Inesis Waterproof Stand Bag Review: The Best Value Golf Bag On The Market
This Inesis Waterproof stand bag review takes a look at one of the best all-round bags in golf
While this may be a brand aimed at offering great value, it also has a look, feel and design quality that punches way above its weight. Perfect for those looking for an all-weather bag that’s usable throughout the year.
-
+
Waterproof construction and fastenings with good storage
-
+
Strong but subtle looks
-
+
14-way divider to protect all your clubs
-
+
Excellent value
-
+
2-year warranty
-
-
Slightly narrow maximum leg-stance so potentially vulnerable in strong wind
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Inesis Waterproof Stand Bag Review
As someone who has been carrying his clubs for 45 years, I have worked my way through a great many golf bags in my time. I have used some of the very best golf bags and currently have a couple of premium waterproof bags. I was therefore interested to try out this latest value bag from the burgeoning Inesis brand by Decathlon. All the more so as I have really enjoyed using the Inesis waterproof grip shoes over the last year.
First of all, its appearance. This is an attractive bag with understated branding and an unassuming but professional look and feel. I asked my playing partners for their comments, and they were surprised that it is a value bag and thought it looked very good, especially the white and red piping that lines the larger pockets on either side of the bag.
It took me no time to adjust the shoulder straps to my desired length, and they stayed firmly in position from the off meaning that no re-adjustment was necessary. My only minor potential gripe with the whole set-up is that as you place the bag on the ground, the legs don’t open very widely which means you could have a slight issue if you are playing in strong wind or on particularly uneven ground.
As for construction, for the technically minded the main fabric and lining are 100% Polyethylene Terephtalate, while the coating is 100% Polyurethane. And no, this doesn’t mean anything to me, but what I will happily say is that it certainly looks the part and gives me confidence that it will keep my clubs and spare clothing dry as and when the rain returns. It is also a very lightweight golf bag, despite there being a full fourteen individual dividers for your clubs.
With five pockets plus a pen/pencil holder, there is plenty of storage space for small items such as valuables and tees, as well as the spare clothing that is an essential ingredient of a waterproof bag.
This well-constructed and thoughtfully-designed Inesis bag comes at a fraction of the price of some of the better-known, premium brands. As such, it fully deserves its place in the Golf Monthly Editor's Choice 2022 list. It really does offer excellent value for money and is all the more welcome in these tricky cost-of-living times where we're all looking for easy ways to make golf more affordable.
It should appeal to those seeking a bargain, or who are perhaps after a second bag to take with them on their golfing travels.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for more than 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played 1,150 different courses in almost 50 countries. Despite lockdowns and travel restrictions last year, he still managed to play 80 different courses during 2021, 43 of them for the first time. This included 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but nine. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
- Andrew Wright Staff Writer
-
Paul Lawrie To Hit Opening Tee Shot At 150th Open
The 1999 Champion Golfer of the Year will get the 150th Open underway on Thursday morning
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
10 Surprising Stats About How Regular Golfers Play The Old Course
Data from Shot Scope, the GPS and automatic shot tracking technology company shows how amateur golfers get on when playing the historic layout.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
The Story Behind Callaway’s Special 150th Open Tour Bag
Here we take a look at the unique story behind Callaway’s special 150th Open tour bag
By Neil Tappin • Published