PXG Battle Ready Brandon Putter Review
The PXG Battle Ready Brandon putter is a ready to take aim
The PXG Brandon offers comprehensive custom options for shaft length, loft, lie, weights and hosel. As a take on a classic blade style, this is one of the best versions out there.
-
+
Well balanced head
-
+
Great sound and feel
-
+
Wide range of custom options
-
-
'Battle black' look may not appeal to all
The PXG Battle Ready Brandon putter is their take on the classic Anser blade style. To be fair many brands have paid homage to this shape of putter and the Battle Ready Brandon is one of the best.
The Brandon head is 100% milled from stainless steel and features two high density tungsten weights in the heel and toe to improve the MOI and keep the club more stable.
The balance of the putter can also be tweaked by interchanging the sole weights at a fitting session, which is useful if you are varying the length of shaft to keep the swing weight the same.
This model came with a Plumbers’s Neck offset hosel, which gives the putter a mid toe hang rather than the full toe hang that you usually see with this style of putter. If you prefer more toe hang, or even none at all, there are two other hosel options which means you can create the perfect putter for you.
The face features what PXG call a Pyramid face pattern where the criss-cross grooves vary in depth and spacing. This is not only meant to look good, but aims to ensure a consistent initial velocity across a wider area of the face so that pace is more consistent and the putter is therefore more forgiving.
The face certainly gave a good sound and feel and together with the balance of the putter made it a great flat stick to hole out with.
The back edge behind the face has an alignment line that seems thicker than most and should give even the most visually challenged golfers an easy aid to get pointed in the right direction.
The Brandon comes with a PXG branded SuperStroke grip which adds to the custom options available for shaft length, loft, lie, weights and hosel. This is a very comprehensive choice and even though the PXG Battle Ready Brandon is quite pricey, you are sure to get value for money from this excellent putter.
If you prefer a mallet style PXG putter then read our PXG Battle Ready Blackjack putter review.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
-
Why Tour Players Should Stop Criticising Course Set-Ups And Just Play Golf
Two incidents over this weekend did not show top-level golfers in the best light.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Hudson Swafford Wins The American Express In Extremely Tight Contest
A timely eagle - birdie run at the 16th and 17th helped Swafford claim his third PGA Tour title
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Danielle Kang Cruises To Season Opening Victory
Danielle Kang produced a clinical four-under-par final round to secure a three-shot victory over Brooke Henderson.
By Matt Cradock • Published