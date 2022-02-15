Bettinardi Innovai 8.0 Putter Review

The Bettinardi Innovai 8.0 putter is the face balanced mallet model of the 2022 line and features a number of changes from the previous Innovai models including a different shape.

The shiny Diamond Blast front section of the head is milled from 303 stainless steel and features a Roll Control section of grooves cut into the face to promote a better roll of the ball. This has less points of contact with the ball so it also creates a softer feel, meaning that the sound from the Bettinardi Innovai 8.0 is very good.

Behind the leading edge is the black 6061 military grade aluminium body that is hollowed out on the underside to push weight to the edges and rear to improve the MOI of the Bettinardi Innovai 8.0 putter. On top there are two wings milled in to the contoured surface either side of the long white alignment line which also improves the MOI and gives a classy stealth look.

The contrast between the two sections almost makes it look like two putters joined together, with the shiny front section resembling the type of short blade putter of yesteryear. In the Innovai 8.0 it is supplemented by the larger body to create a mallet so this style may appeal to those who want the look of a blade with more forgiveness.

As mallets go it is more of a compact mallet, similar in size to the TaylorMade Spider X putter in size so may appeal more to better players. The forgiveness is good for this size of head and the sound is solid, if sometimes a touch on the hollow side due to the cavity on the sole.

The model tested came with the Spud single bend hosel making it a face balanced putter, but you can also order a slant neck if you prefer some toe hang. The excellent Bettinardi branded Lamkin Sink Fit grip comes in standard and jumbo sizes, or if you go for the longer armlock putter then you can get a Winn grip too.

Visually the Bettinardi Innovai 8.0 putter is a big improvement on the previous Innovai models and combines functional style with quality performance in a compact head with a lovely milled face.