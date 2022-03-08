Srixon ZX Utility Iron Review
Srixon ZX Utility Iron combines classic looks and forged iron feel with modern long iron forgiveness.
Srixon ZX Utility iron is a classy looking iron with a lovely forged feel that will blend into any set with ease. The mid-sized head has a good level of forgiveness and it's easy to launch so will suit a wide range of better players.
-
+
Excellent forged feel
-
+
Classic blade looks
-
-
No adjustable hosel
The Srixon ZX utility iron is meant to blend in as a long iron to a regular set of irons as well as being a stand alone driving iron and it does both jobs very well.
We have to start with the looks, which feature a classic chrome styling on a head which looks a bit like a blade, but is in fact a hollow head made from 1020 carbon steel. Srixon call this their Mainframe design, which is a fancy name for a chassis with a face insert on the front. The insert is forged from SUP10 steel and has a variable thickness pattern behind it to maximise ball speeds.
The feel from this face is excellent and if you are a better player looking for a forgiving long iron with that forged feel then look no further. It is quite a compact head, but it plays bigger than it looks thanks to a tungsten weight in the sole to assist with the launch, so even moderate swing speed players will be able to launch he Srixon ZX utility with ease.
At address the rear of the club is cleverly hidden, as is the generously wide sole. This creates the blade style look which many utility irons try to do, but few pull it off as well as the Srixon ZX.
Read our Guide to the Best Utility Irons
The Srixon ZX utility comes in three lofts of 2 (18˚), 3 (20˚) and 4 (23˚) and is paired with a KBS steel shaft or the silver UST Mamiya Recoil graphite shaft that we tested. Both suit the ZX very well and provide stability combined with a light feel which is important in a long iron.
The Srixon ZX driving iron is most at home from the tee and the fairway, with the sole coping well with a variety of lies. Compared to the long irons in the Srixon ZX5 irons set review, the ZX 4-iron could offer more forgiveness so make sure you explore this option if you are being fitted.
I could go on about how much I like this driving iron, but the simplicity of the design is reflected in the simplicity of the performance. So there is not much more to add other than to say that this is one of the best forged utility irons in the market for better players so make sure you check it out.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
