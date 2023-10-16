Galvin Green Armstrong Jacket Review
We test out the Armstrong Jacket from Galvin Green, a brand synonymous with high-quality design
Galvin Green think of everything when it comes to golf jackets and the Armstrong is no exception. An outstanding example of design and aesthetics, it is suitable in both windy and rainy conditions which means you'll probably wear it more than you think.
-
+
Extremely lightweight
-
+
Easy to achieve a snug, comfortable fit
-
+
Modern design without being over the top
-
-
Could feel softer to touch
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Galvin Green Armstrong Jacket Review
Discover why the Armstrong jacket was selected for Editor's Choice in 2022
Updated for 2023 with some fresh colors and stylish details, this lightweight Gore-Tex waterproof jacket continues to impress. In fact, we have been fans of the Swedish brand for a long time now, with models like the Action and Ashton Shakedry making it into previous Editor’s Choice lists and guides like the best waterproof golf jackets. Earlier this year, we also became fans of the feature-packed Alister jacket as well as the minimalist Amen jacket. It appears Galvin Green can do no wrong when it comes to golf rain gear.
The headline feature is the protection on offer. It is 100 percent waterproof thanks to a Gore-Tex Paclite stretch fabric construction, which will help any golfer keep the adverse weather conditions at bay when out on the golf course. Importantly this fabric is also characterised by its lightness, breathability and also packability so it does not hinder the golf swing or movement, does not feel too hot, and can fold down to almost nothing for simple storage in your golf bag.
Importantly the Armstrong is as feature-packed as it gets when talking about the best waterproof golf jackets on the market. It feels like Galvin Green has truly thought about every little detail here with features like the partially elastic cuffs, chest width adjustment, repositioned side seam for optimum comfort and freedom of movement and water repellent zip fastenings. There is also an elasticated drawstring at the hem and the fabrics used are Bluesign approved which means harmful substances have been removed from the manufacturing process.
The new iteration for 2023 comes in six size and color options that create a modern look without going over the top. The graphics really stand out but we think the jacket can be used off the course as well which is a huge plus point. For us, it’s up there as one of the best-looking golf rain jackets around, so you’ll look and feel like a million dollars strolling the fairways, even when the heavens open.
Overall, Galvin Green continues to manufacture some of the best waterproof jackets and products in the game thanks to continued evolution and implementation of cutting-edge technology. The Armstrong reveals this and is a model to consider if you are seeking to protect yourself from Mother Nature this year.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
ZOZO Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Keegan Bradley defends his title in a strong field in the no-cut event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tom Kim Matches Tiger Woods At Shriners Children's Open
The South Korean phenom is only 21 - but he can already boast this impressive stat
By Michael Weston Published
-
LIV Golf Winners And Losers: Four Players Relegated Whilst Three Players Share $30 Million Purse
Talor Gooch picked up the $18 million top prize in LIV Golf's individual standings, whilst four players were relegated from the League
By Matt Cradock Published