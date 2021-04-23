The Ping G425 Max fairway wood is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

Ping G425 Max Fairway

The most forgiving and universally playable fairway wood in the G425 family, the Ping G425 Max fairway comfortably made it onto our most forgiving fairway woods list too.

Ping G425 Max Fairway Wood

The G425 Max is the best all-rounder in the G425 family, which also includes LST and SFT models, with solid forgiveness across the face and high ball speeds being easily and regularly achieved.

Speed across the face

The G425 Max is made with a one-piece face, rather than the steel face insert used in the G410 models, and this has increased ball speeds across the face by up to 1.5mph – a significant amount in an evolutionary model from Ping.

Ping has done away with the Turbulators that dominated the crown on last year’s G410 fairway wood and have replaced them with a simple, clean three dot system. This is great for lining up the ball consistently in the centre of the face and definitely helps with consistency of ball striking.

A Focus On Forgiveness

This increase in ball speed and distance has not been traded off for forgiveness however, and we found the G425 Max performs well on off-centre and heavy hits. Less than ideal strikes especially from low on the face still went a good distance and ball flight wasn’t compromised too much either, thanks to the low and back centre of gravity.

For the first time, all Ping woods, including the G425 Max, come with Arccos Caddie smart grips for shot tracking and game analysis. Those who purchase one or more of any G425 club in the family are also entitled to 14 free Arccos screw-in sensors to complement the rest of the bag and a 90-day trial on the app. This is a great and affordable new feature added by Ping and is a great way for golfers of any ability to access the tour-style analysis provided by the Arccos Caddie system.

Eight settings on the adjustable hosel that allow you to change the loft and lie angle top off what is an excellent fairway wood option to consider in 2021.

Ping G425 Max Fairway Wood