The PGA Championship Is Here - These Are My 8 Favorite Limited Edition Collections
Celebrate the second major of the 2025 golf season with some of these cool limited edition pieces - while stocks last!
The second major of the year is here even though it feels like Rory McIlroy's victory at the Masters was only last week!
With another major comes more limited edition releases from the best brands in golf to mark the occasion. As tends to be the case, they aren't as plentiful as they are for the opening major of the year at Augusta National, but some of our favorite brands have delivered some very cool pieces that we are itching to get our hands on.
From shoes to clothing, golf balls to special edition grips, these collections have something for everyone. To celebrate the PGA Championship, I've put together eight of the best collections we've seen thus far to help you pick something to treat yourself with as the May major heads to Charlotte, North Carolina.
Nike
Like they normally do for each of the four majors, Nike have dropped a trio of special edition golf shoes to mark the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
The pack introduces PGA-themed editions of the Nike Infinity Tour 2, Nike Victory Tour 4, and Nike Air Max Plus Golf — each outfitted in matching gradients of ocean blues, tournament reds, and championship energy.
Much like the popular azalea-inspired Nike Tour Victory 4 shoes that helped Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam at Augusta National last month, this collection will be on sale come the Thursday of the tournament and will likely sell out, especially if Rory or fellow Nike athlete Scottie Scheffler win!
Dressed in a crisp white leather upper with a fade of blue on the heel and metallic navy Swooshes for a clean, high-performance look, will McIlroy make it back to back major championship wins in the limited edition PGA Championship-inspired Nike Victory Tour 4s?
Read our full Nike Tour Victory 4 Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy
FootJoy have also joined the limited edition shoe game ahead of the PGA Championship and have arguably dropped the shoe of the year with these limited edition classic shoes. The second drop from their Legends Series collection, the FootJoy Premiere Series Field - Carolina are arguably the slickest shoes you'll see at Quail Hollow this week.
This Limited Edition model features sophisticated blue accents combined with hand-selected, premium full grain leather that deliver an iconic look for players with a discerning sense of style.
Expect to see a lot of blue and sky blue dotted around the venue this week, with the native North Carolinians sporting the colors of two of their biggest universities - University of North Carolina and Duke University. Fittingly, FootJoy seem to have been given inspiration from both.
If you like the look of these limited edition FootJoy shoes, we'd advise you to act quickly as they will almost certainly sell out rather quickly because, well, look at them!
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Field Golf Shoe Review
TaylorMade
It wouldn't be a major championship without TaylorMade releasing some very cool tournament-inspired gear and the 2025 PGA Championship is no different.
Their 'Professional Championship collection' is inspired by everything that makes Charlotte a.k.a 'the Queen City; iconic and rich with sport and tradition.
The headliner of the collection is the stunning staff bag you'll see the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and more using on the grounds throughout the week, featuring nods to the city's sporting history from stock car racing to professional basketball. Driver, fairway wood and putter headcovers round out the collection, continuing many of the design themes found on the staff bag that will ensure your setup will be turning heads on the first tee box.
The Queen City Staff Bag is a beauty but will cost you a pretty penny. Thankfully, TaylorMade have included some slick Charlotte-inspired headcovers to round out the collection, allowing fans to spice up their headcover game.
Callaway
I think Callaway may be the kings of limited edition golf balls so far in 2025. They've already cooked (bad pun, sorry) with their limited edition Min Woo Lee golf ball after his victory at the Houston Open as well as their Augusta National-themed azalea golf balls and are now continuing their momentum with their 'The Queen City' Chrome Tour golf balls as part of the 2025 Majors Series.
The letters 'QC' are dotted around each golf ball, paying homage to the 'Queen City' of Charlotte and perfectly complimented with a fitting crown on top of the 'Q'. Not only do they look great, they will also perform excellently on the course as the Chrome Tour are on of the best premium golf balls we have tested in recent years, earning five stars in our review!
Featuring bold designs inspired by the Queen City, these golf balls deliver Tour-level performance with a hometown touch. A beautifully soft feeling golf ball that will appeal to high speed and high spin players.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Ball Review
Sun Day Red
Showcasing championship-ready pieces inspired by the pristine landscapes and rich golf heritage, Sun Day Red are back and, once again, delivering collections that have me drooling...
The Carolina Collection features many of the blues we see in other collections - cool blues, soft mint and crisp whites in their apparel offerings which include polos, pullovers and hats. My colleague Sam Tremlett recently tested a lot of the gear from the brand and he can attest to how good the performance is. In fact the 3D Cashmere Hoodie got five stars and is his favorite golf top.
It isn't just apparel on offer from Tiger's brand, but limited edition Vessel golf bags and headcovers as well. You can shop the full collection here.
Arguably the most exciting brand in golf has once again partnered with Vessel, who make some of the best golf bags on the market, to deliver this slick navy stand bag. It's my favorite piece from an extensive collection that includes apparel, accessories and new colorways of their Pioneer Cypress golf shoe.
Cobra
The racing car theme continues with Cobra's limited edition 'Pole Position' collection, featuring arguably some of the coolest accessories we'll see at Quail Hollow this week.
From the track to the tee box, Charlotte’s soul is stitched into every seam of these limited edition headcovers and feature the prominent colors of the city, teal and purple, which are sported by the Charlotte Hornets NBA Basketball team.
Five headcovers make up the collection, giving you the option to choose and new protector for your driver, fairway wood, hybrid, bladed putter and mallet putter. The latter is a nice addition as often these collections don't feature accessories that fit mallet putters despite the fact they are growing in popularity both on tour and in the amateur game!
Take your pick from this cool Cobra accessory range, inspired by the teal and purple colors of the city of Charlotte. My personal favorite is this blade putter headcover, part of a collection which take inspiration from the deep racing history of both the city and the state.
PRG Golf
When I attend tournaments and head to the merch tent, I typically make a beeline for the headcovers section. The headcovers on offer in the PGA Championship collection from PRG are a perfect example of why I do so.
Their PGA Championship range includes a number of cool accessories, from driver and putter headcovers to unique ball markers and a trusty pitch mark repairer.
The highlight of the collection, for me anyway, is the Elite Race Car Blade Putter Headcover which is featured below and offers a unique aspect with a race car theme using the 2025 PGA Championship logo for added style! It's one of a number of nods in the collection, which you can shop here, to Charlotte's motor racing history.
Add some racing flair to your golf bag with the Elite Race Car Blade Putter headcover from one of the best makers of headcovers on the market - PRG. There are plenty of other options to choose from in the collection, including driver headcovers and other accessories like ball markers and pitch repairers, all of which paying homage to Quail Hollow and North Carolina.
SuperStroke
We'll conclude with one of the coolest and unique limited edition releases ahead of the tournament, the 2025 PGA Championship Quail Hollow Putter Grip from SuperStroke.
This exclusive design pays homage to the prestigious Quail Hollow course and its vibrant host city and the second major championship of the 2025 season.
I'd love to see other grip brands follow in the footsteps of Superstroke and release more major-inspired designs. We saw Golf Pride release some awesome Masters-themed grips last month and Superstroke have followed suit ahead of the PGA Championship.
Available in both 2.0 and 3.0 sizing, the Quail Hollow Putter Grip from Superstroke allows you to put a very unique touch onto your putter. Not only does it look great, it performs beautifully on the greens thanks to Superstroke's new Mutli-Zone texturing designed to optimize feedback and comfort from the incredibly soft polyurethane outer layer.
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
