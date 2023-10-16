Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Galvin Green Armstrong Jacket Review

Discover why the Armstrong jacket was selected for Editor's Choice in 2022

Updated for 2023 with some fresh colors and stylish details, this lightweight Gore-Tex waterproof jacket continues to impress. In fact, we have been fans of the Swedish brand for a long time now, with models like the Action and Ashton Shakedry making it into previous Editor’s Choice lists and guides like the best waterproof golf jackets. Earlier this year, we also became fans of the feature-packed Alister jacket as well as the minimalist Amen jacket. It appears Galvin Green can do no wrong when it comes to golf rain gear.

The headline feature is the protection on offer. It is 100 percent waterproof thanks to a Gore-Tex Paclite stretch fabric construction, which will help any golfer keep the adverse weather conditions at bay when out on the golf course. Importantly this fabric is also characterised by its lightness, breathability and also packability so it does not hinder the golf swing or movement, does not feel too hot, and can fold down to almost nothing for simple storage in your golf bag.

Importantly the Armstrong is as feature-packed as it gets when talking about the best waterproof golf jackets on the market. It feels like Galvin Green has truly thought about every little detail here with features like the partially elastic cuffs, chest width adjustment, repositioned side seam for optimum comfort and freedom of movement and water repellent zip fastenings. There is also an elasticated drawstring at the hem and the fabrics used are Bluesign approved which means harmful substances have been removed from the manufacturing process.

The new iteration for 2023 comes in six size and color options that create a modern look without going over the top. The graphics really stand out but we think the jacket can be used off the course as well which is a huge plus point. For us, it’s up there as one of the best-looking golf rain jackets around, so you’ll look and feel like a million dollars strolling the fairways, even when the heavens open.

Overall, Galvin Green continues to manufacture some of the best waterproof jackets and products in the game thanks to continued evolution and implementation of cutting-edge technology. The Armstrong reveals this and is a model to consider if you are seeking to protect yourself from Mother Nature this year.