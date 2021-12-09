Mizuno Pro 225 Iron Review

The 225 is the distance iron within the Mizuno Pro range but it certainly doesn’t look like an iron built predominantly for speed. In fact, it has been made slightly more compact than the somewhat disappointing MP20 version with a touch less offset and undoubtedly looks like a blade in the bag. It’s one of the best-looking distance irons we’ve come across in recent times.

While it looks like a blade it is in fact a hollow head (in the 2-7 iron) that features the copper underlay for feel, Chromoly within the metal for strength plus speed and tungsten inside to assist with forgiveness and launch. With the 7-iron lofted at 30°, it provides more speed and carry than the 221 and 223 irons but testing outdoors appeared to show the ball flight was actually the highest of the three models.

The launch monitor also suggested this iron has moved the performance on the most of the models within the Pro range. Our carry distance increased by five yards on average over the prior model - a commendable return given the lofts have stayed the same - and the feel has been enhanced too.

Where the MP20 HMB felt sluggish, this iron feels lively and more solid in the long and mid irons. Well-struck shots are rewarded with a powerful sensation that leaves no energy left behind and this also helped enhance the consistency of the carry distances.

It’s a versatile iron too - it comes in 2-iron, so you can add it in as a utility iron as well as your iron set, all the way up to gap wedge to help with those scoring approach shots in and around 100 yards. The short irons (8-iron to gap wedge) are one-piece heads too, so you get the feel and precision where you need it.

Essentially, this is an iron for the golfer that wants hit the ball far but doesn’t want to fact their irons are built for speed to be obvious.