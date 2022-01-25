PXG Battle Ready Brandon Putter Review

The PXG Battle Ready Brandon putter is their take on the classic Anser blade style. To be fair many brands have paid homage to this shape of putter and the Battle Ready Brandon is one of the best.

The Brandon head is 100% milled from stainless steel and features two high density tungsten weights in the heel and toe to improve the MOI and keep the club more stable.

The balance of the putter can also be tweaked by interchanging the sole weights at a fitting session, which is useful if you are varying the length of shaft to keep the swing weight the same.

This model came with a Plumbers’s Neck offset hosel, which gives the putter a mid toe hang rather than the full toe hang that you usually see with this style of putter. If you prefer more toe hang, or even none at all, there are two other hosel options which means you can create the perfect putter for you.

The face features what PXG call a Pyramid face pattern where the criss-cross grooves vary in depth and spacing. This is not only meant to look good, but aims to ensure a consistent initial velocity across a wider area of the face so that pace is more consistent and the putter is therefore more forgiving.

The face certainly gave a good sound and feel and together with the balance of the putter made it a great flat stick to hole out with.

The back edge behind the face has an alignment line that seems thicker than most and should give even the most visually challenged golfers an easy aid to get pointed in the right direction.

The Brandon comes with a PXG branded SuperStroke grip which adds to the custom options available for shaft length, loft, lie, weights and hosel. This is a very comprehensive choice and even though the PXG Battle Ready Brandon is quite pricey, you are sure to get value for money from this excellent putter.

If you prefer a mallet style PXG putter then read our PXG Battle Ready Blackjack putter review.