you’re physically in shape, you can practice harder and play at your best level for longer.

But, if you do practice hard or work on your fitness, you’re likely to suffer niggles and aches as you push your muscles hard to improve.

Massage or Muscle Guns are increasingly popular and Theragun is acknowledged to be one of the best on the market. It uses Percussive Therapy to help ease tight muscles, aches and pains.

Operating via a brushless motor with QuietForce technology, this compact massage or muscle gun has been designed to be ultra-portable without sacrificing on power and results.

Benefits of percussive therapy include: Improving your range of motion – certainly key to a powerful and effective golf swing; hydrating tissue, faster warming up, enhancing the quality of your sleep and improving posture.

It has an ergonomic grip, an internal lithium-ion battery with up to 150 minutes of life and three speeds.

The ergonomic design of the Theragun Mini allows you to effectively target problem muscles and areas for immediate benefit while the QuietForce technology means it’s not much louder than an electric toothbrush.

As it’s so compact, it’s highly portable and you can take it anywhere with you – even onto the course.

It also comes with a power adaptor and a two-year warranty.

Before a round, you might use it to loosen tight muscles and it could just be a saviour if you start to tighten up midway through a game. A portable massage… Who wouldn’t like that? This could be a golfer’s game-changer.