Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022 Golf Ball Review

Callaway’s Chrome Soft X 2022 golf ball is aimed at a faster-swinging player than the standard Chrome Soft model. In fact, it is Callaway’s most used golf ball on Tour with the likes of Jon Rahm and Sam Burns opting for this version of the ball. However, we wanted to see for ourselves what the Chrome Soft X 2022 had to offer and whether it was one of the best golf balls on the market this year so we tested it using a SkyTrak launch monitor against a range of other options currently available.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the big claims being made by Callaway here is about ball speed. The ‘new Hyper Elastic SoftFast Core’ should help unlock faster speeds with the driver for the faster swinger. The question is, did it deliver for us?

Well, the short answer is yes. In our testing when we switched from the standard Chrome Soft into the X we immediately saw a jump in ball speed. The launch was slightly lower (about 2˚) and the spin was a fraction more (around 150rpm). At our clubhead speed (around 112mph), this equated to some not insignificant extra distance - over 10 yards in total versus the standard Chrome Soft. Now, it is important to say this might not be the same for every golfer but the jump in speed was impossible to miss. We also hit some shots with the Titleist Pro V1x during the same testing session and again it was the Chrome Soft X that offered slightly more ball speed.

We then hit some 7-iron shots and the performance was solid. The ball flight was controlled - not as high as the Chrome Soft X LS version but with 4979 rpm of spin, it provided a reasonable amount of control when hitting into the green from this range.

A look at the packaging of the three different Chrome Soft models. The standard version is red, the X is black and the X LS is silver (Image credit: Future)

Next up we hit some 100-yard and then 50-yard pitch shots. Whilst the Chrome Soft X didn’t stand out for it’s spin control from 100 yards (it offered around 900 rpm less than the Titleist Pro V1x), it delivered superb control from 50-yards. From this distance, we generated 6991 rpm of spin on average which is hugely impressive. For those prioritising short game spin control, we think the X version of the Chrome Soft is well worth testing.

Around the green, we thought the Chrome Soft X felt a little firmer off the face than the Chrome Soft. In truth, we would lean towards the Chrome Soft if basing our choice purely around feel.

(Image credit: Future)

The final point we’d make is that we tested the Triple Track version of the Chrome Soft X. There is no doubt the multi-coloured alignment aid works really well on the putting green and off the tee. With the Odyssey Ten Triple Track putter that I use, you can see just how much feedback it offers at address. However, if there is one downside it is that there is a lot going on. The combination of the lines with the Callaway logo (which is quite large) means there is a lot to look at. This will be too much for some and if you don’t think you’d benefit from the Triple Track alignment, we would definitely recommend going with the standard version of the Chrome Soft X.

Each golf ball manufacturer offers a range of options for a reason. Our Callaway Chrome Soft testing certainly underlined that point. At our swing driver speed, the Chrome Soft X was one of the best premium golf balls we have tested this year. Consistently long off the tee, it also offered plenty of control when pitching from short range.