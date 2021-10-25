In this Puma Cloudspun Wrmlbl Vest review, we put this quilted gilet through its paces to find out its warmth, comfort and durability out on the golf course.

Puma Cloudspun Wrmlbl Vest Review

The golf vest – or gilet – is one of the most versatile garments you can wear on the course and can keep you warm and comfortable all year round.

Prior to testing this, I’d never worn a vest on the golf course before – I normally go for a 1/4 zip waterproof or fully sleeved jacket – so I was excited to see how this Puma vest would perform on a chilly fall afternoon.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am 5′ 11″ and am of a slim build – normally I can find the best golf tops in easily my size.

What do I normally wear? Does it come up big/small?

I’m a medium across the board in all brands I have worn. A medium in this vest was no different and fit me perfectly across the chest and in length. For everyone else, it’s available in S-XXL.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

It was fantastic. The Cloudspun fabric on the side of the gilet is incredibly soft and has a real premium feel to it. As for it’s main task – keeping me warm – the quilted front and back were excellent.

The front and back of the vest utilises Puma’s Primaloft Gold Quilting and it is both warm and windproof – ideal for autumn or winter golf days.

The big advantage of a gilet is it provides you plenty of warmth on your torso without the need for a full-sleeve jacket.

However, I found that – especially as I tested this at the start of autumn – a midlayer with sleeves is handy to wear underneath to keep you arms warm, but I enjoyed the unobtrusive feel of the sleeveless vest.

I can also envisage this being a very useful vest to wear with just a polo underneath when spring comes around.

I loved how versatile the Cloudspun Wrmlbl vest is and I look forward to donning this on a spring evening as the weather chills with just a polo underneath.

Any extra details you noticed?

There is a drawstring that runs across the bottom of the garment, allowing you to tighten or loosen the bottom of the vest to suit your fit.

I like my clothing to be fairly slim fitting at the bottom, so this allowed me to adjust the vest however I wanted.

Previous Puma clothing I’ve worn has often been quite baggy and boxy at the bottom, so this is a huge improvement.

There’s also a pocket on the inside left breast. I’ve not used it for anything as of yet – it’s quite small – but it’s a useful touch.

It’s also embroidered with a slogan ‘Stay Warm, Enjoy Golf’ which is another cool touch – the vest will keep you warm,

Can you wear it off the course?

Definitely. It’s fairly subtle looks means it isn’t too ‘golfy’ and the navy and black colour options wouldn’t look out of place at any other outdoor setting.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

I’ve not put the vest through the machine yet and the quilted part of the vest is easy to wipe clean if any stray bits of dirt get on it.

This has been another great advantage as a muddy divot splashing up onto your clothing is inevitable in the fall and winter and this saves you having to wash it every time.

The label says not to iron it, and I highly doubt it’ll ever need one.