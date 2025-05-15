The PGA Championship Is Here - These Are My 8 Favorite Limited Edition Collections

The second major of the year is here even though it feels like Rory McIlroy's victory at the Masters was only last week!

With another major comes more limited edition releases from the best brands in golf to mark the occasion. As tends to be the case, they aren't as plentiful as they are for the opening major of the year at Augusta National, but some of our favorite brands have delivered some very cool pieces that we are itching to get our hands on.

From shoes to clothing, golf balls to special edition grips, these collections have something for everyone. To celebrate the PGA Championship, I've put together eight of the best collections we've seen thus far to help you pick something to treat yourself with as the May major heads to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nike

Like they normally do for each of the four majors, Nike have dropped a trio of special edition golf shoes to mark the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

(Image credit: Nike)

The pack introduces PGA-themed editions of the Nike Infinity Tour 2, Nike Victory Tour 4, and Nike Air Max Plus Golf — each outfitted in matching gradients of ocean blues, tournament reds, and championship energy.

Much like the popular azalea-inspired Nike Tour Victory 4 shoes that helped Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam at Augusta National last month, this collection will be on sale come the Thursday of the tournament and will likely sell out, especially if Rory or fellow Nike athlete Scottie Scheffler win!

Nike Nike Victory Tour 4: $210 at Nike Dressed in a crisp white leather upper with a fade of blue on the heel and metallic navy Swooshes for a clean, high-performance look, will McIlroy make it back to back major championship wins in the limited edition PGA Championship-inspired Nike Victory Tour 4s? Read our full Nike Tour Victory 4 Golf Shoe Review

(Image credit: FootJoy)

FootJoy have also joined the limited edition shoe game ahead of the PGA Championship and have arguably dropped the shoe of the year with these limited edition classic shoes. The second drop from their Legends Series collection, the FootJoy Premiere Series Field - Carolina are arguably the slickest shoes you'll see at Quail Hollow this week.

This Limited Edition model features sophisticated blue accents combined with hand-selected, premium full grain leather that deliver an iconic look for players with a discerning sense of style.

Expect to see a lot of blue and sky blue dotted around the venue this week, with the native North Carolinians sporting the colors of two of their biggest universities - University of North Carolina and Duke University. Fittingly, FootJoy seem to have been given inspiration from both.

TaylorMade

It wouldn't be a major championship without TaylorMade releasing some very cool tournament-inspired gear and the 2025 PGA Championship is no different.

Their 'Professional Championship collection' is inspired by everything that makes Charlotte a.k.a 'the Queen City; iconic and rich with sport and tradition.

(Image credit: Future)

The headliner of the collection is the stunning staff bag you'll see the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and more using on the grounds throughout the week, featuring nods to the city's sporting history from stock car racing to professional basketball. Driver, fairway wood and putter headcovers round out the collection, continuing many of the design themes found on the staff bag that will ensure your setup will be turning heads on the first tee box.

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade Queen City Staff Bag: $599 at TaylorMade The Queen City Staff Bag is a beauty but will cost you a pretty penny. Thankfully, TaylorMade have included some slick Charlotte-inspired headcovers to round out the collection, allowing fans to spice up their headcover game.

Callaway

I think Callaway may be the kings of limited edition golf balls so far in 2025. They've already cooked (bad pun, sorry) with their limited edition Min Woo Lee golf ball after his victory at the Houston Open as well as their Augusta National-themed azalea golf balls and are now continuing their momentum with their 'The Queen City' Chrome Tour golf balls as part of the 2025 Majors Series.

(Image credit: Callaway)

The letters 'QC' are dotted around each golf ball, paying homage to the 'Queen City' of Charlotte and perfectly complimented with a fitting crown on top of the 'Q'. Not only do they look great, they will also perform excellently on the course as the Chrome Tour are on of the best premium golf balls we have tested in recent years, earning five stars in our review!

Sun Day Red

Showcasing championship-ready pieces inspired by the pristine landscapes and rich golf heritage, Sun Day Red are back and, once again, delivering collections that have me drooling...

(Image credit: Sun Day Red)

The Carolina Collection features many of the blues we see in other collections - cool blues, soft mint and crisp whites in their apparel offerings which include polos, pullovers and hats. My colleague Sam Tremlett recently tested a lot of the gear from the brand and he can attest to how good the performance is. In fact the 3D Cashmere Hoodie got five stars and is his favorite golf top.

It isn't just apparel on offer from Tiger's brand, but limited edition Vessel golf bags and headcovers as well. You can shop the full collection here.

Cobra

The racing car theme continues with Cobra's limited edition 'Pole Position' collection, featuring arguably some of the coolest accessories we'll see at Quail Hollow this week.

(Image credit: Cobra)

From the track to the tee box, Charlotte’s soul is stitched into every seam of these limited edition headcovers and feature the prominent colors of the city, teal and purple, which are sported by the Charlotte Hornets NBA Basketball team.

Five headcovers make up the collection, giving you the option to choose and new protector for your driver, fairway wood, hybrid, bladed putter and mallet putter. The latter is a nice addition as often these collections don't feature accessories that fit mallet putters despite the fact they are growing in popularity both on tour and in the amateur game!

Cobra Pole Position Blade Putter Headcover: $80 at PRG Take your pick from this cool Cobra accessory range, inspired by the teal and purple colors of the city of Charlotte. My personal favorite is this blade putter headcover, part of a collection which take inspiration from the deep racing history of both the city and the state.

PRG Golf

When I attend tournaments and head to the merch tent, I typically make a beeline for the headcovers section. The headcovers on offer in the PGA Championship collection from PRG are a perfect example of why I do so.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PRG) (Image credit: PRG)

Their PGA Championship range includes a number of cool accessories, from driver and putter headcovers to unique ball markers and a trusty pitch mark repairer.

The highlight of the collection, for me anyway, is the Elite Race Car Blade Putter Headcover which is featured below and offers a unique aspect with a race car theme using the 2025 PGA Championship logo for added style! It's one of a number of nods in the collection, which you can shop here, to Charlotte's motor racing history.

PRG 2025 PGA Championship Quail Hollow Elite Race Car Blade Putter Cover: $55 at PRG Add some racing flair to your golf bag with the Elite Race Car Blade Putter headcover from one of the best makers of headcovers on the market - PRG. There are plenty of other options to choose from in the collection, including driver headcovers and other accessories like ball markers and pitch repairers, all of which paying homage to Quail Hollow and North Carolina.

SuperStroke

We'll conclude with one of the coolest and unique limited edition releases ahead of the tournament, the 2025 PGA Championship Quail Hollow Putter Grip from SuperStroke.

This exclusive design pays homage to the prestigious Quail Hollow course and its vibrant host city and the second major championship of the 2025 season.

(Image credit: Superstroke)

I'd love to see other grip brands follow in the footsteps of Superstroke and release more major-inspired designs. We saw Golf Pride release some awesome Masters-themed grips last month and Superstroke have followed suit ahead of the PGA Championship.