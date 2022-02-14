Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022 Golf Ball Review
Our Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022 golf ball review highlights who this model is likely to suit
There was no mistaking how well this performed both off the tee and when hitting into the green from close range. For faster swingers, the Chrome Soft X promises a hugely impressive mix of performance benefits.
-
+
Excellent ball speed off the driver
-
+
Superb spin control from close range
-
-
Feel off the face is on the firm side
Callaway’s Chrome Soft X 2022 golf ball is aimed at a faster-swinging player than the standard Chrome Soft model. In fact, it is Callaway’s most used golf ball on Tour with the likes of Jon Rahm and Sam Burns opting for this version of the ball. However, we wanted to see for ourselves what the Chrome Soft X 2022 had to offer and whether it was one of the best golf balls on the market this year so we tested it using a SkyTrak launch monitor against a range of other options currently available.
One of the big claims being made by Callaway here is about ball speed. The ‘new Hyper Elastic SoftFast Core’ should help unlock faster speeds with the driver for the faster swinger. The question is, did it deliver for us?
Well, the short answer is yes. In our testing when we switched from the standard Chrome Soft into the X we immediately saw a jump in ball speed. The launch was slightly lower (about 2˚) and the spin was a fraction more (around 150rpm). At our clubhead speed (around 112mph), this equated to some not insignificant extra distance - over 10 yards in total versus the standard Chrome Soft. Now, it is important to say this might not be the same for every golfer but the jump in speed was impossible to miss. We also hit some shots with the Titleist Pro V1x during the same testing session and again it was the Chrome Soft X that offered slightly more ball speed.
We then hit some 7-iron shots and the performance was solid. The ball flight was controlled - not as high as the Chrome Soft X LS version but with 4979 rpm of spin, it provided a reasonable amount of control when hitting into the green from this range.
Next up we hit some 100-yard and then 50-yard pitch shots. Whilst the Chrome Soft X didn’t stand out for it’s spin control from 100 yards (it offered around 900 rpm less than the Titleist Pro V1x), it delivered superb control from 50-yards. From this distance, we generated 6991 rpm of spin on average which is hugely impressive. For those prioritising short game spin control, we think the X version of the Chrome Soft is well worth testing.
Around the green, we thought the Chrome Soft X felt a little firmer off the face than the Chrome Soft. In truth, we would lean towards the Chrome Soft if basing our choice purely around feel.
The final point we’d make is that we tested the Triple Track version of the Chrome Soft X. There is no doubt the multi-coloured alignment aid works really well on the putting green and off the tee. With the Odyssey Ten Triple Track putter that I use, you can see just how much feedback it offers at address. However, if there is one downside it is that there is a lot going on. The combination of the lines with the Callaway logo (which is quite large) means there is a lot to look at. This will be too much for some and if you don’t think you’d benefit from the Triple Track alignment, we would definitely recommend going with the standard version of the Chrome Soft X.
Each golf ball manufacturer offers a range of options for a reason. Our Callaway Chrome Soft testing certainly underlined that point. At our swing driver speed, the Chrome Soft X was one of the best premium golf balls we have tested this year. Consistently long off the tee, it also offered plenty of control when pitching from short range.
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 3-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing all new drivers and is part of a team testing golf balls. He is able to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!"
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
