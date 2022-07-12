Inesis Waterproof Stand Bag Review: The Best Value Golf Bag On The Market

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Inesis Waterproof Stand Bag Review

As someone who has been carrying his clubs for 45 years, I have worked my way through a great many golf bags in my time. I have used some of the very best golf bags and currently have a couple of premium waterproof bags. I was therefore interested to try out this latest value bag from the burgeoning Inesis brand by Decathlon. All the more so as I have really enjoyed using the Inesis waterproof grip shoes over the last year.

First of all, its appearance. This is an attractive bag with understated branding and an unassuming but professional look and feel. I asked my playing partners for their comments, and they were surprised that it is a value bag and thought it looked very good, especially the white and red piping that lines the larger pockets on either side of the bag.

The look is stylish and subtle (Image credit: Rob Smith)

It took me no time to adjust the shoulder straps to my desired length, and they stayed firmly in position from the off meaning that no re-adjustment was necessary. My only minor potential gripe with the whole set-up is that as you place the bag on the ground, the legs don’t open very widely which means you could have a slight issue if you are playing in strong wind or on particularly uneven ground.

It may be waterproof, but it's also great all-year (Image credit: Rob Smith)

As for construction, for the technically minded the main fabric and lining are 100% Polyethylene Terephtalate, while the coating is 100% Polyurethane. And no, this doesn’t mean anything to me, but what I will happily say is that it certainly looks the part and gives me confidence that it will keep my clubs and spare clothing dry as and when the rain returns. It is also a very lightweight golf bag, despite there being a full fourteen individual dividers for your clubs.

The 14-way divider protects all of your clubs (Image credit: Rob Smith)

With five pockets plus a pen/pencil holder, there is plenty of storage space for small items such as valuables and tees, as well as the spare clothing that is an essential ingredient of a waterproof bag.

The quality of both design and build is first-class (Image credit: Rob Smith)

This well-constructed and thoughtfully-designed Inesis bag comes at a fraction of the price of some of the better-known, premium brands. As such, it fully deserves its place in the Golf Monthly Editor's Choice 2022 list. It really does offer excellent value for money and is all the more welcome in these tricky cost-of-living times where we're all looking for easy ways to make golf more affordable.

All in all, an excellent product ! (Image credit: Rob Smith)

It should appeal to those seeking a bargain, or who are perhaps after a second bag to take with them on their golfing travels.