MacGregor VIP II Premium Wheeled Travel Cover Review

The MacGregor VIP II Premium Wheeled Travel Cover can easily fit everything you need for your next golf. It comfortably takes a stand or a regular cart bag and there are retaining straps on the inside to hold it in place. I even managed to fit a tour bag in there, providing there is nothing in the ball pocket which gets squashed flat, but it goes to show how much space the MacGregor VIP II golf bag has.

The VIP II Premium Wheeled golf bag is made from nylon which feels pretty robust. Whilst it is padded and reasonably well protected throughout, other bags seem to have a little more padding around the top section where the club heads are.

There are 3 heavy duty external bag straps to tighten the VIP II around your bag so that everything is held tight inside. When they click together they do the job well, although one of the clips on my test sample was not as snug a fit as the others.

The bag closes with a double zip that seals the main panel where the golf clubs go in and makes it very easy to pack and unpack. There is space in the zips to attach a padlock, which is not supplied, and the zip seems robust enough to handle this.

There is also an external zipped pocket for additional items, but the zips on this feel less robust and because the pocket would stick up, it would seem safer to pack everything in the main section for putting in the aeroplane hold.

Moving around the MacGregor VIP II Premium Wheeled Travel Cover was easy thanks to the built-in wheels in the base of the bag that are tucked well away so they should not get knocked off in transit. Like all two-wheel bags it’s literally a bit of a drag moving it around and I usually prefer models with additional front wheels that pop out, even if this makes them more expensive than the MacGregor bag.

There are also several well positioned handles at each end as well as in the middle of the bag, so it was easy to lift the VIP II on and off luggage carousels and in and out of car boots.

Regular travellers might wish to invest more for a golf travel bag with better padding and additional wheel options for easy movement around airports. However with an RRP of £69.99 the MacGregor VIP II Premium Wheeled Travel Cover is an excellent value for money option for a golf travel cover.

