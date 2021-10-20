Tiger Woods

Born: 30/12/1975 Birthplace: Cypress, California Height: 6ft, 1in Studied: Stanford University Turned pro: 1996 Major wins: 14 PGA Tour wins: 79 Major wins: Masters – 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 US Open – 2000, 2002, 2008 Open Championship – 2000, 2005, 2006 PGA Championship – 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007 Nicknamed Tiger after a Vietnamese soldier who was a friend of his father. At 21, he won his first Masters in 1997 shooting a record score, also making him the youngest man and the first African American to win the coveted Green Jacket. Woods dominated at the top of golf for years, winning another 13 majors. He also was named PGA Player of the Year 10 times over the next 12 years. Between 1998 and 2005, Woods made 142 cuts in a row to break the PGA Tour record that was once held by Byron Nelson. Woods also holds the record for the lowest 72-hole scores in relation to par in three major championships. 1997 Masters: 18-under-par (tied with Jordan Spieth – 2015) 2000 British Open Championship: 19-under-par 2000 & 2006 PGA Championships: 18-under-par (tied with Bob May - 2000) He won the 2008 US Open, his last major to date, with a double stress fracture in his left tibia and a torn ACL in his left knee. He beat Rocco Mediate in a gruelling Monday playoff in what was considered as one his greatest triumphs.

Tiger Woods' last major win came in 2008 at the US Open where he beat Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole playoff

However, personal problems occurred in 2009 and his injury list increased. The American won five times in his Player of the Year 2013 season, including The Players Championship and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (his last worldwide victory). After missing the cut in three of the four majors in 2015, he underwent a second microdiscectomy surgery and returned in December 2016 at the Hero World Challenge. He would have his fourth back surgery in April 2017 after pulling out of the Dubai Desert Classic earlier in the year citing back spasms. Woods was arrested for DUI in May 2017, just a month after his fourth back surgery, and had to attend rehab for a reported addiction to his medication. He would become a vice-captain at the 2017 Presidents Cup where he revealed he may never play competitively again. However, Woods returned in late 2017 and has now climbed back into the world's top 100 after a string of solid PGA Tour finishes. Tiger Woods' 2018 schedule: 10-13th May - The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass 14-17th June - US Open, Shinnecock Hills 28th June - 1st July - The National, TPC Potomac 19th - 22nd July - The Open, Carnoustie