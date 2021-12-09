Mizuno Pro 225 Iron Review
In this Mizuno Pro 225 Iron Review, Joel Tadman sees if the latest iteration can improve on its disappointing predecessor
An £20 increase in price versus the prior model to £200 per club may seem a lot, but you do seem to be getting a lot of technology and performance for your money.
Significantly improvement over prior model
Visually appealing from all angles
Fast and forgiving
Some may want to look down on a larger head
By Joel Tadman published
Mizuno Pro 225 Iron Review
The 225 is the distance iron within the Mizuno Pro range but it certainly doesn’t look like an iron built predominantly for speed. In fact, it has been made slightly more compact than the somewhat disappointing MP20 version with a touch less offset and undoubtedly looks like a blade in the bag. It’s one of the best-looking distance irons we’ve come across in recent times.
While it looks like a blade it is in fact a hollow head (in the 2-7 iron) that features the copper underlay for feel, Chromoly within the metal for strength plus speed and tungsten inside to assist with forgiveness and launch. With the 7-iron lofted at 30°, it provides more speed and carry than the 221 and 223 irons but testing outdoors appeared to show the ball flight was actually the highest of the three models.
The launch monitor also suggested this iron has moved the performance on the most of the models within the Pro range. Our carry distance increased by five yards on average over the prior model - a commendable return given the lofts have stayed the same - and the feel has been enhanced too.
Where the MP20 HMB felt sluggish, this iron feels lively and more solid in the long and mid irons. Well-struck shots are rewarded with a powerful sensation that leaves no energy left behind and this also helped enhance the consistency of the carry distances.
It’s a versatile iron too - it comes in 2-iron, so you can add it in as a utility iron as well as your iron set, all the way up to gap wedge to help with those scoring approach shots in and around 100 yards. The short irons (8-iron to gap wedge) are one-piece heads too, so you get the feel and precision where you need it.
Essentially, this is an iron for the golfer that wants hit the ball far but doesn’t want to fact their irons are built for speed to be obvious.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
